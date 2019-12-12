Climate negotiators reach watered-down deal at COP25

The climate talks stretched into record overtime before negotiators managed to seal a vague agreement in a last-ditch effort. Activists were hoping for a bolder approach to curbing climate-changing greenhouse gases.
Negotiatiors at the the UN climate summit in Madrid agreed Sunday to a deal aimed at averting a global warming disaster, though one that pushed key decisions to a future date.
The marathon talks went into overtime, extending more than 36 hours past the expected conclusion date and making COP25 the longest UN climate conference to date.
The final agreement was far from the bold call to action that climate-protection proponents had hoped for. Many of the delegates expressed disappointment over the outcome of the conference.
Read more: COP25: Why are high emission countries lagging on climate protection?
What happened?
Read more: COP25: When it comes to climate protection, Germany still has a lot to do
Crisis on the horizon
Scientists have pointed to abnormal extreme weather phenomenon as partial evidence of the man-made destabilization of Earth's climate system.
Under the 2015 Paris accord, countries agreed to take measures to prevent global temperatures from reaching 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels.
Activists have argued that governments need to do more to reduce greenhouse emissions, citing the potential for irreversible conditions.
Read more: COP25: Who are the biggest climate winners and losers?
ls/cmb (Reuters, AFP)
Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.
In an effort to cut carbon emissions, the EU established a cap-and-trade system 15 years ago. So far, it hasn’t had much impact. So how does it work, and how can it be made more effective? (03.12.2019)
On her way back to Sweden from a climate conference in Madrid, teenaged activist Greta Thunberg encountered Germany's overcrowded trains. Twitter users commiserated with her situation. (15.12.2019)
Thousands of people marched in Madrid to demand immediate action to protect the planet. World leaders are meeting nearby, but experts called their plans insufficient to fend off climate change's catastrophic effects. (06.12.2019)
Even the world's largest CO2 emitters are suffering the effects of climate change. So what's stopping countries like Germany, India, Saudi Arabia, the US and China from changing tack and going green? (12.12.2019)
Discussions are continuing in Madrid to try to resolve a split between rich and poor nations over climate funding and cooperation rules. Environmental groups say the final text risks undoing commitments made in 2015. (14.12.2019)
Where Germany was once a green pioneer, its climate policy is now lacklustre. The energy transition has lost momentum and emissions are high. DW's Jens Thurau reports from the climate conference in Madrid. (11.12.2019)
Climate change is a race against time. The Climate Change Performance Index published today shows which industrial countries are in the lead, and which are the biggest losers. (10.12.2019)