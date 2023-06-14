  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Artificial intelligence
Russia's war in Ukraine
NATO
ClimateSudan

Climate Change - Averting Catastrophe

13 minutes ago

In the last 30 years, CO2 emissions have increased by 60 percent worldwide. The most pressing problem facing our civilization is global warming. What solutions could there be?

https://p.dw.com/p/4RpAQ
Dokumentation " Heißzeit - Wege aus der Klima-Katastrophe "
Image: SWR
Dokumentation
Image: SWR

This documentary accompanies activists in their efforts to combat climate change.

According to scientists, if by the year 2100 the global temperature has risen more than 1.5 degrees Celsius on levels recorded in the year 1850, the consequences could be devastating for people and the environment. But will we manage to achieve this ambitious goal? Around the world, politicians, companies, laboratories and universities are struggling to find solutions. 

Dokumentation
Image: SWR

 

The film team visits climate rescuers in Sudan, Indonesia and Europe. Their inventive spirit cools buildings, connects countries with green electricity lines or sucks carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere. Their work helps determine the living conditions of generations to come.

 

Dokumentation
Image: SWR

 

Every time the women of Shagra plant an acacia seedling in the sand of Darfur, it is an occasion of great joy in the Sudanese village. The tree will drive its roots 100 meters into the ground and be better able to withstand the droughts in the Sahel than most other plants.

 

 

Dokumentation
Image: SWR

It will secrete gum sap when women scratch the bark after a few years. The sale of gum arabic will alleviate poverty in the village.

65,000 acacias are already growing in Darfur: a blessing for the bitterly poor region, as well as a carbon dioxide reservoir that can help limit global warming.

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

Part 1: 

DW English

THU 13.07.2023 – 01:15 UTC
THU 13.07.2023 – 04:15 UTC
THU 13.07.2023 – 18:15 UTC
FRI 14.07.2023 – 09:15 UTC
SAT 15.07.2023 – 19:15 UTC
SUN 16.07.2023 – 02:15 UTC
SUN 16.07.2023 – 15:15 UTC
MON 17.07.2023 – 12:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

FRI 14.07.2023 – 09:15 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3

 

Part 2: 

DW English

THU 20.07.2023 – 01:15 UTC
THU 20.07.2023 – 04:15 UTC
THU 20.07.2023 – 18:15 UTC
FRI 21.07.2023 – 09:15 UTC
SAT 22.07.2023 – 19:15 UTC
SUN 23.07.2023 – 02:15 UTC
SUN 23.07.2023 – 15:15 UTC
MON 24.07.2023 – 12:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

FRI 14.07.2023 – 09:15 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

People stay on the balconies of an apartment building affected by the overnight attack of Russian troops that involved missiles

Ukraine updates: Odesa hit by deadly Russian missile attack

Conflicts37 minutes ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Refugees in a boat are rescued near the Italian coast

EU-Tunisia migration proposal ignores human rights concerns

EU-Tunisia migration proposal ignores human rights concerns

Politics2 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Tsai Ing-wen

#MeToo in Taiwan exposes a hidden culture of harassment

#MeToo in Taiwan exposes a hidden culture of harassment

Society17 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

A nightview over the Rhine River with the illuminated Cologne Cathederal on the other side, and ferry boats lined up along the river.

Germany and its churches wrangle over Napoleon's asset grab

Germany and its churches wrangle over Napoleon's asset grab

Business22 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Lilia Chanysheva forming a heart symbol with her hands

Who is Navalny associate Lilia Chanysheva?

Who is Navalny associate Lilia Chanysheva?

Freedom of Speech14 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan al-Saud (R) and Vice Chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) Hu Chunhua attend 10th Arab-China Business Conference in Riyadh, on June 11, 2023

China's economic ambitions a huge draw for Saudi Arabia

China's economic ambitions a huge draw for Saudi Arabia

Business14 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

An anti-Trump protester holds up a placard that reads 'Lock him up'

US: Donald Trump faces Miami court

US: Donald Trump faces Miami court

Politics23 hours ago02:38 min
More from North America

Latin America

Paramedics wearing green vests carry to an ambulance one of four Indigenous brothers, who lies on a stretcher.

Colombia: 4 missing children found in the Amazon

Colombia: 4 missing children found in the Amazon

CatastropheJune 11, 202302:02 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage