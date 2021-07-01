 Making the switch to renewable energy in the Dominican Republic | Global Ideas | DW | 01.07.2021

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Global Ideas

Making the switch to renewable energy in the Dominican Republic

The Dominican Republic in the Caribbean is still heavily dependent on fossil fuels. But a push is underway to increase the use of wind and solar — and to convince critics that it's a good idea.

Watch video 07:06

Dominican Republic - Radical energy transition

Despite an economic boom and widespread electrification in the Dominican Republic, some 300,000 inhabitants, particularly in remote and low-income communities, are living without power. Around 50 families in the mountain village of Sabana Real close to the Haitian border don't have electricity. But that's set to change.

Villagers are installing a  solar plant that will deliver electricity directly to their homes with the help of GIZ, a German development agency. Sabana Real's story is just one example of a larger switch to renewable sources like wind and solar in a country that relies on fossil fuels for 85% of its energy needs.

Aeriel view of a small village in lush green mountains

Villagers in Sabana Real are electrifying their village by installing a solar plant

The Dominican government wants to generate 25% of its energy from renewable sources by 2025 and plans to be CO2 neutral by 2050. But green power is viewed with suspicion because of its intermittent nature that depends on the elements. GIZ also supported the establishment of an energy system control center in the Dominican capital of Santo Domingo to collect and analyze data from all kinds of power plants, including wind, solar and oil to help better predict the interplay between them — and improve trust in renewable energy.

People sitting at computers in a control room

The energy system control center in the Dominican capital of Santo Domingo where data is collected on various energy sources in the country

Project goal: Supporting the Dominican Republic to expand renewable energy use. Some 10% of energy comes from renewable sources like wind and solar.

Project budget:  €4.8 million ($5.7 million) from the German Environment Ministry's International Climate Initiative (IKI). The majority of that supports large projects like wind and solar parks, as well as the push to collect and analyze data through the Dominican Republic's coordinating energy body.

Project duration: July 2017 – June 2022

A film by Katja Döhne

DW recommends

Powering Kenya's flower farms with the sun

High electricity costs pose a problem for businesses in Kenya. But a German startup wants to help them make the switch to affordable clean energy with crowd-funded solar modules.  

Audios and videos on the topic

Dominican Republic - Radical energy transition  

Advertisement
DW On the Green Fence SE 03 Picture Teaser

Environment Podcast: On the Green Fence

Over 70 billion land animals are slaughtered globally per year, with dire consequences for the environment. Meat eaters Neil King and Gabriel Borrud face uncomfortable truths as they seek ways out of the meat paradox.  

Multimedia specials

Rukam resident walks among palm oil plantation in Indonesia

Indonesian village living in shadow of palm oil

Rukam's residents thought selling their land to a palm oil company would bring wealth, but the environment has suffered.  

living planet

Living Planet 210318 Podcast Picture Teaser

Subscribe to DW's environment podcast

DW's half-hour radio show and podcast brings you environment stories from around the globe.  