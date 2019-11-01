 Climate change has become a health emergency | Environment| All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 14.11.2019

Environment

Climate change has become a health emergency

Climate change poses a major threat to the health of the world's children and may shape the future of a whole generation if global temperatures are not kept well below 2°C, new research shows.

Malaria in Afghanistan (Paula Bronstein/Getty Images)

Pediatricians in New Delhi, India, say children's lungs are no longer pink, but black. 

Our warming planet is already impacting the health of the world's children and will shape the future of an entire generation if we fail to limit global warming to well below 2 degrees Celcius (35.6°F), the 2019 Lancet Countdown Report on health and climate change shows.

"Over the past 30 years, we've seen progressive decline in the numbers of deaths for all people and indeed for children," Anthony Costello, co-chair of The Lancet Countdown, told DW. "But what we're worrying about is that all of these gains could go into reverse if we don't urgently tackle the problem of climate change."

The research — compiled by 35 global institutions, including the World Health Organisation and the World Bank —clearly shows the relatioship between climate change, environmental destruction and health. Rising temperatures fuel hunger and malnutrition, an increase in the scale and scope of infectious disease and a growing frequency of extreme weather events while air pollution has become deadly to the human lung as smoking tobacco.

School children wear masks

For some children, face masks are already vital

Floods in Kenya (picture alliance/AP Photo/A. Kasuku)

Under current emissions, children born today will live in a 4°C warmer world by the age of 71, the report says

Difficult access to food

A baby born today will be exposed to the impacts of climate change from the very start of its life.
Rising temperatures coupled with drought and flooding devastate crops, causing global yields to decline. This deprives people of their livelihoods and pushes up food prices, which in turn leads to hunger and malnutrition, particularly in countries heavily reliant on agriculture, such as Burkina Faso.

"Acute malnutrition in five-year-old children in Burkina Faso is over 10%," Maurice Ye, a native to the country and advisor to the National Malaria Control Program in Madagascar, told DW. "This will increase if nothing is done to address the problem."

Watch video 04:19

Post-harvest losses leave millions hungry

IIn India, malnutrition is already the reason for two thirds of deaths in children under the age of five, the Lancet report states.

Although malnutrition is often linked to hunger, it can also be the result of eating too much unhealthy food. But as staples such as grains and rice face price hikes, consumers are motivated to buy cheaper, processed foods instead. 

"That feeds into the other end of the malnutrition spectrum, which is that of overweight and obesity," Poornima Prabhakaran, deputy director of the Centre for Environmental Health at the Public Health Foundation of India and contributing author of the report, told DW.

A deadly breeding ground

Under-fives will also suffer most from the increase in infectious diseases. Rising temperatures, warming waters, changing rainfall patterns and high levels of humidity facilitate the spread of bacteria leading to diarrheal diseases such as cholera, and also create ideal breeding conditions for mosquitoes carrying malaria or dengue fever.

In 2017, there were an estimated 435,000 deaths from malaria globally and every two minutes a child somewhere in the world dies from the disease, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

This is of particular concern for countries such as Burkina Faso, where malaria caused over 28,000 deaths in 2018 alone, the WHO estimates.

But climate change will also allow these disease-carrying mosquitoes to reach new countries, such as those in southern European.

Around half of the world's population is now at risk from dengue disease, the Lancet report says.

If children survive malnutrition and infectious diseases, the research continues, they might not be spared devastating air pollution. This can corrupt their lung function, worsen asthma and increase the risk of heart attacks and stroke.

Outdoor air pollution — from fine particulate matter (PM2.5) — already contributes to 2.9 million premature deaths worldwide. 

Portugal Waldbrände Feuerwehr Anwohner (Getty Images/F.Leong)
Drought in Germany (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Franke)

Extreme weather events are also becoming the new normal in European countries

Heat and cold hit hard

The health of a child born today could equally be damaged by extreme weather events such as wildfires and heat waves.

