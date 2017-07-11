Climate change: Cost of weather disasters surged in 2021

A tally provided by humanitarian organization Christian Aid put the cost of the 10 most expensive weather disasters of 2021 at $170 billion (€150 billion).

From deadly Hurricane Ida in the United States to devastating floods in China and Europe, environmental disasters like storms, fires and heat waves have cost the world $20 billion more this year than last, the group said on Monday.

The researchers said the increased cost is the result of climate change, and added that the 10 disasters in question also killed at least 1,075 people and displaced 1.3 million others.

The aftermath of Hurricane Ida in Louisiana The trail of destruction One of many businesses devastated by the hurricane was the city’s historic Karofsky Shop. According to Governor John Bel Edwards, the focus now is on rescue and recovery efforts. Repairing the damages will take time, he said.

The aftermath of Hurricane Ida in Louisiana Long-term support needed Seventy-year-old Theophilus Charles sits in his badly damaged home in Houma, Louisiana. US President Joe Biden has promised Washington’s full and long-term support for those affected by the hurricane.

The aftermath of Hurricane Ida in Louisiana Under water Many homes, like here in Lafitte, experienced extensive flooding after the Category 4 hurricane made landfall. The massive floodwaters also brought destruction further inland, leaving at least two people dead.

The aftermath of Hurricane Ida in Louisiana Rescue by air Many residents left stranded were rescued by helicopter, as seen here in Laplace, Louisiana. In the southwestern corner of Mississippi, entire neighborhoods were cut off from the outside world — with many roads impassable.

The aftermath of Hurricane Ida in Louisiana Stocking up on fuel Locals have been stocking up on gas and diesel fuel at area gas stations. The evacuations of the past few days have made it almost impossible to obtain fuel, which is needed to run generators and produce electricity. Hundreds of thousands of households are still without electricity in Louisiana, including New Orleans, with a population of 400,000.

The aftermath of Hurricane Ida in Louisiana Picking up the pieces Many in Louisiana have lost everything. Fran Tribe sits with her dog Dave in front of what used to be her house in Houma before Hurricane Ida hit. It will probably take months to rebuild everything.

The aftermath of Hurricane Ida in Louisiana Returning to chaos Jerilyn Collins returned to her devastated home in LaPlace with the help of the Louisiana National Guard to retrieve important medications and personal items for herself and her father. Only a few areas were evacuated before Ida made landfall. Author: Claudia Dehn



'A year of climate breakdown'

"The costs of climate change have been grave this year," said Kat Kramer, climate policy lead at Christian Aid and author of "Counting the cost 2021: A year of climate breakdown."

"While it was good to see some progress made at the COP26 summit, it is clear [we are] not on track to ensure a safe and prosperous world," she said.

The world is burning Russia: No sign of relief Many regions in Russia have been burning for weeks, with the area around Yakutia in the far northeast having been hit particularly hard. The authorities have counted more than 250 fires currently burning across Russia, covering a total area of more than 3.5 million hectares (8.6 million acres).

The world is burning This is no morning mist But it's not just the fires that are causing problems for locals. Dense smoke has been drifting across populated areas, for example the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk. This is especially hard for the elderly and children, as it's nearly impossible to breathe outside.

The world is burning Greece: We're outta here! Evacuees on a ferry at the port of Pefki, Euboea — they are embarking on a journey into the unknown, as their homes and belongings will probably be destroyed by the time they return. For the first time since the forest fires started on the Greek island of Euboea at the beginning of last week, massive air missions are now being flown to fight the fires. Eyewitnesses report apocalyptic scenes.

The world is burning Acts of desperation But not everyone is fleeing — many local residents want to support the firefighters. At times, that can include desperate acts — such as with this man, who’s trying to beat out flames with a tree branch. Such autonomous actions are causing a major problem for the authorities, as through them, many people are placing themselves in grave danger.

The world is burning Turkey: Threatened residential areas Besides Greece and Italy, Turkey is also struggling with devastating fires. Walls of fire are spreading from the forests to residential areas. On this photo, Turkish firefighters are trying to stop a blaze near Cokertme that threatens to spread into buildings. More than 150,000 hectares — including entire villages — have already fallen victim to the flames in Turkey.

The world is burning United States: Dixie Fire More than 5,700 fires are currently raging in the West Coast state of California — and the typical wildfire season there has not even started yet. The Dixie Fire is now the second-largest in the state's history, and completely destroyed the town of Greenville. In this photo, a fire crew member keeps an eye out for spot fires to slow the wildfire near the town of Westwood.

The world is burning Flamme fatale In California, whirlwinds of ash and embers, such as this one that meandered through the Santa Barbara hills, are complicating matters. West Coast fires have even been creating their own weather. With the situation more devastating than in previous years, governors of affected states have turned to Washington for help — they are urgently seeking more emergency staff and firefighting aircraft. Author: Claudia Dehn



Costliest disaster: Hurricane Ida

The most expensive weather disaster of 2021 was Hurricane Ida, which hit the eastern part of the United States in the summer, causing some $65 billion in damages.

After barreling through Louisiana at the end of August, it made its way northward, resulting in extensive flooding in New York City and the surrounding area.

Germany's worst floods in decades

Heavy rains swept across western Germany in July, leading to unprecedented flooding. The states of Rhineland-Palatinate and North Rhine-Westphalia were particularly hard hit, as were the neighboring countries of the Netherlands and Belgium.

Small rivers and streams turned into torrential currents that destroyed entire villages. Dams threatened to break while electricity and cellphone networks were shut down in what became one of the region's worst natural catastrophes in living memory. Over 180 people died in Germany alone, and many more lost their homes and belongings.

The deadly flooding in Western Europe came at a cost of $43 billion, according to Christian Aid's report.

North America, Turkey felt the heat

A winter storm in Texas that took out the state's power grid caused $23 billion in damages, followed by flooding in China's Henan province in July, which cost an estimated $17.6 billion.

Other disasters costing several billion dollars include flooding in western Canada, a late spring freeze in France that damaged vineyards and a cyclone that struck India and Bangladesh in May.

From punishing heat in North America, to wildfires raging across the Mediterranean, to record-breaking floods in Europe and Asia, 2021's weather disasters brought home the reality of climate change, according to environmental experts.

Philippines: Typhoon Rai — in pictures Emergency aid desperately needed Local authorities have made urgent calls for emergency aid to be sent to areas affected by Typhoon Rai. The governor of Bohol province pleaded on the radio for the government to send provisions amid growing hunger and fears of looting.

Philippines: Typhoon Rai — in pictures Surigao City devastated Typhoon Rai was packing winds of 195 kilometers (121 miles) per hour. Trucks were flung on their sides, trees were uprooted and power lines were damaged. Efforts are underway to restore power and cell reception.

Philippines: Typhoon Rai — in pictures Residents sift through destroyed homes Many of the typhoon's victims were killed when structures collapsed and when trees fell. Many were also caught up in flash floods. With many more people still missing, the death toll is likely to continue rising.

Philippines: Typhoon Rai — in pictures Emergency crews work to restore power Typhoon Rai damaged critical infrastructure in many areas. Residents have been battling to get money from banks, and long lines for food and fuel have been reported. The government has not made any appeal for international assistance.

Philippines: Typhoon Rai — in pictures Waiting for water Residents in affected areas have been lining up for fresh water and other essentials. There are concerns that if basic needs are not met, people will begin resorting to looting. Author: Kieran Burke



