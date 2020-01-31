Climate change threatens future of all children: UN report

The future of every single child in the world is at risk as nations across the world fail to curb the effects of climate change and provide a clean and healthy environment essential for their well-being, according to a report commissioned by the United Nations.

"Climate change, ecological degradation, migrating populations, conflict, pervasive inequalities, and predatory commercial practices threaten the health and future of children in every country," the report, authored by more than 40 child and adolescent health experts, said.

While the wealthier nations are able to support their children's ability to live healthier lives, they tend to threaten the future of all children through carbon emission, the joint report by the World Health Organization and UNICEF found.

adi/msh (AFP, Reuters)