152 out of 196 countries have experienced an increase in people exposed to wildfires since 2001, which has resulted in direct deaths and respiratory illness. Record-breaking high temperatures, in turn, are of particular concern for elderly people over 65-years-old.

"Heat health impacts include heat exhaustion, heat stroke, aggravation of already existing morbidities [from] cardiovascular illness and respiratory illness," Prabhakaran said.

Heat can also lead to dehydratation in children and the elderly, experts say.

Listen to audio 29:59

Living Planet: It's getting hot in here!

Although the world is warming, cold also represents a risk for people with little or no access to energy. "It kills more people than the heat overall," Costello said. "But a lot of that is due to social factors." 

As inequalities are growing worldwide, more people find themselves in situations of vulnerability, he said.

An urgent coal phase-out

Prabhakaran hopes health impacts will be the turning point for reluctant policy makers.

"What we need to do is bring health in the center of discourse, the health impacts of fossil fuel combustion can be a strong argument for phasing out coal," she said.

The three experts agree that the first step to reducing the suffering of every child born today is a shift to a decarbonized world. It is technically feasible, they say, but will take tougher policies and genuine political will. Inaction is no longer an option.
"It's set to get much, much worse unless we take immediate action," Castello said.

  • A helicopter flies above electric towers in Newhall, California (picture-alliance/ZUMA Press/Orange County Register/D. Crane)

    California wildfires leave widespread destruction

    The spark that started it all?

    Investigators are still looking into what prompted the blazes in southern California that killed three people over recent days. In the north of the state, electricity to hundreds of thousands of residences and businesses was switched off this week as a precautionary measure to cut the wildfire risk raised by sparks emitted from old infrastructure.

  • Firefighter with smoke in background (picture-alliance/AP/M. Jose Sanchez)

    California wildfires leave widespread destruction

    Perfect fire conditions

    The spread of the fires was accelerated by dry conditions exacerbated by powerful Santa Ana winds carrying desert air. Many regions needed only a spark to erupt into flames.

  • Full highway at night in Sylmar (Reuters/G. Blevins)

    California wildfires leave widespread destruction

    Mass evacuations

    Some 100,000 people were ordered to leave their homes as the fires approached Los Angeles. This highway in Sylmar was clogged with people driving through the smoke to safety. Interstate 5, the main north-to-south corridor in the state, was shut down for much of the day on Friday.

  • Burnt-out house in Porter Ranch (picture-alliance/AP/M. Jose Sanchez)

    California wildfires leave widespread destruction

    A sad sight

    Hundreds of homes across the southern California region have been destroyed. This one in Porter Ranch was one of those to fall victim to the wildfires burning in several areas of the state.

  • Residence on fire in the Villa Calimesa Mobile Home Park (picture-alliance/AP Photo/The Orange County Register/D. Crane)

    California wildfires leave widespread destruction

    Deadly flames in a mobile home park

    Two people were confirmed dead after the Sandalwood Fire raced through the Villa Calimesa Mobile Home Park east of Los Angeles on Thursday. Dozens of residences in the park were also destroyed, where an evacuation order remains in effect. In Los Angeles itself, a man in his 50s died of a heart attack while trying to save his home from the flames.

  • Helicopter dropping water on flames (Imago Images/ZUMA Press/H. Gutknecht)

    California wildfires leave widespread destruction

    Fighting flames from the air ...

    This helicopter making a drop on the Saddleridge Fire was one of many used to combat the blazes. Fire danger remains high for much of Southern California. Warnings are in place for large areas in the counties of Ventura and Santa Barbara, which are situated northwest of Los Angeles.

  • Two firefighters with hoses (picture-alliance/AP/M. Jose Sanchez)

    California wildfires leave widespread destruction

    ... and on the ground

    Many hundreds of firefighters have been battling the blazes, like these two in Porter Ranch. Fire officials say they expect even more intense and devastating fires in the state in future partly because of climate change. This year some 275 wildfires have broken out across California. The most destructive year on record was 2018, when 8,500 wildfires erupted in the state, killing around 100 people.

    Author: Timothy Jones


 

