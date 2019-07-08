 Climate emergency: New hope, or just empty words? | Environment| All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 09.07.2019

Environment

Climate emergency: New hope, or just empty words?

Spurred on by the Fridays for Future movement, more and more cities around the world are declaring a climate emergency — in recent weeks, it's been almost a daily occurrence. Is this a sign of real change?

Hundreds of New York City students, young people and climate activists gathered at Columbus Circle for a rally followed by a march and die-in to Times Square (picture-alliance/Pacific Press/E. McGregor)

More than 700 cities around the world have recognized the urgency of the climate crisis and made an emergency declaration, according to the Climate Emergency Declaration & Mobilisation in Action group.

The Australian city of Darebin, near Melbourne, got the ball rolling in December 2016, with municipalities in the United States, Canada and the UK following suit in 2017 and 2018. This year, the movement reached Europe, with even the national parliaments of the UK, Ireland, France and Portugal making a countrywide declaration.

The first German city to join the cause was Constance, on the southern border with Switzerland. By early July, more than 45 German cities and municipalities added their names to the list, among them larger centers like Düsseldorf, Münster, Aachen, Bonn, Kiel and Saarbrücken. According to the Climate Alliance Hamm, more than 100 additional municipal parliaments are planning to vote on similar declarations in the coming weeks.

Watch video 01:59

School strikes for climate around the world

Influential protests

In Constance, the decision to declare a climate emergency in early May was inspired by the Fridays for Future protest movement. "Climate goals are now the city's highest priority," says 24-year-old student Noemi Mundhaas, who along with fellow students was able to convince the mayor and municipal council.

According to the city's resolution, all future council decisions must now be thoroughly examined for the environmental bona fides. In doing so, preference should be given to solutions "which have a positive effect on climate, environment and species protection." In addition, climate protection efforts should be sped up and improved, and the mayor should be updated twice a year about any progress or difficulties in reducing emissions.

Read more: Blocked EU fails on climate pledge, despite increasing public pressure

Mundhaas is glad that her city is now taking the "first tiny steps" toward seriously addressing the climate challenge. The decision to declare a climate emergency is "a strong signal to the general public," she said. "The issue is now being discussed at home around the kitchen table, and we're already seeing a lot of response."

"In the first council meeting [following the declaration], the city made solar power compulsory for all new buildings, and car parking will likely also be made more expensive," she said, before adding that this wasn't enough. "We still need to make significant changes to get the climate crisis under control."

  • A student in Cologne with a sign that reads Why study, if our future is being destroyed?

    Germany's growing climate movement demanding action

    Striking for the future

    "Why study, if our future is being destroyed?" This sign features a sentiment shared by increasing numbers of German students, who have joined young people worldwide in using Friday school strikes to call for action on climate change. The movement was inspired by 16-year-old Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, who began her protests alone in front of the Swedish parliament in August 2018.

  • Demonstrators in Cologne

    Germany's growing climate movement demanding action

    No time to wait

    With the 2015 Paris climate accord, nearly all of the world's countries committed to limiting global warming to well below 2 degrees Celsius, preferably 1.5 degrees (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit), by 2100. The hope is that this target will prevent the worst effects of climate disasters. Concerned by the dire predictions from climate scientists, more and more people have called for immediate action.

  • Children with climate protest signs in Cologne

    Germany's growing climate movement demanding action

    Youth pressure

    Despite urgent warnings, politicians have dragged their heels on important climate decisions. It's become clear that Germany will miss its targets for 2020. Climate protection was an important factor in the European elections in late May, with the Greens winning more than 20% of the vote in Germany alone, more than double previous results. Among 18-24-year-olds, 34% backed the party.

  • Activists confront police in Hambach Forest (picture-alliance/dpa/O. Berg)

    Germany's growing climate movement demanding action

    Coal struggle in Hambach

    Germany's climate movement is fighting on many fronts. In recent years, activists have fought to preserve Hambach Forest in the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia, building treehouses to prevent the old-growth forest from being felled to make way for the mining of lignite, or brown coal. Energy giant RWE has launched legal action, and police have cleared the camp several times.

