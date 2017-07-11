Climate activists rally outside COP26 in Glasgow

Tens of thousands of protesters marched in the Scottish city of Glasgow Saturday to demand urgent action for the climate on the sidelines of the UN-organized COP26 climate summit.

Despite rainy and windy conditions, organizers and police said they expected up to 50,000 people to attend. Extinction Rebellion is among the groups expected.

Delegations from nearly 200 countries hammering out a deal to curb carbon emissions.

"Many thousands of us are marching right across the world today to demand immediate and serious action," Scottish activist Mikaela Loach told the AFP news agency.

A day of global action

Glasgow's protest action is but one of many events happening around the globe. Activists are taking to the streets in Sydney, Seoul, Nairobi, Istanbul, Copenhagen, Amsterdam, Paris and London among other cities calling for action now, especially for communities already devastated by extreme weather incidents.

In Australia, Saturday's global protests for the climate kicked off in Sydney and Melbourne. Some demonstrators wore coal costumes or Prime Minister Scott Morrison masks.

Protesters called Morrison, a staunch advocate for the mining industry, "an absolute embarrassment" and said the COP26 talks were "a sham."

In Seoul, approximately 500 people took to the streets and occupied an intersection, calling for urgent action on climate change

In Seoul, around 500 protesters hit the streets. Among the groups organizing the action, Climate Strike said, "At COP26, the expected 'blah, blah, blah' is taking place," echoing the criticisms of young Swedish activist Greta Thunberg.

COP26 enters lightning negotiations next week

COP26 is taking place under tight security.

Delegates to the UN conference are in the process of hammering out a deal to try and meet the Paris Agreement goal of keeping temperature rises globally to between 1.5 and 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. A significant study recently revealed global CO2 emissions will return to pre-pandemic levels this year.

The representatives from nearly 200 countries are at about the mid-way point in negotiations. Some countries have pledged to reduce greenhouse gases while deals are also being worked out on reducing the use of coal and methane gases in the atmosphere as well as halting funding for the fossil fuels industry.

Greta Thunberg has slammed COP26 as 'a failure'

On Saturday, negotiations will continue before a break Sunday. Next week will be fraught with shuttle diplomacy as ministers arrive in Glasgow to seal the deal.

Country delegations have yet to elucidate how Paris climate pledges will work in practice. Rules for carbon credits, common reporting schedules and transparency initiatives still need to be worked out.

The UN said that when countries arrived at COP26 with their national action plans, the result of the plans combined would have meant the earth heated up by 2.7 C in the 21st century. So far, the earth has seen 1.1 C of warming, which has already brought about extreme weather patterns from fire to drought and resulted in displaced persons and economic refugees.

COP26 a failure?

Activists have so far been underwhelmed by the discussions at COP26. Thunberg, the most famous climate activist, called the conference "a failure" at a youth march in Glasgow on Friday.

However, Michael Mann, the director of Penn State's Earth System Science Center, cautioned critics on Twitter against "declaring it dead on arrival," which he said caused "fossil fuel executives to jump for joy."

Brianna Fruean, a Samoan activist with Pacific Climate Warriors, said, "It can't go on like this," and called on world leaders to hear the demands of protesters.

