 How successful are international climate efforts? | Environment| All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 24.09.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Environment

How successful are international climate efforts?

China has joined the EU in presenting new plans to cut greenhouse gas emissions. But are they doing enough? And how about other countries?

A climate protestor with a sign saying 'act now'

A clock that activists in New York recently turned into a countdown for catastrophic climate change, serves as a ticking reminder of how long it will take the Earth to warm by 1.5 degrees Celsius — the level to which world leaders agreed to limit global warming when they met in Paris in 2015.

Just seven years and about 100 days remain.

Government representatives, business leaders and members of climate and environmental protection organizations descended on New York this week to discuss ideas on how to better protect the climate. What needs to change, however, is no secret: Humanity must drastically reduce its greenhouse gas emissions.

"Basically, all countries are doing far too little for climate protection," says Niklas Höhne, a climate scientists and co-founder of non-profit NewClimate Institute, which together with research organization Climate Analytics published a report on Wednesday into the response to the coronavirus crisis. The analysis of its Climate Action Tracker (CAT) found "just a hint of green" in pandemic recovery plans.

"The corona pandemic poses particular challenges to the global community," said Höhne. "Unfortunately, many states are using it as an excuse to abandon their climate protection efforts even further."

Infografik Temperaturanstieg bis 2100 EN

The USA, he said, has made almost no provision for investment in climate or environmental protection in its reconstruction program, and is unconditionally supporting polluting industries like airlines. 

The CAT details how Russia's new energy strategy also continues to promote fossil fuels while its stimulus package is completely free of climate-related measures. 

Mexico, meanwhile, is cited as using the pandemic as an excuse to stop the expansion of renewable energies and instead promote fossil fuels, while Brazil is doing little to combat rising deforestation and emissions from agriculture. Environmental regulations there are instead being relaxed or even withdrawn.

China announces faster emissions cuts

The report focuses on the investment plans of five countries: China, the US, the EU, India and South Korea. "In addition to the EU, South Korea has deliberately put a green focus on coronavirus aid with its Korean Green New Deal," said Höhne. But it is not yet possible to predict exactly how India's plans will affect the climate.

Until now, China has not looked set to become climate friendly. But Chinese President Xi Jinping threw predictions into confusion at the UN General Assembly this week when he unveiled plans to strive for CO2 neutrality before 2060.

"This is the most important announcement in global climate policy for at least five years," said Höhne. "If China, which is responsible for a quarter of the world's greenhouse gas emissions, were actually to be CO2-neutral before 2060, this would reduce the forecasts for global warming by around 0.2 to 0.3 degrees Celsius".

Infografik Hilfspakete Corona-Krise EN

But even with China's new climate protection plans, the Earth will warm by an average of 2.4 to 2.5 degrees Celsius by the end of the century, according to CAT. Even this year's global CO2 emissions, which have fallen by about 5% to 9% due to coronavirus lockdowns, would not change the direction.

Signatories to the 2015 Paris Agreement committed to announce their self-set "ambitious climate targets" for 2030. But so far only 12 countries have done so, according to the CAT.

Smaller countries, such as Chile and Norway, are more ambitious. Rwanda is also setting the pace in climate protection. In May, the East African country became the first on the continent to announce that it would tighten its climate targets and reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by at least 16% by 2030.

"Rwanda is demonstrating the kind of leadership that the world needs right now," said Helen Mountford, vice president for climate and economics at the World Resources Institute, adding that it was "an inspiration for other countries looking to step up their climate action."

Lessons from the crisis

Mountford said the pandemic could have a positive effect in the long-term despite the lack of progress so far. Industrialized countries depend on the global south, for example in food production. To maintain the flow of goods and keep migration movements to a minimum, said Mountford, there is a growing interest in doing more for the well-being of these countries — including limiting negative climate impacts.

Infographic: Climate Protection Index

Rixa Schwarz, Team Leader for International Climate Policy at NGO Germanwatch, said the pandemic illustrates the importance of resilience: the ability of societies to deal with crises. "Lessons must now be learned for the climate crisis and the global community must be made resilient to shocks such as pandemics and climate impacts."

The Climate Protection Index — published once a year by Germanwatch, NewClimate Institute and nonprofit Climate Action Network International — shows how far the world is from this goal. No country reaches first to third place because no country is doing enough to avoid dangerous climate change, the authors wrote.

China's announcement should improve its ranking in next year's Climate Protection Index. But there is a long way till 2060. And the clock keeps ticking towards 1.5 degrees Celsius — seven years and almost 100 days.

Adaptation: Ajit Niranjan

  • A lone man walking at dawn, smog covers the cityscape in the background

    Coronavirus and the environment: 7 changes to expect

    Better air quality

    As the world grinds to a halt, the sudden shutdown of most industrial activities has dramatically reduced air pollution levels. Satellite images have even revealed a clear drop in global levels of nitrogen dioxide (NO2), a gas which is primarily emitted from car engines and commercial manufacturing plants and is responsible for poor air quality in many major cities.

