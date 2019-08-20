 Climate crisis: Roger Federer reacts to Greta Thunberg criticism | News | DW | 13.01.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Climate crisis: Roger Federer reacts to Greta Thunberg criticism

The Swiss tennis player has been under pressure for his association with financial institution Credit Suisse over its record of loans to fossil fuel industries. Federer is currently preparing for the Australian Open.

Roger Federer (Reuters/T. Melville)

Tennis star Roger Federer has issued a carefully worded response to mounting criticism, notably from Greta Thunberg, over his association with financial institution Credit Suisse.

The 20-times Grand Slam winner came under fire from the climate activist when she criticized the Swiss bank for its record of loans to fossil fuel industries.

Read more: Bushfires cast shadow over Australian Open

The 38-year-old Federer, who is currently in bushfire-ravaged Australia preparing for the first major of the year, said Sunday he is "happy to be reminded" of his responsibilities, but stopped short of abandoning his sponsorship deal with the bank.

Federer was urged to "wake up" in a retweet by Thunberg last week, which also prompted the hashtag #RogerWakeUpNow to trend on Twitter.

'Grateful to young climate activists'

Federer said he had a "great deal of respect and admiration" for the youth climate movement inspired by the Swedish teenager.

"I take the impacts and threat of climate change very seriously, particularly as my family and I arrive in Australia amidst devastation from the bushfires," he said in a statement issued to news agency Reuters.

"I am grateful to young climate activists for pushing us all to examine our behaviors and act on innovative solutions," he continued.

"We owe it to them and ourselves to listen. I appreciate reminders of my responsibility as a private individual, as an athlete and as an entrepreneur, and I'm committed to using this privileged position to dialogue on important issues with my sponsors."

Greta Thunberg with protesters in Berlin (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Kappeler)

Federer said he supported the climate change movement, inspired by teens such as Greta Thunberg (center)

Federer, along with Serena Williams, Rafael Nadal and a number of other players, will take part in a charity event on Wednesday to raise funds to help tackle the devastating fires in Australia that have resulted in the deaths of at least 28 people, destroyed homes and devastated habitats and wildlife.

Credit Suisse says it has pledged to lead the way in helping its clients in the transition to low-​carbon and climate-​resilient business models. It also recently announced that it will no longer invest in new coal-fired power plants.

  • Buschbrände in Australien (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Davey)

    Bushfires ravage Australia

    Widespread devastation

    Massive bushfires have devastated Australia as the blazes continue to rage across the country. Since the start of one of the worst fire seasons on record, more than 1,800 homes have been burned, tens of thousands of people evacuated, and at least 25 killed. Here, a photographer reacts to seeing the burnt-out remains of a relative's home in Quaama, New South Wales.

  • Australien Tote und Vermisste bei verheerenden Buschbränden (AP/Twitter@NSWRFS)

    Bushfires ravage Australia

    Battling the blazes

    Firefighters protect homes around Charmhaven, New South Wales, on December 30. Wildfires burning across four Australian states that day destroyed hundreds of properties and caused multiple fatalities. A volunteer firefighter was killed and three others were injured after strong winds pushed a fire truck over.

  • Red skies in Mallacoota (picture-alliance/dpa/AP/TWITTER/@brendanh_Au)

    Bushfires ravage Australia

    Red skies

    A person stands in protective gear as nearby bushfires turn the sky red in Mallacoota, Victoria. Thousands of people in the coastal region were told to evacuate over the New Year period, while the Country Fire Authority later issued an ominous warning to residents still in the area that it was "too late to leave." Some 4,000 people spent New Year's Eve on the beach to avoid the flames.

  • An air tanker drops fire retardant over the Gospers Mountain fire in November 2019 (Reuters/AAP/D. Lewins)

    Bushfires ravage Australia

    Bright efforts

    An air tanker drops fire retardant over the Gospers Mountain fire near Colo Heights, northwest of Sydney, Australia on November 15, 2019. The Gospers Mountain fire originated in the Wollemi National Park, and came close to merging with other major fires in the area. The first tore apart the Blue Mountains, a popular tourist area, burning more than 64,000 hectares (158,147 acres) of land.

  • A burnt bicycle lies on the ground in front of a house destroyed by bushfires (Getty Images/D. Gay)

    Bushfires ravage Australia

    Quick escape

    A burnt bicycle lies on the ground in front of a house destroyed by bushfires on the outskirts of the town of Bargo, near Sydney, on December 21, 2019. The town was hit with a catastrophic fire danger warning as fires turned several nearby homes to ashes. The New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian declared a state of emergency that same week.

  • A kangaroo searches for food after wildfires in November (Imago Images/AAP/J. Piper)

    Bushfires ravage Australia

    Animals caught in the flames

    A kangaroo that survived the bushfire in Wollemi National Park in Sydney grazes for food in November 2019. The fires have not only sparked concern over human well-being, but have also created worries over the survival of endangered and vulnerable animals. The fires have devastated local wildlife, and a third of the koalas in the most fire-hit region are estimated to have been killed.

