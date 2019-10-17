Climate change: New Zealand passes 'zero carbon' law

New Zealand has passed a law that aims to make the country almost carbon neutral by 2050. Farmers, who bring in a large portion of foreign income, will be given some flexibility.
New Zealand lawmakers on Thursday passed a "Zero Carbon" bill that it hopes will reduce its greenhouse gas emissions to a near-neutral level by 2050.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said countries are not moving fast enough when it comes to combating climate change.
"We're here because our world is warming. Undeniably it is warming," Ardern said. "And so therefore the question for all of us is
what side of history will we choose to sit on."
