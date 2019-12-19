 Climate-friendly heating: How to stay warm without fossil fuels | Environment| All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 22.01.2020

Environment

Climate-friendly heating: How to stay warm without fossil fuels

Many countries have heating systems that still run on coal, oil and gas. But relying on these fossil fuels to keep us warm through winter adds to CO2 emissions. So what are some of the climate-friendly alternatives?

Houses covered in snow

Heating with coal, oil and natural gas accounts for around a quarter of global greenhouse gas emissions. But that's something we can change, says Wolfgang Feist, founder of the Passive House Institute in the western German city of Darmstadt.

"Buildings can be powered in a climate-neutral way, and that's possible worldwide with renewable energies," he told DW, adding that a crucial factor is to make buildings more efficient so no energy is wasted. 

"With good insulation and ventilation systems, it's possible to achieve energy savings — compared to conventional buildings — of 80-90% in new buildings and 75-80% through energy-efficient renovation in old buildings."

The remaining demand could then be met with a mix of renewable energies. And this combination can vary, depending on the region, says Feist, who is a professor of physics and a pioneer of efficient construction methods.

"I see district heating with renewable energies, and heating with ambient heat and heat pumps as important sources here," he says.

Read moreCologne and Dortmund lead charge for German smart cities

The use of wood or wooden pellets is another way of meeting the heating needs of individual buildings, Feist says, adding however that this is "not a sensible option" for entire cities or industries because it's not sustainable and would create excessive demand for biomass.

Frankfurt Am Main seen from the air

Germany's financial capital has big environmental plans

Passive houses in Frankfurt

These passive houses in Frankfurt use solar power and heat pumps to provide climate-friendly heating all year round

Frankfurt strives for climate neutrality

The German city of Frankfurt is aiming to become climate neutral by 2050. In order to reach that goal, the financial hub is relying on a range of technologies, says Paul Fay from the city's energy department, who is coordinating the transition. With help from scientists, the city has drawn up a master plan that includes passive houses and energy-efficient refurbishments on older structures.

Solar panels on the roofs of Frankfurt's buildings will generate some of the city's thermal energy. Another share will come from heating pipelines serving the city's districts, where warmth will be created by burning waste and wood, or through waste heat from data centers. Ambient energy from the ground can also be harnessed with the help of heat pumps.

Read more:  An energy-efficient house in South Tyrol

How does a heat pump work?

In theory, a heat pump works like a refrigerator — within a closed, multistage system, heat is generated in a compressor, while cool air is created in an evaporator.

A liquid coolant extracts heat from the environment to warm buildings or water. The heat pump takes energy from the ground, groundwater or air.

Infographic showing ambient heat

Heat pumps need electricity as their operating energy, and how well they perform depends mainly on the heat source.

"We examined 60 heat pump systems in older buildings in Germany," says Marek Miara, a researcher at the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems (ISE) in Freiburg.

"Heat pumps in older buildings that use air as a heat source generate an average of around 3 kilowatt-hours of heat from 1 kilowatt of electricity. And heat pumps using groundwater and soil as heat sources generate on average 3.9 times as much heat," Miara told DW, adding that systems in new buildings are generally more efficient.

Growth in key technologies 

Heat pumps are a core component of plans for climate-neutral energy and heating in the future, and the technology is increasingly replacing fossil fuel-powered heating systems around the world.

"We're seeing a very positive global trend," says Thomas Nowak from the lobby organization the European Heat Pump Association (EHPA). "We're experiencing a golden age for heat pumps, it's becoming a mass market."

Infographic showing where heating energy comes from

According to an EHPA report, 18 million heat pumps were sold worldwide in 2018 — 1.3 million of them in Europe. Global sales are growing by 10% each year, the report said.

Heating with less CO2

Heat pumps have proven extremely popular in Europe, especially in Scandinavian nations. Electricity in these countries is already generated mainly by climate-friendly wind and hydropower. According to calculations by Fraunhofer ISE, heat pump systems in Sweden generate 90% fewer carbon emissions than heating systems that rely on natural gas.

Read moreLife in a passive house 

Many countries in the European Union and other parts of the world still get much of their electricity from coal and gas. But according to calculations by Fraunhofer researchers, heat pumps there would also be a more environmentally friendly option than heating with natural gas. Across the EU, using heat pumps would result in an average CO2 saving of around 60% compared to natural gas. In Germany, the saving would be around 30%, the Fraunhofer researchers say.

If electricity continues to become more climate friendly through the expansion of wind and solar power, as is currently the case in Germany, CO2 savings from heat pump systems will only keep growing. And if the pumps' operating power comes from 100% renewables, then this heating technology becomes climate neutral.

Heating transformation needs policy

Energy and building experts agree that making the switch to climate-neutral heating in all buildings and industries worldwide is certainly possible.

A large heat pump

The Swiss city of Schaffhausen is among the growing number of municipalities using heat pump technology

A cluster of houses where smoke billows from chimneys

Experts and environmentalists are calling for a ban on the installation of new polluting heating systems

"However, there is still a need for more training," says Andreas Nordhoff, a consultant for passive house technology who also trains people in the construction industry. "Craftsmen, architects and building owners often lack knowledge about how everything can be optimally coordinated, and how much energy and money can be saved," he says.

Read moreAustria's new government sets goal to be carbon neutral by 2040

Politics also has an important role to play in establishing a climate-friendly heat supply.

"What we need now is a ban on new oil heating systems. These are particularly harmful to the climate, so new installations should be prohibited from now on," says Nicolas Besser, project manager for energy and climate protection at the German environmental organization Deutsche Umwelthilfe (DUH).

"Natural gas heating systems are more climate friendly compared to oil heating, but they're still harmful. That's why we also need a ban on installing them from 2025," Besser says.