  • Protesters with signs at the Hambach Forest

    Germany's growing climate movement demanding action

    Victory, for now

    In September 2018, a few days after the camp was removed again, a court ruling suspended the clearing of the forest until late 2020, after a lawsuit by environmental group BUND. RWE has argued that the forest has to be cut in order to ensure the coal necessary for Germany's electricity supply. Around 50,000 activists celebrated the victory.

  • Activists in the brown coal mine Welzow

    Germany's growing climate movement demanding action

    Making headlines

    Protests organized by groups such as Ende Gelände have increasingly been making headlines. Thousands of young activists have come out to staged events, blocking railway tracks used to deliver coal to power plants near Cologne and occupying huge coal excavators, as seen here in the open-pit mine in the east German town of Welzow in 2016.

  • Aerial view of Neurath fired-coal power station showing large amount of fumes and pollution, Cologne

    Germany's growing climate movement demanding action

    20 more years?

    In January 2019, after seven months of negotiations, a coal commission set up by the federal government to work out Germany's plans to phase out coal power released its findings. It recommended that Germany should continue coal mining until 2038, at the latest —far too late for the country to meet the targets of the 2015 Paris climate accord.

  • Youths show their hands bearing the inscriptions Our future in your hands during the Fridays For Future movement in Berlin

    Germany's growing climate movement demanding action

    No confidence in politics

    An increasing number of young people in Germany are demanding that the government find a way to meet the 1.5-degree target. The emerging Fridays for Future movement has been getting support from longtime environmentalists, teachers, academics and parents. They have called for all German coal-fired power plants to be shut down by 2030, and for renewable energy initiatives to be vastly expanded.

    Author: Gero Rueter


Cologne scales up the challenge

Now, on July 9, Cologne is slated to become the first German city with a population of over a million people to join the movement. As the burgeoning Fridays for Future protests has shown, nobody can afford to ignore the climate issue, the city's mayor, Henriette Reker, told DW. Among her city colleagues, she's noticed "a much greater awareness of the need for climate protection measures," she said, a change from the past.

"Cities are the main emitters of CO2 emissions, and that's why we have to take on the biggest responsibility for climate protection," said Reker. "It's good that we're now making things more concrete — and we also want to do that here in Cologne."

Read more: 'Cartoons for Future': Artists react to the climate crisis

In an effort to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit) by the end of the century, Cologne wants to commit itself to making "immediate, far-reaching and unprecedented changes in all sectors of society." It aims to examine the effects city planning will have on the climate, and invest more in renewable energies and sustainable transportation.

By 2050, the city wants to reach its goal of being climate neutral — and if Reker has her way, even earlier. Düsseldorf, in North Rhine-Westphalia's coal-rich industrial region, wants to be climate neutral by 2035, and several British cities are aiming to reach that target by 2030.

"It's only a matter of time before other cities follow suit," said Sarah Mekjian of the Climate Alliance, which represents the interests of 1,700 cities in Europe and is dedicated to local climate action. She said that although the climate resolutions "have no legal significance," they represent a significant step because they "emphasize the existential urgency of the crisis."

Watch video 01:38

Planting trees to slow down climate change

''Important message'

Many climate campaigners see the emergency resolutions made by local municipalities as an important precedent. "There's an important message behind these declarations: Cities are setting the course for a way of living that's in harmony with climate challenges," said Uwe Schneidewind, the head of the Wuppertal Institute for Climate, Environment and Energy and member of the NGO Club of Rome, which seeks to address humanity's future challenges.

It remains to be seen if the upswing in climate concern "will continue in the coming weeks and months" and lead to a fundamental shift in the global culture, he said. But one thing is certain for Schneidewind.

"These challenges are so fundamental that the climate issue will remain on the political agenda — and it will have a much greater prominence than in the past," he said.

