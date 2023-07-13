Climate activists disrupt German flights at German airports

SocietyGermanyClimate activists disrupt German flights at German airportsTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoSocietyGermany17 minutes ago17 minutes agoIn Germany, climate protesters blocked runways at Hamburg and Düsseldorf airports. Activists from 'Last Generation' said the German government has failed to cut greenhouse gas emissions. But the travel disruptions did not play well with passengers.https://p.dw.com/p/4Tu8EAdvertisement