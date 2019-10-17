Climate change: New Zealand passes 'zero carbon' law

New Zealand lawmakers on Thursday passed a "Zero Carbon" bill that it hopes will reduce its greenhouse gas emissions to a near-neutral level by 2050.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said countries are not moving fast enough when it comes to combating climate change.

"We're here because our world is warming. Undeniably it is warming," Ardern said. "And so therefore the question for all of us is

what side of history will we choose to sit on."

law/rt (dpa, Reuters)

