  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Ukraine
Women's World Cup
Heat and drought
Nature and EnvironmentSudan

Climate change - Averting catastrophe - Part 2

32 minutes ago

In the last 30 years, CO2 emissions have increased by 60 percent worldwide. The most pressing problem facing our civilization is global warming. What solutions could there be? This documentary accompanies activists in their efforts to combat climate change.

https://p.dw.com/p/4UB9Y

According to scientists, if by the year 2100 the global temperature has risen more than 1.5 degrees Celsius on levels recorded in the year 1850, the consequences could be devastating for people and the environment. But will we manage to achieve this ambitious goal? Around the world, politicians, companies, laboratories and universities are struggling to find solutions. The film team visits climate rescuers in Sudan, Indonesia and Europe. Their inventive spirit cools buildings, connects countries with green electricity lines or sucks carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere. Their work helps determine the living conditions of generations to come. Every time the women of Shagra plant an acacia seedling in the sand of Darfur, it is an occasion of great joy in the Sudanese village. The tree will drive its roots 100 meters into the ground and be better able to withstand the droughts in the Sahel than most other plants. It will secrete gum sap when women scratch the bark after a few years. The sale of gum arabic will alleviate poverty in the village. 65,000 acacias are already growing in Darfur: a blessing for the bitterly poor region, as well as a carbon dioxide reservoir that can help limit global warming.

Skip next section About the show

About the show

DW DocFilm Sendungslogo Composite

DocFilm

Exciting stories, a wide variety of topics, fascinating pictures: every day, half or three-quarters of an hour of carefully researched background reports from the worlds of politics, business, science, culture, nature, history, lifestyle and sport.

Go to show DocFilm
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

The grain terminal at the port in Odesa

Ukraine updates: Russia targets Ukrainian ports

Conflicts41 minutes ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Gum arabic sap as pictured on the branch of an acacia tree

Sudan conflict fuels gum arabic shortage

Sudan conflict fuels gum arabic shortage

Business3 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang attends a press conference in Beijing

What happened to China's missing foreign minister?

What happened to China's missing foreign minister?

Politics2 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

The German town of Feldheim, pictured with dozens of onshore wind turbines in the distance

Germany's wind sector is growing — but not fast enough

Germany's wind sector is growing — but not fast enough

BusinessJuly 19, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

A smiling places his vote in a ballot box in front of a crowd of people

Spanish elections: Will Sanchez's political gamble pay off?

Spanish elections: Will Sanchez's political gamble pay off?

Politics7 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Workers from different local humanitarian aid agencies, including the White Helmets and the Al-Bunyan Al-Marsous Foundation, protest the closing of the border crossing to international aid deliveries.

Russia, Assad, UN? How to get aid to millions in Syria now

Russia, Assad, UN? How to get aid to millions in Syria now

PoliticsJuly 19, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Picture of actress Margot Robbie in the role of the Mattel doll Barbie, dressed in a striped bathing suit, wearing high heels and white framed sunglasses.

Barbie: The world's most famous plastic doll

Barbie: The world's most famous plastic doll

FilmJuly 19, 2023
More from North America
Go to homepage