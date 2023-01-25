Climate change will require adaptation

Nature and EnvironmentGlobal issuesClimate change will require adaptationTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentGlobal issues37 minutes ago37 minutes agoClimate change is a major crisis that will impact geopolitical stability, our food system and the economy. More adaption and accelerated mitigation is needed says the director of the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research, Johan Rockström.https://p.dw.com/p/4MkRgAdvertisement