Climate change: 2024 caps 'decade of deadly heat,' UN says

According to experts, 2024 is set to be the warmest year on record. The year also saw devastating floods and wildfires fueled by intense heat. "We must exit this road to ruin," UN chief Guterres warned.

The world has endured a "decade of deadly heat," with 2024 capping 10 years of unprecedented temperatures, according to the UN.

In his new year message, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said the 10 hottest years on record have happened in the last decade, including 2024.

"We must exit this road to ruin — and we have no time to lose," Guterres said.

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO), the UN's climate and weather agency, said that while 2024 is set to become the warmest year on record, emissions of greenhouse gases grew to new record highs, locking in more heat for the future.

The WMO pointed to a new report that found climate change intensified 26 of 29 extreme weather events studied by scientist network World Weather Attribution (WWA) in 2024. Those events killed at least 3.700 people and displaced millions.

Record-breaking flooding events

According to the WWA report, climate change added 41 days of dangerous heat in 2024.

"Climate change plays out before our eyes on an almost daily basis," WMO Secretary General Celeste Saulo said, adding that 2024 saw record-breaking rainfall and flooding events which resulted in loss of life around the world.

"Intense heat scorched dozens of countries, with temperatures topping 50 degrees Celsius (122 degrees Fahrenheit) on a number of occasions. Wildfireswreaked devastation."

The WMO warned that there is a growing need for countries and international organizations to work together to tackle severe heat risks.

Climate change is driven by the release of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases caused by the continued burning of fossil fuels.

