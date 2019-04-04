 Climate change compounds hunger, conflicts, German aid group says | News | DW | 26.06.2019

News

Climate change compounds hunger, conflicts, German aid group says

Climate change added to warfare is worsening hunger worldwide, according to one of Germany's largest aid groups. Welthungerhilfe has said many poor have "no more reserves or resilience left" when hit by extreme weather.

Kids sleeping on a mattress outside (picture-alliance/imageBROKER/K. Kramer)

The world's southern hemisphere poor were bearing the brunt of climate change caused by rich, fossil-fuel consumers of the global North, Welthungerhilfe President Marlehn Thieme said in Berlin on Wednesday.

Presenting the Bonn-based organization's annual report for 2018, Thieme said climate change amounted to a "question of justice" in ensuring that resources — still sufficient worldwide to feed everyone — reached the poorest.

Hunger victims, often already cut off to outside help by conflict parties, no longer had livelihoods and sustenance as droughts, floods and storms wrecked their fields and eliminated their farm animals. 

Read more: Climate change threatens peace efforts: SIPRI

Weather extremes compounding plight

Citing Cyclon Idai, which in April ravaged Mozambique, Malawi and Zimbabwe, Thieme said weather extremes had become an additional "fatal link" hampering aid workers and restoration of communal nutrition.

Read more: 'Southern Africa under severe water stress'

Drastic declines in land and oceanic harvests amid rising average temperatures required answers in the form of early warning systems, weather insurance and drought-durable seeds, he added.

Coupled with warfare, in which conflict parties cut off "entire regions" from the outside world, extreme weather was a compounding factor, said Welthungerhilfe's Secretary General Mathias Mogge.

Spiral of conflict

Citing as examples, South Sudan, Congo or Niger, Mogge said villagers lost "their entire livelihoods."

Resources like water and grazing land became scarce, leading to further conflict, in societies where people already had little to withstand emergencies.

"Schools and hospitals are targeted for bombing," he said, further preventing arrivals of aid supplies and making "working conditions for our staff" increasingly dangerous.

People in a line at a South Sudan aid station (DW/J.P. Scholz)

Queuing for rations at Bentiu in South Sudan

Welthungerhilfe's precept of "help for self-help" remained so people can "shape their lives in a self-determined way," said Mogge.

Sharing seed, tools

He cited a [smartphone] app used in Myanmar to boost seed production and programmed in cooperation with Wageningen University and Research in the Netherlands.

"Those who have grown seed can sell it to those who have little or no seed. Another app informs users which farmers rent tools they currently don't need," said Mogge.

Reliant on public donors

Reporting on its 2018 efforts, Welthungerhilfe said it had spent €213.6 ($243) million on the fight against hunger and poverty last year.

Public donors provided €155.4 million euros for project work. Private donations amounted to €54.9 million.

The largest public donor was the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), which provided €38.6 million.

The largest project regions supported by Welthungerhilfe were Burundi, Liberia and Syria/Turkey.

ipj/sms (dpa, AFP, KNA)

  • A man stands on the edge of a wall which has lost its roof in the cyclone

    After the storm: Rebuilding Beira

    Beira transformed into a construction site

    Beira now resembles a construction site six weeks after Cyclone Idai hit the city. Almost all the rooftops were either blown away or severely damaged. The World Bank estimates the total damage across Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi amounts to $2 billion (€1.78 billion).

  • A man stands in front of his damaged house in Beira. The main structure is still standing, but the roof has been destroyed.

    After the storm: Rebuilding Beira

    Life without a roof

    The roof of Andre Lino's house was blown away in the storm and he can't afford a new one. Lino and his family have lived here since 1977 — just 100 meters (109 yards) away from the beach. "The sea is getting closer," says Lino. "That scares me." He would like to move away, but can't afford to.

  • A road which has crumbled on the esplanade in Beira

    After the storm: Rebuilding Beira

    Rising sea levels a concern

    Parts of Beira are below sea level. The city has suffered from many fatal floods in the past and further catastrophes are likely in the near future. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) estimates that the sea level is expected to increase by another 40 to 80 centimeters (16 to 31 inches) by 2100.

  • Heavily damaged shacks in Beira after the cylone. Only the basic structure remains standing.

    After the storm: Rebuilding Beira

    Fragile shacks by the sea

    The poorest neighborhoods, such as Praia Nova, were hit hardest. Shacks were torn apart by the storm. Many fishermen also lost their boats.

  • A muddy canal-like structure in Beira after the cyclone

    After the storm: Rebuilding Beira

    Water management project

    In the city center, millions of miles of canals and tidal structures were built just a few years ago with the help of German development aid. German development bank KfW contributed €13 million to finance the construction work.

  • A man inspects a control panel which controls the lock in Beira

    After the storm: Rebuilding Beira

    Lock prevents greater damage

    "The rain started on the day of the cyclone," says Eduardo dos Santos, who operates the city's main lock. "So we opened the floodgates so that the water could flow back into the sea. Had we not done so, the flooding in the city would have been worse."

  • The mayor of Beira talks to a woman as he inspects the damage in the city

    After the storm: Rebuilding Beira

    Mayor tackles climate change

    "We are used to flooding," says the mayor of Beira, Daviz Simango. "But this kind of cyclone was new for us so we have to respond now." Simango has organized a donor conference in June, where he hopes to raise more money to better protect the city from the effects of climate change.

  • Beira residents help with the cleanup efforts

    After the storm: Rebuilding Beira

    The cleanup continues

    The city administration is eager to restore order before the donor conference in June. Parts of the city now have access to electricity and running water. But not all areas have been given the all-clear.

  • A volunteer in Beira smiles and gives a thumbs up to the camera

    After the storm: Rebuilding Beira

    Volunteers keen to help

    Volunteers like Magdalena Louis help with the ongoing reconstruction work. She has been on duty for weeks and is only given lunch every day in return. "I just want our city to be clean again," she says. "Nobody has to pay me for that."

  • Residents in Beira line up in a make-shift camp for food rations

    After the storm: Rebuilding Beira

    Refugee camps in the city

    Aid organizations from all over the world are maintaining a presence in the city. Thousands of people are still living in tents and rely on food donations. The health situation remains tense: Cholera has broken out and cases of malaria may also increase.

  • A woman stands alone in a field which has been damaged by Cyclone Idai

    After the storm: Rebuilding Beira

    No harvest, no food

    Outside Beira, large swathes of crops were also destroyed by the storm. "All of the corn, all of the rice…everything is gone," says farmer Elisa Jaque. The 61-year-old is already re-planting seeds. But she won't be able to feed herself and her family again for at least six months.

  • Spectators in a stadium watch a game of football in Beira

    After the storm: Rebuilding Beira

    A welcome distraction

    There are also signs that Beira is slowly returning to normalcy. A friendly match between local football teams attracts hundreds of spectators — although the stadium roof was another victim of the cyclone.

  • A group of men stand on top of a vehicle and peer into a stadium where a football match is taking place

    After the storm: Rebuilding Beira

    A step towards normalcy

    Those who couldn't afford tickets for the football match found creative solutions. They parked minibuses and vans around the stadium and used them as makeshift grandstands. This scene will be repeated for next week's match. Another step towards normalcy in Beira.

    Author: Adrian Kriesch


