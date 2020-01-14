'Climate hysteria' is picked as German 'non-word of the year' 2019

Every year, a German "non-word of the year" is selected to highlight derogatory expressions. "Climate hysteria" is often used to discredit environmental protection efforts.
"Klimahysterie" (climate hysteria) has been named Germany's derogatory catchword of the year, announced the jury of the "Unwort des Jahres," (Non-Word of the Year) on Tuesday.
The expression aims to "defame climate protection efforts and the climate protection movement and to discredit debates" on the topic, the jury of linguists from the Technical University of Darmstadt said.
In a year marked by the Fridays for Future movement initiated by teenage Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, many commentators and politicians have attempted to dismiss the global emergency as collective hysteria. For example, Alexander Gauland, prominent politician for the far-right Alternative for Germany (AFD) party said in June, "The AfD will not participate in the climate hysteria of the other parties."
Derogatory expression of the year
The Non-Word of the Year title aims to bring to light the media's use of language and to advance awareness of words which violate human dignity and the principles of democracy or lead to discrimination.
Established in 1991, the political buzzword was selected by the Society for German Language until 1994, when an independent jury on Darmstadt took over the yearly project. Anyone may propose a word, and the jury makes the final decision.
The jury received over the year 671 proposals from the public, amounting to 397 different expressions, including "Bauernbashing" (farmer-bashing), "Ökodikatur" (eco-dictatorship), "Bevölkerungsexplosion" (population explosion or "Ethikmauer" (ethical wall).
In 2018, the winner was "anti-deportation industry," an expression accusing those who undertake legal support for deportees of doing so for financial profit. The previous year's Non-Word was the Donald Trump-inspired "alternative facts,"while in 2016 the term "Volksverräter" ("traitor to the nation") came out on top, with the jury noting that the word is a "legacy of dictatorships," including that of National Socialism in Germany.
eg/als (dpa, AFP)
Never before has a year seen such intense discussion about climate change. Unfortunately, most of the time people were talking past one another rather than with — and that has to change, says Henrik Böhme. (04.01.2020)
Greta Thunberg is an inspiration not only for young climate activists, but also for expectant parents. According to a survey, more and more couples want to name their baby after her. (18.11.2019)
"Volksverräter" - traitor to the nation - has been named Germany's catchword of the year. The title is meant to raise awareness for awkward or ungainly expressions that are widely used in public discourse. (10.01.2017)
The young climate activist has been recognized as the magazine's annual Person of the Year. The 16-year-old has torn into world leaders for the lack of action in the face of a climate crisis. (11.12.2019)
The term, first used by US President Donald Trump's White House team, beat out other offensive terms like "babycaust." The "non-word of the year" aims to raise critical awareness and combat abuse of human dignity. (15.01.2018)
The Leibniz Institute for the German Language has amended its neologism dictionary. Institute director Henning Lobin spoke to DW about new German words and the Anglicisms continually creeping into the language. (10.01.2019)
Inserting * stars into German words to make them gender neutral amounts to "nonsense," a German language association asserts. Other experts say linguistic equality and removal of patriarchal mindsets remains paramount. (07.03.2019)
In a year that has been full of political extremes, buzzwords that highlight government collapse, movements for marriage equality and women's rights are some of the German words of the year in 2017. (08.12.2017)
A right-wing smear against people who legally assist asylum-seekers has been named Germany's non-word of the year for 2018. The term, seen as defamatory and discrediting, was first used by Alexander Dobrindt of the CSU. (15.01.2019)