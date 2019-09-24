 Climate activists spray British Treasury with fake blood | News | DW | 03.10.2019

News

Climate activists spray British Treasury with fake blood

Extinction Rebellion activists hosed the Treasury with red liquid, unfurling a sign reading: "Stop funding climate death." Police arrested four people, but were left wondering what to do with the left-behind fire engine.

Officers stand near a pool of fake blood that was sprayed on the British Treasury building in London (picture-alliance/Zumapress/R. Pinney)

The head office of the British Treasury was sprayed with fake blood on Thursday, as Extinction Rebellion activists sought to draw attention to the climate crisis.

Using a decommissioned fire engine, activists sprayed the building in central London with 1,800 liters (475 gallons) of red liquid.

Footage from the incident showed the protesters briefly losing control of the fire hose, with fake blood spraying across the street. They also unfurled a banner on top of the truck reading: "Stop funding climate death."

"The Treasury has been frustrating efforts by other government departments to take action against climate change because it cares only about economic growth," one of the activists, named Ben, told Reuters news agency. "It doesn't see that eternal economic growth leads to climate death. The red symbolizes the people dying now in the global south and also the people who are going to start dying from climate change all around the world if we do nothing."

Extinction Rebellion protesters stand atop a fire truck after spraying the Treasury with fake blood (picture-alliance/empics/A. Chown)

Extinction Rebellion accused the British government of not doing enough to address the climate crisis

The British government has said it wants to achieve net zero carbon emissions by the year 2050, but Extinction Rebellion wants to reach that benchmark by 2025.

London's Metropolitan Police said they'd arrested four people on suspicion of criminal damage.

Authorities were left puzzling over what to do with the fire engine that the group left behind, as the keys had been removed by the driver.

Hundreds of Extinction Rebellion activists were arrested at previous protests in London earlier this year. 

The group plans to launch two weeks of climate protests in over 60 cities around the world starting on Monday.

  • Fridays for Future activists participate in the IAA demonstration (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Becker)

    In pictures: Environmentalist groups and their concerns

    Joining forces: Environmental groups team up

    Groups at the protest included #FridaysForFuture, an environmental protest movement started by activist Greta Thunberg. She sat outside the Swedish Parliament every day demanding the government take action on climate change. Her example soon sparked international school strikes. Other key groups in attendance were Greenpeace, cyclist-safety visibility group Critical Mass and Extinction Rebellion.

  • Over ten thousand cyclists ride to the environmental demonstration outside the IAA motor show (picture-alliance/dpa/B. Roessler)

    In pictures: Environmentalist groups and their concerns

    Cyclists riding for change

    Critical Mass is a cyclists' environmental protest bicycle ride. It started in 1992 in San Francisco, and now Critical Mass groups are found all over the world. They organize rides in large groups that often block roads to make car drivers aware of cyclists. The Critical Mass website speaks of a "cycling culture that refuses to take a back seat to motorists."

  • Greenpeace activists disrupt IAA motor show on Friday (picture-alliance/dpa/B. Roessler)

    In pictures: Environmentalist groups and their concerns

    Greenpeace: In the place where change happens

    Greenpeace is a non-violent environmental activist group. The organization has set out a plan for the world to be on track by 2020 to keep global climate change below 1.5° C. Among other aims, the group hopes to tackle environmental degradation of forests and oceans.

  • Protestors gather outside the Frankfurt exhibition hall with a car-shaped balloon (Reuters/W. Rattay)

    In pictures: Environmentalist groups and their concerns

    The death of the combustion engine?

    Evidence has towards the combustion engine's contribution to increasing global temperatures. The German Aerospace Center (DLR) study on car transport, commissioned by Greenpeace Belgium, concluded that to achieve a 66% likelihood of keeping global warming below 1.5°C, diesel and petrol cars must be rapidly phased out in Europe with an end to new sales by 2025.

  • Protesters hold signs against the motor industry (Reuters/W. Rattay)

    In pictures: Environmentalist groups and their concerns

    "We can't replace our lungs"

    Air pollution is another target for environmental activists. Air pollution has reached dangerous levels in many cities across the world and there is mounting research on the damage it inflicts on humans and fetuses.

  • Protesters hold large letters which spell out Stop SUV. (Reuters/W. Rattay)

    In pictures: Environmentalist groups and their concerns

    An end to SUVs

    According to the Greenpeace "Crashing the Climate" report into the effect of the car industry on the environment, SUVs are particularly damaging to the environment. Due to their higher weight and less aerodynamic body, SUVs produce significantly higher CO2 emissions than other cars.

  • A protester holds a sign which states down with Auto-cracy (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Becker)

    In pictures: Environmentalist groups and their concerns

    Down with auto-cracy

    Many protesters and environment groups think that governments have been too slow to enact meaningful change to ensure the Earth's temperature doesn't rise above the 2°C benchmark set by climate scientists.

    Author: Kate Martyr


rs/msh (AP, dpa, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