  • Gases stream out of a coal power station in Germany. 

    Coronavirus and the environment: 7 changes to expect

    CO2 emissions fall

    Like NO2, carbon dioxide emissions (CO2) have also been slashed in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis. When economic activity stalls, so do CO2 emissions — in fact, the last time this happened was during the 2008-2009 financial crisis. In China alone, emissions have fallen by around 25% when the country entered lockdown, according to Carbon Brief. But this change is likely to only be temporary.

  • A hedgehog peers out from beneath some flowers in the grass.

    Coronavirus and the environment: 7 changes to expect

    A new world for urban wildlife

    As everyone retreats to their homes, some animals have been taking advantage of our absence. Reduced road traffic means little critters like hedgehogs emerging from hibernation are less likely to be hit by cars. Meanwhile, other species like ducks may be wondering where all the people have gone and will need to find other sources of food besides breadcrumbs in the park.

  • A pangolin tied up in a mesh net in a pile of illegally trafficked wildlife.

    Coronavirus and the environment: 7 changes to expect

    Drawing attention to the global wildlife trade

    Conservationists hope the coronavirus outbreak will help curb global wildlife trade, which is responsible for pushing a number of species to the brink of extinction. COVID-19 likely originated in a Wuhan wet market, which sells live produce and is a hub for both legal and illegally trafficked wildlife. A crackdown on trading live wildlife may be one positive thing to come out of the crisis.  

  • Gondolas on the clear waters of Venice canals

    Coronavirus and the environment: 7 changes to expect

    Waterways run clear

    Shortly after Italy entered lockdown, images of crystal clear canals in Venice were shared around the world — the pristine blue waters are a far cry from their usual muddy appearance. And with cruise ships docked for the time being, our oceans are also experiencing a drop in noise pollution, lowering the stress levels of marine creatures like whales and making for a much more peaceful migration.

  • Plastic waste piled up in yellow bags.

    Coronavirus and the environment: 7 changes to expect

    Plastic waste on the rise

    But it's not all good news. One of the worst environmental side-effects of the coronavirus pandemic is the rapid increase in the use of disposable plastic — from medical equipment like disposable gloves, to plastic packaging as more people opt for prepackaged foods. Even cafes that remain open no longer accept reusable cups from customers in a bid to stop the virus from spreading.

  • School students protest for the climate, holding a sign that reads 'There is no Planet B'

    Coronavirus and the environment: 7 changes to expect

    Climate crisis goes ignored (for now)

    With the coronavirus dominating, the climate crisis has been pushed to the sidelines. But that doesn't make it any less urgent. Experts are warning that important decisions regarding the climate should not be delayed — even with the UN climate conference postponed until 2021. While emissions have dropped since the pandemic began, we're unlikely to see widespread and long-term change as a result.

    Author: Ineke Mules


DW recommends

Portuguese youth activists sue 33 countries over climate change

In the latest example of a wave of climate litigation across the world, six young people this week filed a case to the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg, asking for accountability around the climate crisis.  

What fewer people on the planet would mean for the environment

Overconsumption, not overpopulation, drives climate change. A projected decline in fertility could see the world's population peak in just four decades, with Japan and Spain halving in size.  

Germany approves coal phaseout by 2038

German lawmakers have backed a legislative package to end the use of coal in less than two decades. But activists have decried the measures, saying they aren't bold enough to mitigate the impact of climate change.  

Advertisement

New environment podcast

On the Green Fence Series 2 icon

Listen to our new podcast!

Hosts Neil and Gabriel are forced to improvise for Series 2 after the coronavirus crisis derails all their plans.  

Rukam resident walks among palm oil plantation in Indonesia

Indonesian village living in shadow of palm oil

Rukam's residents thought selling their land to a palm oil company would bring wealth, but the environment has suffered.  

Radio

Themenbild Living Planet

Subscribe to DW's environment podcast

DW's half-hour radio show and podcast brings you environment stories from around the globe.  

Eco@Africa

Eco Africa's Sandrah Twinoburyo

Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa

This week on Eco Africa: Bee farming in Kenya, Senegal turning green and an artist helping South Africa's penguins.  

Eco@India

Eco India I Urbanization vs villages I Mangar Forest (DW)

India - the protector of Mangar forest

One man is protecting the last remaining natural forest near India’s capital Delhi.  

Global Ideas

A man wearing a facemask as he looks at a wall of plastic bottles

Uganda's youth combat waste and malaria

Uganda's young social entrepreneurs are tackling their country's many problems. But COVID-19 is threatening their work.  