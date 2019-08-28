Climate activist Greta Thunberg completes Atlantic journey

Sixteen-year-old Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg neared landfall on Wednesday after traversing the Atlantic Ocean on a zero-carbon emissions vessel.

"We have anchored off Coney Island – clearing customs and immigration," Thunberg said in a tweet.

Thunberg is best known for spearheading weekly student strikes aimed at pressuring governments into taking major steps to curb CO2 emissions and halt climate change. She initially started by demanding immediate action outside Sweden's parliament.

She is scheduled to speak at the UN Climate Action Summit slated for September in New York. Thunberg opted to make the transatlantic journey carbon-free by sailing on the Malizia II, a 60-foot (18-meter) yacht featuring solar panels and electricity-producing underwater turbines.

Read more: Opinion: Has Greta Thunberg gone overboard?

The voyage took 14 days to complete

Bold action required

Thunberg has urged European countries, including her native Sweden, to do more in combating climate change. In April, she urged the European Parliament to take bold action to address the global crisis.

"Our house is falling apart and our leaders need to start acting accordingly because at the moment they are not," she said. "If our house was falling apart, you wouldn't hold three emergency Brexit summits and no emergency summit regarding the breakdown of the climate and the environment."

Earlier this year, Germany and several other European countries logged the highest temperatures they had ever recorded. Scientists have pointed to abnormal temperature increases as further evidence of the man-made destabilization of Earth's climate system.

Global efforts to reverse climate change have dragged, with major CO2 emitters such as the US failing to take part in international accords to reverse the potentially-catastrophic trend.

Read more: Is Sweden's no-fly movement just media hype?

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

Seven things you must know about flying Dream destination, but climate nightmare A return flight from Germany to the Maldives (8,000 km each way; about 5,000 miles) has an effect on the climate equivalent to releasing more than five tons of carbon dioxide per person, Germany's Environment Agency (UBA) says. A mid-range car would release the same amount after driving 25,000 km.

Seven things you must know about flying More than just CO2 Flying at high altitudes releases more than just carbon dioxide. Condensation trails turn into thin and wispy 'cirrostratus' clouds, which, depending on the position of the sun and the earth's surface, can cool or warm the ground beneath it. Nitrogen oxides released from planes into sunlight also contribute to the greenhouse gas ozone, which warms the planet.

Seven things you must know about flying Eat sausages or fly? Our daily lives warm the planet. Heating, electricity, clothing and food all form part of our carbon footprints. To limit global warming to 1.5 degrees celsius, UBA recommends each German emits about a ton of carbon dioxide in total — regardless if through flying or eating sausages.

Seven things you must know about flying Flying low Air traffic doesn't just hurt the global climate — it also has local effects. The sound of aircrafts flying low overhead makes people more at risk of heart attacks, for example. Children who live near airports struggle to concentrate. And local air quality suffers from pollutants such as nitrogen oxides.

Seven things you must know about flying Untaxed fuel Flying is subsidized more than other modes of transport. Aviation kerosene, which is used as jet fuel, is not taxed in the EU. In Germany, cross-border flights are exempt from value-added tax. Through that, the government waived more than €4.7 billion of tax revenue in 2012, according to the latest data by UBA.

Seven things you must know about flying Government and staff costs The costs of air travel are often subsidized on the ground. Taxpayers' money is often spent on building new airports, a form of indirect subsidy. And budget airlines such as Ryanair have come under fire for saving money through imposing poor working conditions on their staff.

Seven things you must know about flying Flying as a new form of imperialism? Only about 20% of the world population has ever flown. According to climate justice movement Stay Grounded, a minority of highly mobile people who are rich and educated cause 70% of all greenhouse gas emissions caused by flying. Author: Jeannette Cwienk (an)



ls/rc (AP, Reuters)