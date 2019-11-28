Climate change protests: Marches worldwide ahead of UN talks

Three days before the start of the UN climate conference in Madrid, people were set to take to the streets on Friday in 2,400 cities across 157 countries to protest government inaction on climate change.

The Fridays for Future movement expects around 100,000 climate strikers to participate in Germany. Their demands include:

An end to fossil fuel subsidies;

Switching off a quarter of all coal-fired power stations;

Renewable sources to cover 100% of Germany's energy needs by 2035.

The European Parliament on Thursday voted to declare an EU-wide climate emergency. The resolution called on the bloc to cut emissions by 55% by 2030 to become climate neutral by 2050.

In Australia, activists and schoolchildren opened the day of protests by picketing the headquarters of the ruling conservative Liberal Party. Protesters directed their opposition at Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who has denied that there is any link between his government's climate change policies and bush fires sweeping parts of the country.

rc/rt (dpa, Reuters, AFP, AP)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.