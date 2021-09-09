 Climate change and construction combine to disastrous effect in the Himalayas | Global Ideas | DW | 09.09.2021

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Global Ideas

Climate change and construction combine to disastrous effect in the Himalayas

This summer flash floods and landslides in India left people bereaved and displaced. Activists say poor urban planning, driven by tourism and urban growth, is exacerbating the impact of the climate crisis.

Reena Bhalekar stands in the location where her house used to be in India.

Reena Bhalekar stands in the location where her house was before the floods swept it away. All that remains is her bed

At first, no one noticed the water lapping angrily at the riverbank. 

Reena Bhalekar's family slept soundly as the early morning rain drummed on the tarpaulin of their shelter. "The water was rising slowly," the 26-year-old remembers. "My sister wasn't even aware that the water had come into her home." 

Then, from somewhere nearby, a piercing scream shattered the silence. Rushing outside, Reena discovered the river had risen dramatically overnight and now reached their slum in Chetru, a tiny village on the outskirts of Dharamshala in the Indian Himalayas. Settlements further down the hill were already a foot deep in water. With the road leading out of the settlement submerged, the family abandoned their belongings and scrambled up the densely forested hill to safety.

Reena Bhalekar on the path that the Charan Khad community used to escape after floodwaters

The path that the community used to escape after floodwaters cut off their escape out of the settlement

The flash flood in July wreaked havoc across the district, damaging properties and triggering a deadly landslide. It was one of 35 witnessed by the state of Himachal Pradesh in the first six weeks of India's monsoon season, a landslide incident increase of 116% compared to last year. 

Himalayan villages like Chetru are situated in a region known as the planet's "third pole" due to its vast ice sheet, which holds the largest amount of frozen water outside of the polar caps. Scientists warn that that the area is likely to witness rapidly melting glaciers and increasingly erratic rainfall patterns over the coming century due to climate change. 

Climate crisis meets poor urban planning 

However, activists say disasters like that in Chetru point to more than just climate change. They highlight how the impacts of the climate crisis are being compounded by unbridled development, driven by tourism and rapid urban growth. 

Houses built along the riverbank in Chetru

Houses built along the riverbank in Chetru were severely damaged by the floodwaters

"In the popular discourse climate change is very easy to blame," said Manshi Asher, an environmental activist and co-founder of local research collective Himdhara. This avoids addressing the issues of unplanned development, lack of regulation and rampant tourism, argues Asher. 

A 2015 study prepared for the state's own Disaster Management Cell cautioned against the risks of overdevelopment in Himachal Pradesh, finding the region at high risk of human-induced landslides as heavy construction and deforestation disturb the already fragile terrain. 

Reena's family and her neighbours experienced this first-hand. Not only did overdevelopment and the accompanying deforestation unsettle the local terrain, potentially intensifying the impact of the July floodwaters, it was also the reason they found themselves living there in the first place.

The families migrated decades ago from a neighboring state to find daily wage labor and settled in Charan Khad, a suburb of Dharamshala. In 2016, their slum was deemed a sanitation hazard and demolished, leaving around 290 families without shelter. 

McLeod Ganj, home to the Dalai Lama and Tibetan government-in-exile

Tourism and rapid population growth have created demand for building projects in the region

However, Asher believes that the land had become "prime property” and the community was displaced to make way for new construction as part of a central government urban development scheme known as theSmart City Mission, aimed at driving economic growth. 

"There was suddenly this whole plan of developing botanical gardens, parking, all kinds of things in the city," she says, adding there was no attempt to provide sanitation or legally recognize the slum, which would have entitled its residents to resettlement. Instead, the community was left to build flimsy tarpaulin structures beside a fast-flowing river - the only patch of land available to them.

Deforestation, building violations and flash floods

India's National Green Tribunal, which handles environmental issues, has strict laws on housing density and multi-story building construction, and in 2019 the Supreme Court imposed a complete ban on tree felling for development projects in forest areas of Himachal Pradesh. Despite this, illicit hill levelling and destruction of forest areas remain commonplace. 

Two girls shelter from the monsoon rain in McLeod Ganj. 

McLeod Ganj, home to the Dalai Lama and Tibetan government-in-exile, is popular with pilgrims and tourists

"The law is very good in India on paper - the problem is with the enforcement of it," says environmental lawyer Deven Khanna, appointed by the High Court of Shimla, the state capital, in 2018 to investigate environmental violations in the region. The number of structures in Dharamshala which are built in violation of building laws is, he says, "mind boggling."