In order to reach climate targets set out in the Paris Agreement, DUH is calling for an emergency climate protection program for buildings. They want to see funding put towards renovating structures, expanding municipal heating networks and accelerating the phaseout of oil and gas heating.

  • Air conditioning units (picture-alliance)

    Architectural ideas against the heat

    Air-conditioning is the problem, not the solution

    Nothing feels nicer than walking into an air-conditioned room after spending hours in the heat. But the International Energy Agency (IEA) identified the use of A/C as one the key drivers of the growth of electricity demand, accounting for 10% of all global electricity consumption. And all that electricity that needs to be produced somehow — which often involves the burning of fossil fuels.

  • Tel Aviv skyline (JACK GUEZ/AFP/Getty Images)

    Architectural ideas against the heat

    Tel Aviv's 'Geddes Plan'

    Long before the establishment of Israel in 1948, Scottish urban planner Patrick Geddes consulted the Zionist Commission in 1925 on how the future metropolis of Tel Aviv should be designed to minimize the effects of the desert heat. Its roads were to be built on a grid to channel the sea breeze from the Mediterranean into the city. To this day, the city center hugely benefits from this design.

  • Bauhaus architecture in Tel Aviv (DW/I. Rottscheidt)

    Architectural ideas against the heat

    Bauhaus: German design is cool, literally

    Buildings in Tel Aviv also benefited from the Bauhaus school of architecture and design, which puts an equal emphasis on pragmatism as it does on aesthetics. The Bauhaus penchant for flat roofs, for example, has proven to be useful as they reflect solar heat. With new technology such as the advent of solar panels emerging over time, flat roofs have continued to be popular in hot urban centers.

  • Obafemi Awolowo University, Nigeria (Keren Kuenberg)

    Architectural ideas against the heat

    Nigeria's chill design

    The influence of Bauhaus can be seen elsewhere as well. Israeli architect Arieh Sharon built Obafemi Awolowo University in Nigeria in the 1960s using Bauhaus ideas that have since become the staple of smart design. He addressed the tropical climate by creating space for open gardens and courtyards for the wind to move. Classrooms are always 7 degrees Celsius cooler than the outside temperature.

  • Barcelona (picture-alliance/DUMONT Bildarchiv/F. Heuer)

    Architectural ideas against the heat

    Forward thinking: Barcelona

    If courtyards provide cooler air, cities like Paris and Barcelona know the way forward. With their city blocks planned around giant courtyards, residents not only benefit from a cooler microclimate but also from living in pleasant surroundings. More recently, the city started changing the way it channels traffic around the more than 500 city blocks in a bid to reduce carbon emissions.

  • Hurricane Michael hits stilt house in Florida (Reuters/S. Nesius)

    Architectural ideas against the heat

    Stilts — not just for acrobats

    Residents of lower-lying coastal regions have known for a long time that building elevated houses — so-called stilt houses — provides protection against flooding, which is a growing side-effect of global warming. The setup also cools the buildings from underneath. Granted, it is difficult to retrofit existing structures this way, but if you're in the market for coastal property, think stilts!

  • Buffalo Bayou Park in Houston (Photo by Jim Olive, courtesy of Buffalo Bayou Partnership)

    Architectural ideas against the heat

    Building climate-resilient cities

    The growing number of so-called natural disasters is directly linked to climate change. When Hurricane Harvey hit Houston in 2017, the city benefited from the intelligent design of its 64-hectare Buffalo Bayou Park, which served as a flood plain bearing the brunt of the flooding. The park itself remained largely unscathed.

  • Masdar City (Masdar)

    Architectural ideas against the heat

    Combating climate change and heat in the Middle East

    Nowadays, there are cities springing up overnight in the Middle East, providing fresh opportunities to address the effects of climate change from the get-go. Next to Abu Dhabi's airport, there is an entire suburban city being built, designed to be run on renewable energy and have net-zero emissions. Masdar City might be a utopia today but could deliver the blueprints for tomorrow's urban designs.

  • Muscat, Oman (picture alliance/DUMONT Bildarchiv)

    Architectural ideas against the heat

    Ancient design from Oman

    The street temperature in Abu Dhabi's Masdar City neighborhood is up to 20 degrees Celsius cooler than the heat in the surrounding desert, as a wind tower channels cooler air from the sky and pushes it down to form a cooling breeze. This idea, however, is copied from the ancient city of Muscat, Oman, where taller buildings were designed to channel winds into narrow streets in a similar manner.

  • Block of old flats in Cologne, Germany (Imago/Future Image)

    Architectural ideas against the heat

    Fixer upper?

    While old buildings are charming, they are often built in a way that maximizes the effects of high temperatures, inadvertently contributing to global warming. Some countries like the UK are pushing to retrofit these dwellings with improved insulation in a bid to cut their greenhouse gas emissions by 80%. Such building projects can be costly, with a "deep retrofit" coming at a price tag of €20,000.

  • Corbusier House in Berlin (DW/K. Langer)

    Architectural ideas against the heat

    Concrete: Hello or goodbye?

    To address the climate needs of the future, people have to embrace new building materials. Above all, there's a call to stop the widespread use of concrete with its large carbon footprint. But existing concrete buildings, especially the giant Brutalist structures from the 1960s, are also great heat insulators. So in short: Stop using concrete but make the most use of existing concrete structures.

  • Passive house in Philadelphia (Sam Oberter Photography)

    Architectural ideas against the heat

    The future is actively passive

    If you're building a house in the near future, think passive. Passive design incorporates features that minimize your impact on the environment. Think smaller windows, overhang roofs, space for solar panels or rooftop gardens, where the rain cools off your building while feeding plants that offset your carbon emissions. And they look great, too.

    Author: Sertan Sanderson


