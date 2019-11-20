Climate activist's Holocaust remarks spark outrage in Germany

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas defended Germany's culture of remembrance after Extinction Rebellion (XR) co-founder Roger Hallam appeared to downplay the Holocaust.

"To want to murder and eradicate Jewish men and women is exceptionally inhumane. We must always be conscious of that to ensure that it never happens again!" Maas wrote on Twitter.

Robert Habeck, the co-leader of Germany's Green Party, told the daily Bild newspaper that "there must be no place for anti-Semitism or downplaying of the Holocaust — nowhere in any movement."

Other environmental activists also harshly criticized Hallam's remarks. Luisa Neubauer, a leading figure in Germany's Fridays for Future movement, told Bild "Those are insane words that I do not agree with in any way.

What did Hallam say?

In an interview on Wednesday, Hallam told the German weekly Die Zeit that the Holocaust was "just another f--kery in human history," adding that genocides have happened repeatedly and that they are "like a regular event."

Hallam also said that Germany's attitude towards Holocaust remembrance is holding them back.

His comments led publisher Ullstein to halt the delivery of Hallam's new book on climate change to German bookstores. The book was due to appear on November 26.

XR UK 'denounces' Hallam

The German branch of Extinction Rebellion already distanced itself from Hallam on Wednesday, saying that it would no longer welcome him if he came to Germany.

The UK branch soon followed, releasing a statement "denouncing" the co-founder's remarks and saying it stands "in solidarity" with XR Germany and with Jewish communities.

The group said it is discussing how to address the issue and that "we stand by restorative outcomes as preferable, although in some cases exclusion is necessary."

The president of the Central Council of Jews in Germany, Josef Schuster, said that it is not enough for XR to distance itself from Hallam.

"Just as sharply as they criticize climate change deniers, they should do the same with those who relativize the Holocaust," he told Bild.

Reacting to the anger caused by his comments, Hallam told the Daily Telegraph he acknowledged the "unimaginable suffering caused by the Nazi Holocaust," but also accused rich countries of allowing a "genocide of our young people" to occur by failing to stop global warming.

Extinction Rebellion protests go global London, UK Police arrested 217 people in London on Monday. Extinction Rebellion protesters blocked traffic and glued themselves to cars. Sarah Lasenby, an 81-year-old retired social worker among the arrested, told the Associated Press, "It is imperative the government should take serious actions and put pressure on other states and global powers to radically reduce the use of fossil fuels."

Extinction Rebellion protests go global New York City, US Protesters in New York City doused the famous statue of the bull near Wall Street with blood and staged a "die-in" in front of the New York Stock Exchange. Police arrested around a dozen demonstrators.

Extinction Rebellion protests go global Amsterdam, The Netherlands More than 100 people were arrested in Amsterdam after blocking a road in front of the Rijksmuseum. The city had banned the activists from protesting there, but demonstrators went ahead with the protest anyway. One poster read, "SORRY that we blocked the road, but this is an emergency."

Extinction Rebellion protests go global Sydney, Australia Hundreds of people staged a sit-in on a busy road in Sydney before the police began making arrests. Activist Jane Morton told AFP, "we have tried petitions, lobbying and marches, and now time is running out." Australia's conservative government has been reluctant to improve environmental policy, choosing instead to support the continued exporting of coal.

Extinction Rebellion protests go global Dublin, Ireland With a march through Dublin, Extinction Rebellion demonstrators in Ireland kicked off a "week of action" calling for a greater response to climate change. Protesters held a mock funeral for the planet and parked a pink yacht in front of Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar's office.

Extinction Rebellion protests go global Berlin, Germany Around 1,000 protesters in Berlin blocked the Grosser Stern, a roundabout in the middle of the German capital. 300 more blocked a central square with couches, tables, chairs, and flower pots. In total, over 3,000 people joined demonstrations in Berlin. The protests come as the German government is on the brink of passing a climate bill that many have criticized for being too weak.

Extinction Rebellion protests go global Paris, France In central Paris, around 1,000 protesters blocked the area around Chatalet. Some chained themselves to barrels while others swore to stay there overnight in makeshift tents. Protesters waved banners with slogans like "Burn capitalism, not petrol." Author: Kristie Pladson