Home to the Tibetan government-in-exile and a popular destination for pilgrims and foreign tourists, Dharamshala has experienced substantial urban growth in the last few decades, with the population more than doubling between 2011 and 2015.

In Bhagsu, a village popular with tourists in Upper Dharamshala, illegal building extensions constructed by hotel owners over the top of a stream obstructed the high flow of water during the flash flood this summer. With nowhere to go, the water burst out onto the main street, washing away cars and causing substantial damage to shops and houses. The illegal encroachments were demolished on the orders of state officials in the days following. 

A girl from Bhagsu village watches as workers clear the stream

Locals in Bhagsu claim that constructions had been blocking the path of the stream for years before the disaster

Could technology help? 

"The problem is starker in a place like Dharamshala, because it is a tourist place and there is a lot of opportunity to earn money from land, from buildings," Khanna explains. "People are okay with the risks, because they are thinking about the money."

Disillusioned with the inaction of local officials and the lack of resolution from the High Court case, Khanna now believes that long-term solutions lie with technology. He has advocated for the use of aerial drones and satellite mapping to monitor tree coverage and illegal felling. 

Post flood in Bhagsu village.

Floodwaters burst out from the stream running through Bhagsu village onto the road, causing widespread destruction

On his advice, the High Court ordered trials that involved tagging trees with GPS monitors and using drones to map areas around the state capital Shimla. Despite some initial success however, the schemes have been discontinued, due to what Khanna sees as a lack of political will and pressure from the public.  

Environmental experts in the region like Asher feel that natural disasters can only be avoided by integrating sustainability firmly into urban development planning.

Before the floods washed away their homes, Reena's community had been campaigning for years to be relocated to safer ground. They have now renewed their campaign for compensation and permanent resettlement. In the meantime, the government has provided temporary shelter nearby. 

For Reena, the memories of the flood still weigh heavily. "I have nightmares where the water comes again at night and all of my children, the whole community, is swept away in the floods," she says. "No-one escapes."

  • An old man climbs over a destroyed bridge to his neighborhood in Bad Neuenahr, Germany

    In pictures: Deadly extreme weather shocks the world

    Fierce flash floods in Europe

    Unprecedented flooding — caused by two months' worth of rainfall in two days — has resulted in devastating damage in central Europe, leaving at least 226 people dead in Germany and Belgium. Narrow valley streams swelled into raging floods in the space of hours, wiping out centuries-old communities. Rebuilding the ruined homes, businesses and infrastructure is expected to cost billions of euros.

  • People gather in an open field and wait to support firefighters during a wildfire next to the village of Kamatriades, near Istiaia, northern Evia (Euboea) island on August 9, 2021

    In pictures: Deadly extreme weather shocks the world

    Europe on fire

    While half of Europe is drowning, elsewhere areas are going up in flames: Large fires raged, particularly in Greece, Italy and Turkey. They have caused unforeseeable monetary damage, while thousands of people in Europe have lost their homes and their belongings.

  • People refresh themselves at a fountain next to the Colosseum in Rome, Aug. 12, 2021

    In pictures: Deadly extreme weather shocks the world

    Record heat in Italy

    In addition to deadly wildfires, Italy also battled record heat temperatures, with the Italian Health Ministry issuing the maximum possible heat warning level for many cities. On the island of Sicily, 48.8 degrees Celsius (almost 120 degrees Fahrenheit) was measured on August 11 — a new European heat record. The heat could make existing fires worse, or lead to new ones.

  • A firefighter continues to hold the line of the Dixie Fire near Taylorsville, California, United States, August 10, 2021

    In pictures: Deadly extreme weather shocks the world

    Still out of control

    Meanwhile, the Dixie Fire continues smoldering in California. It's California's largest fire on record, and among the most destructive in the state's history — it wiped the town of Greenville off the map. Although it's about 60% contained, the fire continues to burn two months in. Meanwhile, hot and dry conditions continue in the region, spreading fears of more fire.

  • A man wading past a submerged car along a flooded street following heavy rains in Zhengzhou in China's central Henan province

    In pictures: Deadly extreme weather shocks the world

    Extreme rainy seasons

    Earlier this summer, record floods also hit parts of India and central China, overwhelming dams and drains and flooding streets. The downpours have been particularly heavy, even for the rainy season. Scientists have predicted that climate change will lead to more frequent and intense rainfall — warmer air holds more water, creating more rain.

