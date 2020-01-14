'Climate hysteria' is picked as German 'non-word of the year' 2019

"Klimahysterie" (climate hysteria) has been named Germany's derogatory catchword of the year, announced the jury of the "Unwort des Jahres," (Non-Word of the Year) on Tuesday.

The expression aims to "defame climate protection efforts and the climate protection movement and to discredit debates" on the topic, the jury of linguists from the Technical University of Darmstadt said.

In a year marked by the Fridays for Future movement initiated by teenage Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, many commentators and politicians have attempted to dismiss the global emergency as collective hysteria. For example, Alexander Gauland, prominent politician for the far-right Alternative for Germany (AFD) party said in June, "The AfD will not participate in the climate hysteria of the other parties."

Derogatory expression of the year

The Non-Word of the Year title aims to bring to light the media's use of language and to advance awareness of words which violate human dignity and the principles of democracy or lead to discrimination.

A selection of German 'Non-Words of the Year' 'Climate hysteria' According to scientists, the bushfires ravaging Australia are just an example of what is about to come if we allow world temperatures to continue to rise. Yet those who take the experts' warnings seriously are accused of "climate hysteria." The discrediting expression was chosen as Germany's Non-Word of the Year 2019.

A selection of German 'Non-Words of the Year' 'Anti-deportation industry' The 2018 Non-Word of the Year was a right-wing slight on lawyers and activists who it is claimed — somewhat misleadingly, according to the jury — are making money out of support for deportees. Here, a protester holds up a "No Deportation" sign at Düsseldorf Airport in January 2018 during a rally by refugee initiatives against the collective removal of asylum-seekers to Afghanistan.

A selection of German 'Non-Words of the Year' 'Alternative facts' The jury of language critics chose 'alternative facts' ("alternative Fakten") as its 2017 "Unwort des Jahres." The jury argued that the term is a misleading expression for the attempt to make using false claims publicly acceptable. The term was first used by a White House spokesperson to defend a lie relating to the size of the crowd at President Donald Trump's inauguration in January 2017.

A selection of German 'Non-Words of the Year' 'Traitor to the nation' The jury chose "Volksverräter," or a traitor to the nation, for its 2016 non-word. The linguists criticized the expression as it hinders a democracy's essential debates. The word's original roots date to the early 19th century; it was widely used during the Nazi era. Far-right individuals have also begun using the term in recent years.

A selection of German 'Non-Words of the Year' 'Victim subscription' The selection for 2012 was the term "Opfer-Abo," literally "victim subscription." The term, which refers to the idea of women using sexual assault accusations to get ahead of men, was used by Swiss TV celebrity Jörg Kachelmann after he had been accused and acquitted of rape. The jury called the phrase unacceptable, as it blanketed all women as liars and minimized the dignity of assault victims.

A selection of German 'Non-Words of the Year' 'Döner murders' Just months after police discovered the individuals behind a wave of murders of Greek and Turkish nationals, the jury selected "Döner-Morde," or "Döner murders," as its non-word for 2011. Some of the victims had either owned or had been killed in a döner-kebab food joint. The linguists criticized the term for its racist reduction of ethnicity and for its trivialization of the murders.

A selection of German 'Non-Words of the Year' 'Distressed banks' Amid the 2007-2008 financial crisis, "notleidende Banken," or "distressed banks," became the non-word of the year. According to the jury, the term turned the relationship between the causes of the crisis and its consequences on its head. Although high-risk, unregulated banking practices caused a global economic meltdown and tax payer bailouts, the term styled the banks as victims — not the cause.

A selection of German 'Non-Words of the Year' 'Foreign infiltration' While the word "Überfremdung," or "foreign infiltration," saw a renewed spurt of usage in past years with respect to migration, the jury named it a non-word back in 1993. The term previously had been used during the Nazi era, among other times. It refers to a foreign element that poses an existential threat to a nation or culture. The jury criticized the word as a fake argument against migration. Author: Cristina Burack



Established in 1991, the political buzzword was selected by the Society for German Language until 1994, when an independent jury on Darmstadt took over the yearly project. Anyone may propose a word, and the jury makes the final decision.

The jury received over the year 671 proposals from the public, amounting to 397 different expressions, including "Bauernbashing" (farmer-bashing), "Ökodikatur" (eco-dictatorship), "Bevölkerungsexplosion" (population explosion or "Ethikmauer" (ethical wall).

In 2018, the winner was "anti-deportation industry," an expression accusing those who undertake legal support for deportees of doing so for financial profit. The previous year's Non-Word was the Donald Trump-inspired "alternative facts,"while in 2016 the term "Volksverräter" ("traitor to the nation") came out on top, with the jury noting that the word is a "legacy of dictatorships," including that of National Socialism in Germany.

