 Climate change: UN chief Guterres decries ′fading′ global efforts | News | DW | 12.05.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Climate change: UN chief Guterres decries 'fading' global efforts

Political efforts to cool climate change are "fading" as things get worse, Antonio Guterres warned. He's visiting New Zealand en route to South Pacific islands that are at risk of being inundated by rising sea levels.

Antonio Guterres (Getty Images/H. Peters)

Arriving in Auckland Sunday, Guterres said the world was "not on track" to confine the rise in global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels as agreed in the 2015 Paris agreement.

"The paradox is that as things are getting worse on the ground, political will seems to be fading," said the UN secretary general.

"Climate change is running faster than what we are … the last four years have been the hottest registered," he said, adding that political inadequacy was evident "everywhere."

Read more: Cities push for action, Swiss included

He commended host Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on New Zealand's ambitious parliamentary bill, tabled last week, seeking to make the 5-million-population nation mostly carbon neutral by 2050.

Its key farming sector, however, is to be given some leeway, specifically on "biogenetic methane," another climate-warming gas alongside carbon dioxide.

Guterres, who will also visit the South Pacific island territories of Fiji, Tuvalu and Vanuatu, urged the world community to "protect the lives of our people, and we need to protect our planet."

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres shakes hands with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern at Government House on May 12, 2019 in Auckland, New Zealand (Getty Images/H. Peters)

Guterres met with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in Auckland

His remarks precede a Climate Action Summit he plans to convene in New York in September where nations will be asked to present "concrete, realistic plans" to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 45% over the next decade and reach net zero by 2050.

On Friday, Luis Alfonso de Alba, the top UN envoy entrusted with preparing September's summit, called for a "drastic" rethink of the global economic model.

Required was a "transformation of the way we consume, the way we produce," de Alba said. "This is not a process in which we can aim at a gradual increase of ambitions."

Trillions of dollars in private funding would be "indispensable," he added.

Listen to audio 29:57

Why the reluctance on climate action?

Christchurch visit

Guterres also planned to visit Christchurch on his three-day New Zealand stopover and meet leaders of the Muslim community targeted on March 15 by a lone gunman who broadcast the massacre via social media.

Last week, the death toll rose to 51, with the death in hospital of a Turkish citizen critically wounded during the shooting attack on two Christchurch mosques.

Guterres said he would pay tribute to Muslim courage and New Zealand solidarity during the visit, which coincides with the month of Ramadan.

He praised New Zealand's parliament for tightening gun control laws and Ardern's determination to prevent extremist acts being broadcast online.

She and French President Emmanuel Macron are to host a meeting on the matter in Paris on Wednesday.

  • A diver behind a coral

    Doomsday tourism and climate change: Visiting natural wonders before they disappear

    Transient treasure

    Of the 2 million-odd people who visit the Great Barrier Reef annually, a 2016 survey found that 69 percent were coming to see the UNESCO World Heritage site "before it's too late." And no wonder. The IPCC says that even if we manage to limit global warming to 2 degrees Celsius, 99 percent of the world's coral will be wiped out. Tourists can hasten their demise by touching or polluting reefs.

  • Polar bears sniffing around a bus of tourists on the tundra

    Doomsday tourism and climate change: Visiting natural wonders before they disappear

    Bearly there

    And what's the carbon cost of flying to remote natural wonders under threat? A 2010 study found that the business of polar-bear safaris in Churchill, Canada, had an annual CO2 footprint of 20 megatons. Most visitors arrived by plane, and while 88 percent of them said humans were responsible for climate change, only 69 percent agreed that air travel was a contributing cause.

  • A big cliff of ice jutting out into the sea

    Doomsday tourism and climate change: Visiting natural wonders before they disappear

    Art of the apocalypse

    Along with the polar bear, one of the most iconic images of climate change must be the dramatic curves of an iceberg sculpted by the warming atmosphere. Gliding between the melting giants on a cruise ship is a haunting experience that tourists will pay huge sums for. In the early 1990s just 5,000 people visited Antarctica each year, compared to over 46,000 in 2018.