  • A helicopter drops water on a forest fire

    In pictures: Deadly extreme weather shocks the world

    Greece melts down amid heat waves

    As nations flood in northern Europe, Mediterranean countries like Greece were in the grip of several heat waves. In the first week of July, temperatures soared to 43 degrees Celsius (109 Fahrenheit). Tourism hot spots like the Acropolis were forced to shut during the day, while the extreme heat also sparked forest fires outside Thessaloniki, which helicopters tried to douse.

  • A firefighter fights a fire with a hose

    In pictures: Deadly extreme weather shocks the world

    Sardinia scorched by 'unprecedented' wildfires

    "It is an unprecedented reality in Sardinia’s history," said Sardinia's Governor Christian Salinas of the ongoing wildfires that have scorched the historic central western area of Montiferru. "So far, 20,000 hectares of forest that represent centuries of environmental history of our island have gone up in ashes." Around 1,500 people were evacuated from the island by the end of July.

  • Carlos Ramos hands out bottles of water and sack lunches as he works at a hydration station in front of the Union Gospel Mission in Seattle

    In pictures: Deadly extreme weather shocks the world

    Heat records in the US, Canada

    Intense heat is becoming more common, as seen in late June in the US states of Washington and Oregon and the Canadian province of British Columbia. Scorching temperatures under a "heat dome," hot air trapped for days by high pressure fronts, caused hundreds of heat-related deaths. The village of Lytton recorded a high of 49.6 Celsius (121 Fahrenheit) — and burned to the ground the next day.

  • The Bootleg fire burns in southeast Oregon, at night, with a fire truck in the foreground

    In pictures: Deadly extreme weather shocks the world

    Wildfires sparking thunderstorms

    Heat and drought are fueling one of the most intense wildfire seasons in the West Coast and Pacific Northwest regions. Oregon's Bootleg Fire, which burned an area the size of Los Angeles in just two weeks, was so big it created its own weather and sent smoke all the way to New York City. A recent study said the weather conditions would have been "virtually impossible" without climate change.

  • Workers from Brazil's state-run environment agency IBAMA speak with a farmer about an area consumed by fire near Novo Progresso, Para state, Brazil

    In pictures: Deadly extreme weather shocks the world

    Amazon nearing a 'tipping point'?

    To the south, central Brazil is suffering its worst drought 100 years, increasing the risk of fires and further deforestation in the Amazon rainforest. Researchers recently reported that a large swath of the southeastern Amazon has flipped from absorbing to emitting planet-warming CO2 emissions, pushing the rainforest closer to a "tipping point."

  • Men dig for water in the dry Mandrare river bed, in Madagascar

    In pictures: Deadly extreme weather shocks the world

    'On the verge of starvation'

    After years of unrelenting drought, more than 1.14 million people in Madagascar are food-insecure, with some now forced to eat raw cactus, wild leaves and roots, and locusts in famine-like conditions. With the absence of natural disaster, crop failure or political conflict, the dire situation in the African nation is said to be first famine in modern history caused solely by climate change.

  • A mother is trying to cross floodwater with her child.

    In pictures: Deadly extreme weather shocks the world

    More people fleeing natural disasters

    The number of people fleeing conflict and natural disasters hit a 10-year high in 2020, with a record 55 million people relocating within their own country. That's in addition to some 26 million people who fled across borders. A joint report released by refugee monitors in May found that three-quarters of the internally displaced were victims of extreme weather — and that number is likely to grow.

    Author: Martin Kuebler, Stuart Braun, Sarah Klein


DW recommends

Cleaning up Mount Everest – the world's highest rubbish dump

Mount Everest has turned into a dumping ground as the growing numbers of climbers leave their trash behind on the mountain. DW reporter Jasvinder Sehgal visited base camp to meet the mountaineers cleaning up the mess.  

Advertisement
DW On the Green Fence SE 03 Picture Teaser

Environment Podcast: On the Green Fence

Over 70 billion land animals are slaughtered globally per year, with dire consequences for the environment. Meat eaters Neil King and Gabriel Borrud face uncomfortable truths as they seek ways out of the meat paradox.  

Multimedia specials

Rukam resident walks among palm oil plantation in Indonesia

Indonesian village living in shadow of palm oil

Rukam's residents thought selling their land to a palm oil company would bring wealth, but the environment has suffered.  

living planet

Living Planet 210318 Podcast Picture Teaser

Subscribe to DW's environment podcast

DW's half-hour radio show and podcast brings you environment stories from around the globe.  