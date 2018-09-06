 Climate change threatens peace efforts: SIPRI | News | DW | 26.06.2019

News

Climate change threatens peace efforts: SIPRI

The largest peacekeeping missions in the world are in countries most exposed to climate change, according to a Sweden-based research institute. Without new approaches, peace doesn't stand a chance, an expert told DW.

A Kenyan army soldier carries a rocket-propelled grenade launcher as he patrols in Tabda, inside Somalia in this 2012 file photo

Climate change is threatening the success of peacekeeping missions, according to a briefing by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) circulating on Tuesday.

Eight of the ten countries hosting the biggest multilateral operations "are located in areas highly exposed to climate change," it said. 

Due to the compound nature of climate change, anything short of a holistic approach undermines the long-term success of peacekeeping operations, Florian Krampe, researcher on climate change and security at SIPRI, told DW.

"While you are trying to patch the boat on one side, five more holes open up on the other," said Krampe. "Military responses will not be able to address the issue, because while climate change is creating hard security challenges, there are simply no hard security solutions."

Read more: Germany pushes climate change as security risk

A Somali woman walks through a camp of people displaced from their homes elsewhere in the country by the drought

Somalia is one of the countries most exposed to the impacts of climate change

Undermining peace

Research has shown that climate change amplifies social and political instability, for example, by fueling low-intensity conflicts in drought-stricken areas.

SIPRI identified countries such as Somalia, the Democratic Republic of Congo, South Sudan and Afghanistan as those most exposed to climate change. Those countries also host the largest multilateral peace operations by personnel.

"Climate change is directly affecting the dynamics of ongoing conflicts and increasing the likelihood of violent conflict," the briefing said. "In addition to increasing the likelihood of violence, climate change challenges the governance assistance and support dimensions of multilateral peacebuilding efforts."

Read more: Life in Somalia under peacekeepers and al-Shabab threats

Watch video 01:24

Life in Somalia's Mogadishu

Beyond 'the absence of violence'

For SIPRI, peacekeeping operations are "underprepared" given that climate change is "already affecting key elements of their mandate."

It called for new solutions by determining how climate-related issues affect conflicts, enhancing the exchange of knowledge between peacekeeping actors and investing in projects that tackle climate and development issues together.

"We need to change the way we are dealing with peacebuilding in these increasingly complex contexts if our aim is to build peace, especially if with peace we mean something more than the mere absence of violence," Krampe said.

Read more: The road to peace? Diplomatic ties strengthen in the Horn of Africa

  • The UN mission in DRC. (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Kappeler)

    UN peacekeeping missions in Africa

    DR Congo: UN's largest mission

    Since 1999, the UN has been trying to pacify the eastern region of the DR Congo. The mission known as MONUSCO has nearly 20,000 soldiers and an annual budget of $1.4 billion (1.3 billion euros). Despite being the largest and most expensive mission of the United Nations, violence in the country continues.

  • UN Mission UNAMID in Darfur. (picture-alliance/dpa/A. G. Farran)

    UN peacekeeping missions in Africa

    Darfur: Powerless against violence

    UNAMID is a joint mission of the African Union and the UN in Sudan's volatile Darfur region. Observers consider the mission a failure. "The UN Security Council should work harder at finding political solutions, rather than spending money for the military's long-term deployment," says security expert Thierry Vircoulon.

  • Woman walks past UN soldiers in South Sudan. (Getty Images/A.G.Farran)

    UN peacekeeping missions in Africa

    S.Sudan: Turning a blind eye to fighting?

    Since the beginning of South Sudan's civil war in 2013, nearly 4 million people have been displaced according to the UN. Some of them are being sheltered in UN compounds. But when clashes between government forces and rebels broke out in the capital Juba in July 2016, the blue helmets failed to effectively intervene. Later, the Kenyan UNMISS commander was sacked by former UN chief Ban Ki-moon.

  • UN troops in Mali. (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Kappeler)

    UN peacekeeping missions in Africa

    Mali: The most dangerous UN mission in the world

    UN peacekeepers in Mali are monitoring compliance with the peace agreement between the government and an alliance of Tuareg-led rebels. But Islamist terrorist groups such as AQIM continue to carry out attacks making MINUSMA one of the UN's most dangerous military intervention in the world. Germany has deployed more than 700 soldiers as well as helicopters.

  • French troops in Central Africa

    UN peacekeeping missions in Africa

    CAR: Sexual abuse scandals making headlines

    MINUSCA, the UN's mission in Central Africa Republic has not helped to improve the image of the United Nations in Africa. French troops have been accused of sexually abusing children by the Code Blue Campaign. Three years on, victims haven't got any help from the UN. Since 2014, 10,000 soldiers and 1,800 police officers have been deployed. Violence in the country has receded but tensions remain.

  • UN troops in Westsahara (Getty Images/AFP/A. Senna)

    UN peacekeeping missions in Africa

    Western Sahara: Hope for lasting peace

    The UN mission in the Westsahara known as MINURSO has been active since 1991. MINURSO is there to monitor the armistice between Morocco and the rebels of the "Frente Polisario" who are fighting for the independence of the Western Sahara. In 2016, Morocco which has occupied this territory since 1976, dismissed 84 MINURSO staff after being angered by a statement from the UN Secretary-General.

  • UN peacekeeper in Ivory Coast. (Getty Images/AFP/I. Sanogo)

    UN peacekeeping missions in Africa

    Ivory Coast: Peaceful end of a mission

    The UN mission in Ivory Coast fulfilled its objectives on June 30, 2016 after 14 years. Since 2016, the troops have been gradually withdrawn. Former Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said this was a "turning point for the United Nations and the Ivory Coast." But only after the full withdrawal will it be clearly known whether or not the mission was successful on a long-term basis.

  • Female UN troops in Monrovia (picture-alliance/dpa/K. Nietfeld)

    UN peacekeeping missions in Africa

    Liberia: Mission accomplished

    The UN deployment in Liberia is - as in neighboring Ivory Coast - will soon be history. The soldiers are leaving by mid-2017. Since the end of the 14-year civil war, UNMIL has ensured stability in Liberia and helped build a functioning state. Liberia's government now wants to provide security for itself. The country is still struggling with the consequences of a devastating Ebola epidemic.

  • UN troops patrolling at night. (Getty Images/AFP/A. G. Farran)

    UN peacekeeping missions in Africa

    Sudan: Ethiopians as peace promoters?

    The UNISFA soldiers are patrolling the disputed oil-rich region of Abyei. Sudan and South Sudan both claim to be rightful owners of this territory located between the two countries. More than 4,000 blue helmets from Ethiopia are deployed. Ethiopia is the world's second largest peace-keeping contributor. At the same time, the Ethiopian army is accused of human rights violations back home.

  • UN troops in Somalia. (picture-alliance/AA/S. Mohamed)

    UN peacekeeping missions in Africa

    Somalia: Future model AU mission?

    UN peacekeepers in Somalia are fighting under the leadership of the African Union in a mission known as AMISOM. The soldiers are in the Horn of African country to battle the al-Shabaab Islamists and bring stability to the war-torn nation. Ethiopia, Burundi, Djibouti, Kenya and Uganda, Sierra Leone, Ghana and Nigeria have all contributed their troops for AMISOM.

    Author: Martina Schwikowski


