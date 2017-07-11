Climate group files ICC 'crimes against humanity' complaint against Bolsonaro over Amazon deforestation

An Austrian climate activism group on Tuesday officially filed a request for an International Criminal Court (ICC) investigation into whether the environmental policies of far-right Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and his administration constitute crimes against humanity.

What did the activists say?

"Crimes against nature are crimes against humanity. Jair Bolsonaro is fueling the mass destruction of the Amazon with eyes wide open and in full knowledge of the consequences," according to AllRise founder Johannes Wesemann, who also initiated the group's ThePlanetVs campaign on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Current data indicates that greenhouse gas emissions from deforestation and industrial-scale agricultural exploitation in the Amazon are higher than total annual emissions from Italy or Spain, and release more CO2 than the rest of the Amazon can absorb.

Responding to DW, AllRise founder Wesemann spoke of the prospect of a legal victory, saying Tuesday's filing was about increasing awareness of the global ecological crisis.

"We need to define victory. If victory is being defined as "Bolsonaro in jail," the chances are low. But this is not what ThePlanetVs is about. If we define victory as another puzzle stone to build awareness, to have the ICC deal with our case, to start a preliminary investigation, we can speak of success," he told DW.

"It is about making a precedent, so that similar cases involving environmental degradation with global implications can be legally pursued."

ICC filing could deter further ecological damage

The group also hopes to deter other nations and companies from causing ecological damage.

"If we manage to have the ICC start a preliminary investigation, it is another proof that the legal avenue we took is of relevance to the ICC. Any leader, be that political or a CEO, needs to be very careful in the future what decision he/she will make when it comes to define the climatological impact."

Though Tuesday's ICC filing at The Hague is not the first against Bolsonaro — there have been three others so far — it is fundamentally different from those that preceded it.

"Our initiative has strong Brazilian support but we don't seek to speak on behalf of any Brazilian communities, nor claim to represent them. Our case aims to add an important international dimension to their struggle. The Amazon is theirs, but it is needed by us all," said Wesemann.

Bolsonaro has previously railed against those critical of his policies, saying the Amazon rainforest belongs to Brazil and that attempts to interfere with its exploitation were designed to hobble the country's agricultural sector.

Bolsonaro's former Environment Minister Ricardo Salles (r) was forced to resign over accusations he facilitated illegal logging

Local destruction with global consequences

Tuesday's filing makes extensive use of climate attribution science that seeks to directly link Bolsonaro's policy of increased Amazon deforestation "to the negative impacts of climate change around the world." The dossier filed by Vienna-based AllRise claims current environmental policy in Brazil will result in 180,000 excess heat-related deaths globally by the end of the century.

"The government under Bolsonaro directly and indirectly facilitates and thus accelerates the destruction of the Brazilian Amazon. This obviously in turn leads to deliberate and uncontrolled environmental destruction of the ecosystem with catastrophic consequences at a local level … but also with a serious consequence on a global scale," according to Wesemann.

Moreover, the plaintiffs accuse the Brazilian leader of enabling the murder of climate defenders by land grabbers as his administration has sought to, "systematically remove, neuter, and eviscerate laws, agencies and individuals that serve to protect the Amazon."

Although there has long been international outrage against Amazon deforestation in the past, the scale and ruthlessness with which it has taken place under the current administration has caused alarm. Whereas an average of 6,500 square kilometers (2,510 square miles) of rainforest were destroyed annually between 2009 and 2018, that number has jumped to more than 10,500 since Bolsonaro took office on January 1, 2019.

Indigenous people protest land restrictions in Brazil Fight for Life Women from the Krenak tribe are part of the "Fight for Life" protest camp, which opened Sunday and will hold a week of demos and other activities against what the organizers, the Association of Indigenous Peoples of Brazil (APIB), call Bolsonaro's "anti-indigenous agenda," seeking to exert pressure ahead of a crucial Supreme Court ruling on native lands.

