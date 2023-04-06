  1. Skip to content
Klimaaktivisten blockieren Elbtunnel
Image: Daniel Bockwoldt/dpa/picture alliance
ClimateGermany

Climate activists block key traffic points in Hamburg

1 hour ago

Activists from the climate change group calling themselves "Last Generation" caused disruption at three important traffic points in the northern German city of Hamburg on Thursday.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Pmei

Three roads in Hamburg were blocked at the same time, starting with an obstruction of the main tunnel under the Elbe river on Thursday morning, according to officials. One activist tried to glue themselves to the road, but was dragged away by police.

The climate change group defended its actions and said that "we have to pull the emergency brake, because continuing the way we are is killing us."

Police officials have now reopened Hamburg's Elbe tunnel and the Elbe bridges, however traffic was backed up for several kilometers after the accident.

"The clean-up and deployment activities at the Elbe tunnel are complete," police announced by early Thursday afternoon. 

Vehicles are stuck in a traffic jam on the northbound Autobahn 7 (A7) at the Hamburg-Südwest interchange
Activists' demonstrations overlapped with Easter holiday trafficImage: Bodo Marks/dpa/picture alliance

One of the affected roads heading north towards the cities of Flensburg and Kiel was blocked by a truck. Police had to fence off the entire road in order to remove the truck.

Meanwhile, five Last Generation activists glued themselves to the road ahead of the bridge crossing the Elbe. Authorities were able to prevent activists from doing the same on a parallel bridge.

"Without a rapid change of course, we won't simply mourn a few holiday destinations — we will be faced with the collapse of our economy, our food supply and ultimately our democracy," activists said.

Climate activists being removed from a major road in Hamburg, April 6, 2023.
The protesters' banner alludes to Article 20a of Germany's post-war constitution, which says the state should 'protect the natural foundations of life and animals,' mindful of its 'responsibility towards future generations'Image: Daniel Bockwoldt/dpa/picture alliance

Who are the 'Last Generation'?

The climate activist group calling themselves Last Generation (Letzte Generation in German) say they use civil disobedience acts to draw public attention to the climate change emergency. They also tend to seek both maximum disruption and also the most exposure possible.

This often involve either gluing themselves to roads or to certain public buildings, or in 2022 in particular the group and similar ones around Europe took to regularly throwing food or liquid on famous artworks in museums

Last Generation activists glued underneath the painting Les Meules by French artist Claude Monet after pouring mashed potatoes on the artwork in the Barberini museum in Potsdam, Germany
Last Generation activists glued themselves underneath a Monet after pouring mashed potatoes on the artworkImage: Last Generation/ABACA/picture alliance

They also organized the major protests against the expansion of a western German open-face coal mine late last year attended by Greta Thunberg.

Some groups, including the German branch of WWF, have questioned whether these methods might be counterproductive, either because they risk asociating climate protests with more extreme measures or because they risk losing support for the cause among more moderate members of the public. 

vh/msh (AFP, dpa, epd)

French President Emmanual Macron is seen with Chinese President Xi Jinping and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen

Can Macron and Von der Leyen smooth EU-China relations?

Politics43 minutes ago
