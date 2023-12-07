Climate Change – A Race Against Time

The Amazon rivers are running dry. How are people coping? In Santiago de Chile, locals are fighting the effects of climate change by planting trees. And in India, this week’s Global Queen is a champion of fair fashion.

Brazil: Drought parches the Amazon

The Amazon rainforest is reeling from severe drought and the rivers are running dry. Drinking water is in increasingly short supply and transport is disrupted.

Image: DW

Chile: Santiago takes measures against the effects of climate change

Heat, drought, erosion and landslides: the effects of climate change on the Cerro Renca on the outskirts of Santiago are unmistakable. A tree planting project aims to lower temperatures, secure the ground and raise awareness of environmental issues.

Image: DW

India: Cleaning up Coimbatore's water act

Like many Indian cities, Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu has been running out of water. Local rivers are vanishing as droughts increase and water tables drop. One man who set up an NGO to save local water bodies found surprising strength in numbers.

Image: DW

India: Global Queen

Karishma Shahani-Khan is an Indian fashion designer who wants to change the world with a no-waste approach to her industry. With her label she champions the principles of recycling, upcycling and sustainability.

