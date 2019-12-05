 Climate change: Thousands form a human chain in Brussels | News | DW | 08.12.2019

News

Climate change: Thousands form a human chain in Brussels

Belgian citizens have been raising awareness for a greener planet in a demo named "United for Climate." Demonstrators encircled both the federal parliament and the Royal Palace.

Belgien Klimaprotest 'United for Climate' in Brüssel (AFP/J. A. Gekiere)

Some 2,400 people in Brussels held hands on Sunday to form a human chain as part of demands for tougher measures to combat climate change.

The peaceful demonstration came just ahead of the UN's climate conference in Madrid, where policymakers are gathering to resolve outstanding issues in relation to the environmental emergency.

Read more: Protesters call for action at Madrid climate rally

Protesters managed to surround the Belgian federal parliament and the Royal Palace as part of their two-hour protest.

"The main purpose is to ask for more climate ambition and for the federal government to tackle the climate crisis," said Julie Van Houtryve, spokeswoman for one of the organizers, Climate Coalition in Belgium. "We need solidarity and cooperation between governments and politicians in Belgium."

  • People cool down in the fountains of the Trocadero gardens in Paris

    How is climate change affecting Europe?

    Record-setting heat waves

    The summer of 2019 saw heat records in Europe broken across the continent. In July, Germany recorded its highest temperature ever at 42.6 C (108 F). France broke its heat record twice in 2019, the highest temperature measuring 46.C (114.8 F) in July. Climate change increases the frequency of heat waves.

  • Tourists under arches next to the flooded St Mark's Square

    How is climate change affecting Europe?

    Venice under water

    In November 2019, the Italian archipelago city of Venice experienced multiple flooding events and the high water mark of 1.5 meters was reached three times in one week for the first time in recorded history. Projected sea level rise due to climate change could make these events more likely in the future.

  • A wildfire rages on Gran Canaria

    How is climate change affecting Europe?

    Wildfires burning Spain

    The same heat wave that brought record temperatures to France sparked the worst wildfires to hit Spain in 20 years. On the Spanish island of Gran Canaria, wildfires in August decimated a national park on the popular tourist island. Hotter temperatures and drier air due to climate change increase the risk of fires.

  • Dried out trees in the Black Forest

    How is climate change affecting Europe?

    German forests dying

    A combination of drought, storms and extreme heat is depleting Germany's forests. According to BDF, a forest advocacy group, in Germany, more than 1 million established trees have died since 2018. "These are no longer single unusual weather events. That is climate change," said a BDF representative.

  • People mourning the 'death' of a glacier in Switzerland

    How is climate change affecting Europe?

    Disappearing glaciers in the Alps

    A glacier on the Italian side of Mont Blanc experienced accelerated melting in 2019. And enthusiasts held a "funeral" for the Pizol glacier in the Swiss Alps, which has almost completely disappeared. Scientists say climate change accelerates glacial melting in the Alps.

  • Dried out earth

    How is climate change affecting Europe?

    Drought affecting food production

    Two consecutive years of drought in Germany have hit farmers hard. In 2018, record drought caused major crop failures, and heat waves in 2019 also damaged crops. "Climate change means more frequent droughts and extreme weather events in Germany,"said German Weather Service Vice President Paul Becker.


Read more: Can carbon trading cut EU emissions to net zero?

Climate activist, Marleen de Vry told news agency Reuters: "I'm with the 'grandparents for the climate' and for about one year now we've been supporting the youngsters who were demonstrating on the streets for the climate. Many people laughed at them and well, many people did not take them serious, but we did. So we came here to support them from the very beginning, we're still here."

People held placards and banners as they formed the chain, known as "United for Climate," in the Belgian capital with slogans such as "The only right system is an ecosystem" and "Act Now," as seen in footage by broadcaster VRT.

Watch video 01:41

Greta Thunberg back in Europe

​​​​​​​

jsi/ac (Reuters)

How is climate change affecting Europe?

The European Parliament has declared a "climate emergency" as Europe has been experiencing extreme weather events ranging from record-breaking heat waves to damaging floods. Is climate change to blame? (28.11.2019)  

