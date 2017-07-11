Climate change: 2020 ties 2016 as hottest year on record

Last year was the hottest year on record, tying with 2016, the European Union's Copernicus Climate Change Service said on Friday.

Average global temperatures in 2020 stood at 1.25 degrees C (2.7 degrees F) higher than pre-industrial levels, according to the service.

The years from 2014 to 2020 were the hottest on record with both 2020 and 2016 hitting the record for the single hottest year.

Scientists urged governments and corporations to drastically slash their emissions in order to have any chance of achieving the 2015 Paris Agreement and to avoid a catastrophic climate change crisis.

"The extraordinary climate events of 2020 and the data from the Copernicus Climate Change Service show us that we have no time to lose," said Matthias Petschke, Director for Space in the European Commission, the EU's executive arm.

