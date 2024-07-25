Climate activists block Germany's Frankfurt airport

Protesters have staged a demonstration against the use of fossile fuels in Germany's biggest airport, with traffic suspended.

Last Generation climate group staged a protest at Frankfurt airport early on Thursday, causing the suspension of flights.

"The continued extraction and burning of oil, gas and coal is a threat to our existence," the group wrote.

Airport officials issued a statement on social media site X saying: "Due to an ongoing demonstration at the airport flights are currently suspended. Passengers are asked not to go to the airport for the time being. Instead, it is recommended to check the status of your flight before traveling to the airport and allow extra time for your journey."

Activists promise wave of protests

The protest came a day after Last Generation members blocked Cologne/Bonn airport.A Cologne/Bonn spokesperson said that the activists were arrested for trespassing after gluing themselves to the runway.

The group had promised multiple demonstrations throughout the week, also breaching a fence at Norway's Oslo airport on Wednesday before being apprehended. They declined to comment on whether they would target the upcoming Olympic Games in Paris.

Last Generation was formed in 2021, the name a nod to the fact that activists consider themselves the last generation before the Earth reaches the tipping point into climate breakdown. In Germany, their protests have mainly focused on blocking roads and runways in an effort to affect transport policy.

es/rmt (dpa, Reuters)