Indigenous people protest land restrictions in Brazil Protecting their lands Protesters hold a banner that reads "Genocidaires, your fate is the Hague court" during a protest outside the Supreme Court building. Indigenous groups in Brazil accuse Bolsonaro of systematically attacking their rights and trying to open their lands to agribusiness and mining.

Indigenous people protest land restrictions in Brazil Different tribes, one aim The latest camp opened peacefully. Organizers said there were 4,000 indigenous protesters from 117 ethnic groups. The protests have peaked with a Supreme Court case opening Wednesday on the issue of how indigenous lands are protected.

Indigenous people protest land restrictions in Brazil Staying hopeful despite setbacks Women of the Huni Kuin tribe attend a ceremony at the protest camp. Brazil is home to around 900,000 indigenous people. They make up less than 0.5% of the population of 212 million, but their reservations cover some 13% of the country.

Indigenous people protest land restrictions in Brazil Bill could weaken land claims The agribusiness lobby says Brazil's constitutional protection of indigenous lands should only apply to those whose inhabitants were present in 1988, when the current constitution was adopted. However, indigenous rights activists say native inhabitants were often forced off their ancestral lands, including under the 1964-1985 military dictatorship, which wanted to develop the Amazon rainforest.

Indigenous people protest land restrictions in Brazil Case of the century Having now returned, the indigenous people should have the right to benefit from the protected status of official reservations, their lawyers argue. The case centers on a reservation in the southern state of Santa Catarina, but will set legal precedent for dozens of similar cases throughout Brazil. Protest organizers have called it "the most important court case of the century."

Indigenous people protest land restrictions in Brazil Destruction of the Amazon Environmentalists say protecting the indigenous reservations is one of the best ways to stop the destruction of the Amazon, a critical resource in the race to curb climate change. Deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon has surged since Bolsonaro took office in 2019. Author: Kevin Mertens (text), Carl de Souza (photos)



Calls to expand ICC's scope to cover environmental destruction

The ICC will now review the AllRise complaint to determine whether it falls within its purview. Should this prove to be the case, the court may then decide to act on the request.

Although earlier cases against Bolsonaro have focussed on accusations of inciting genocide against indigenous peoples as well as failing to adequately protect them and their immediate surroundings, Tuesday's filing more closely aligns with recent efforts to nudge the ICC toward prosecuting environmental crimes.

In June, a group of international lawyers and experts took the step of publishing a proposed legal definition for the crime of "ecocide" and calling on the court's founding treaty to be expanded to include, "protections for serious environmental harm, already recognized to be a matter of international concern."

In referring to the case as relates to the ICC's jurisdiction, AllRise's Wesemann said, "It is exactly what the Rome Statute defines as a crime against humanity: The intentional destruction of the environment and environmental defenders."

ICC filing comes ahead of UN climate summit in Scotland

The complaint lodged by AllRise comes just three weeks before global leaders convene for the United Nations' 26th Climate Change Conference of the Parties, or COP26, in Glasgow, Scotland.

The 12-day summit, which kicks off on October 31, is designed to secure more ambitious political commitments to limiting global warming far below 2 degrees Celsius in the near-term — with the ultimate aim of keeping it to 1.5 degrees Celsius compared to pre-industrial levels — and attaining net zero emissions by 2050.

Event organizers emphasize that, among other things like phasing out coal use and investing in renewable sources of energy, countries will have to curtail deforestation to hit stated environmental targets.

AllRise's Wesemann told DW that his group's ICC filing was timed to come ahead of the COP26 climate talks, though he noted that his organization also had the G20 in mind, "but," he added, "October 12 is also Columbus Day, an important day for the global indigenous community."

Asked about the point of the complaint, Wesemann underscored its importance regarding the survival of the human race: "Our sole purpose … is to ensure that state, private sector and political actors such as Jair Bolsonaro, and past and present members of his government, who intentionally enable such destruction are held legally accountable," noting that mass deforestation has a "serious and scientifically proven impact on the global climate — and thus on our long-term survival."