  • Houses gutted by bushfires in Mogo Village, NSW (Getty Images/AFP/S. Khan)

    Bushfires ravage Australia

    Economic toll

    The Insurance Council of Australia said on January 7 that the bushfires have caused at least US$485 million (€435 million) in damage and that number was likely to rise. Separately, authorities warned of looters in towns where people have evacuated and scammers taking advantage of fundraisers for relief efforts.

  • Waldbrände / Buschbrände in Australien (Imago/B. Xuefei)

    Bushfires ravage Australia

    Area the size of South Korea razed

    As of early January, more than 10.3 million hectares (25.5 million acres), or an area the size of South Korea, have been devastated in weeks of bushfires. More than 170 fires continue to burn in Victoria state and New South Wales.

  • A satellite image of smoke from Australia drifting over South America (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration)

    Bushfires ravage Australia

    Smoke across oceans

    Smoke from Australia drifted across the Pacific and reached South America, the UN World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said on January 7. On January 2, the EU Copernicus program recorded the highest concentrations of atmospheric carbon monoxide in the world over the "clean" South Pacific Ocean stemming from the fires in Australia.


Meanwhile, 12 Swiss climate activists appeared in court last week after refusing to pay a fine for playing tennis inside branches of Credit Suisse banks in November 2018. The stunt was designed to underscore Federer's relationship with the institution.

They also had placards that read "Credit Suisse is destroying the planet. Roger, do you support them?"

Attorneys for the campaigners said they were appealing the fine of $22,000 (€20,000) on the basis that they were acting as whistleblowers for the climate crisis.

"It is not enough to just go out on the street or to vote, we must disturb a little bit so people stop acting like nothing is happening," Paul Castelain, one of the activists, told Reuters outside the court in Lausanne at the time of the trial.

Video footage from the stunt shows students wearing tennis outfits playing matches inside Credit Suisse branches in the Swiss cities of Lausanne and Geneva, in the French-speaking part of the country.

DW recommends

Jungle celebrity show goes ahead as Australia burns

Millions of viewers from Germany watched the season launch of "Dschungelcamp," a reality contest filmed near Brisbane, as bushfires raged in Australia's southeast. This time, contestants can't use fire or candles. (11.01.2020)  

Australian leader admits he could have handled bushfires 'much better'

Amid increased criticism, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said his response to the country's bushfire crisis could have been "much better." The Australian leader also hinted that a change in climate policy is in the cards. (12.01.2020)  

Australia: Firefighters race against time before heat wave

Firefighters are working around the clock as temperatures and winds are expected to pick up, threatening to ignite a fresh wave of fires. But Australian Open organizers have insisted the tennis tournament will go on. (07.01.2020)  

Bushfires cast shadow over Australian Open

The Australian Open is usually a cause for celebration with sunshine, vibrant crowds and eager athletes producing good vibes. But this year a mix of extreme heat and poor air quality may put a dampener on the tournament. (12.01.2020)  

Swiss police detain dozens of climate protesters outside bank

Activists were carried away after blocking off the entrance to Credit Suisse, one of the biggest banks in Switzerland. The arrests come as student launched a five-day climate change protest in the German city of Cologne. (08.07.2019)  

Roger Federer turns on the style to down Djokovic and reach final four in London

Roger Federer proved that age is only a number once again, as he produced a vintage performance against Novak Djokovic. The 38-year-old's 6-4, 6-3, victory also ensures Rafael Nadal ends 2019 as world number one. (14.11.2019)  

ATP Cup: Djokovic beats Nadal before leading Serbia to win

Novak Djokovic beat Rafael Nadal in their singles rubber before returning to court less than an hour later to win his doubles match and lead Serbia to victory. The European country become the first to lift the ATP Cup. (12.01.2020)  

Serena Williams ends 3-year title drought, donates winnings to Australia fire victims

American tennis legend Serena Williams broke a three-year dry spell with a win at the Auckland Classic on Sunday. It was the athlete's first title win since becoming a mother. (12.01.2020)  

Can 'carbon law' help businesses save the climate?

You may never have heard of carbon law — it has nothing to do with the legal system. But the obscure principle seems to be gaining momentum as businesses try to take the lead in a low-carbon economy. (25.01.2018)  

Bushfires ravage Australia

Australia is grappling with its worst bushfire season to date. The nation has been forced to reckon with a rising death toll, mass evacuations and suffering animal populations. (02.01.2020)  

Related content

Fridays for Future - Lausanne

After a year of strikes can Fridays For Future maintain momentum? 20.08.2019

One year after Greta Thunberg conducted a lone vigil outside the Swedish parliament, the school climate strikes she inspired have become a global movement. But is there a fear that protest fatigue might be setting in?

2019 Hopman Cup - Day 4 - Serena Williams und Roger Federer

Roger Federer wins match against fellow tennis legend Serena Williams 01.01.2019

Roger Federer has emerged victorious in his first-ever on-court encounter with legend Serena Williams. The two faced each other in a mixed-doubles match at the Hopman Cup in Australia.

Advertisement