  • Elephants walking on the savanna. A snow-capped mountain in the background

    Doomsday tourism and climate change: Visiting natural wonders before they disappear

    Peak season

    You don't have to go to the poles to see vanishing ice. Kilimanjaro's snowy peaks are a striking sight above the equatorial savannah of the national park, which generates €44 million ($50 million) from tourism annually. Many visitors climb to the Furtwängler Glacier — where 85 percent of the ice has vanished over the last century. The rest is unlikely to survive much beyond mid-century.

  • A hiker in the mountains

    Doomsday tourism and climate change: Visiting natural wonders before they disappear

    King without a crown

    When Montana's Glacier National Park opened in 1910, it boasted over 100 of the ice features from which it took its name. Now, there are fewer than two dozen. So dramatic is their retreat, that the park has become a center of climate science research. Some 3 million hikers and holidaymakers also visit the "crown of the continent" each year, soaking in the dying days of its ice-capped glory.

  • An island in the sparkling blue sea

    Doomsday tourism and climate change: Visiting natural wonders before they disappear

    Paradise lost

    The Maldives are the archetypal tourist paradise: 1,200 coral islands with white beaches rising just 2.5 meters above the turquoise waters. In 2017, the president decided to build new airports and megaresorts to accommodate seven times as many tourists, and use the revenue to build new islands and relocate communities. He has since been voted out of office and faces corruption charges.

  • Tourists in a boat on the Everglades

    Doomsday tourism and climate change: Visiting natural wonders before they disappear

    Saltwater swamps

    It's not just islands that are going under as sea levels rise. Wetlands like Florida's Everglades are disappearing too. Over the last century, around half the Everglades have been drained and turned over to agriculture. Now, saltwater is seeping into what's left, making it the only critically endangered World Heritage site in the United States.

  • A lizard relaxing on a rock

    Doomsday tourism and climate change: Visiting natural wonders before they disappear

    Disturbing the peace

    The Galapagos will be forever associated with Darwin, who realized their unique wildlife had evolved over countless generations in isolation. Today, they are besieged by visitors and environmental changes are happening too fast for species to adapt. Ocean warming has left iconic creatures like the marine iguana starving, while UNESCO lists tourism among the greatest threats to the archipelago.

    Author: Ruby Russell


ipj/ng (AP, AFP, Reuters)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

Climate emergency trend gains traction in German-speaking countries

Dozens of cities across the world have declared a climate emergency. Now, students behind the school climate strikes are bringing the movement to Switzerland and Germany. But what does that mean exactly? (29.04.2019)  

Fridays for Future climate activist denounces RWE at shareholders' meeting

Luisa Neubauer told RWE shareholders their company's long affair with coal needed to end soon. A leader of the German Fridays for Future movement, she said the energy giant bears responsibility for the climate crisis. (03.05.2019)  

Climate change drives Solomon Islands' people of the sea ashore

The inhabitants of Lau Lagoon in Solomon Islands have lived in harmony with nature for generations. Now their entire way of life is vanishing beneath the waves. (02.10.2017)  

Doomsday tourism and climate change: Visiting natural wonders before they disappear

From the Great Barrier Reef to majestic glaciers, increasing numbers of tourists are vacationing in places expected to succumb to climate change before it's too late. (07.05.2019)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter  

Radio New Zealand

Climate change bill submitted to New Zealand parliament

Audios and videos on the topic

Why the reluctance on climate action?  

New Zealand - Life after the Terror Attacks  

Related content

Deutschland 10. Petersberger Klimadialog - Angela Merkel

Merkel remains cautious on Macron's carbon neutrality plan 14.05.2019

Pressure from the world's children to avert a climate catastrophe should be taken seriously, Chancellor Angela Merkel has told a Berlin conference. She stayed coy on calls for EU carbon dioxide neutrality by 2050.

Neuseeland Wellington Parlament Statue Nationalfahne

Maori and indigenous rights expert joins New Zealand's Supreme Court 02.05.2019

International indigenous rights expert Joe Williams has become the first Maori judge to join New Zealand's Supreme Court. He also studied in Canada and steps in for a colleague heading the Christchurch massacre inquiry.

Neuseeland Angriff auf Moscheen in Christchurch | Jacinda Ardern, Premierministerin

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern's fight against terror, guns 21.03.2019

Thrust further into the spotlight after Christchurch's attack, Jacinda Ardern became New Zealand's prime minister by defying stigmas: walking barefoot, becoming a mother in office and pushing for mental health care.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  