News

Climate activist Greta Thunberg completes Atlantic journey

The activist has made the 14-day carbon-free journey on a yacht featuring solar panels and electricity-producing turbines. She has called for states to take bold action and reverse climate change before it's too late.

Watch video 01:47

Climate activist set to arrive in New York

Sixteen-year-old Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg neared landfall on Wednesday after traversing the Atlantic Ocean on a zero-carbon emissions vessel.

"We have anchored off Coney Island – clearing customs and immigration," Thunberg said in a tweet.

Thunberg is best known for spearheading weekly student strikes aimed at pressuring governments into taking major steps to curb CO2 emissions and halt climate change. She initially started by demanding immediate action outside Sweden's parliament.

She is scheduled to speak at the UN Climate Action Summit slated for September in New York. Thunberg opted to make the transatlantic journey carbon-free by sailing on the Malizia II, a 60-foot (18-meter) yacht featuring solar panels and electricity-producing underwater turbines.

A dolphin is seen passing by the Malizia II yacht

The voyage took 14 days to complete

Bold action required

Thunberg has urged European countries, including her native Sweden, to do more in combating climate change. In April, she urged the European Parliament to take bold action to address the global crisis.

"Our house is falling apart and our leaders need to start acting accordingly because at the moment they are not," she said. "If our house was falling apart, you wouldn't hold three emergency Brexit summits and no emergency summit regarding the breakdown of the climate and the environment."

Earlier this year, Germany and several other European countries logged the highest temperatures they had ever recorded. Scientists have pointed to abnormal temperature increases as further evidence of the man-made destabilization of Earth's climate system.

Global efforts to reverse climate change have dragged, with major CO2 emitters such as the US failing to take part in international accords to reverse the potentially-catastrophic trend.

  • Palm beach on the Fuvahmulah Atoll in the Maldives (photo: Imago)

    Seven things you must know about flying

    Dream destination, but climate nightmare

    A return flight from Germany to the Maldives (8,000 km each way; about 5,000 miles) has an effect on the climate equivalent to releasing more than five tons of carbon dioxide per person, Germany's Environment Agency (UBA) says. A mid-range car would release the same amount after driving 25,000 km.

  • Condensation strips in the sky (photo: picture alliance/dpa/H. Tittel)

    Seven things you must know about flying

    More than just CO2

    Flying at high altitudes releases more than just carbon dioxide. Condensation trails turn into thin and wispy 'cirrostratus' clouds, which, depending on the position of the sun and the earth's surface, can cool or warm the ground beneath it. Nitrogen oxides released from planes into sunlight also contribute to the greenhouse gas ozone, which warms the planet.

  • Sausages on a charcoal grill (photo: picture alliance)

    Seven things you must know about flying

    Eat sausages or fly?

    Our daily lives warm the planet. Heating, electricity, clothing and food all form part of our carbon footprints. To limit global warming to 1.5 degrees celsius, UBA recommends each German emits about a ton of carbon dioxide in total — regardless if through flying or eating sausages.

  • Flying low over a house

    Seven things you must know about flying

    Flying low

    Air traffic doesn't just hurt the global climate — it also has local effects. The sound of aircrafts flying low overhead makes people more at risk of heart attacks, for example. Children who live near airports struggle to concentrate. And local air quality suffers from pollutants such as nitrogen oxides.

  • Petrol station (photo: EPA/LUIS FORRA)

    Seven things you must know about flying

    Untaxed fuel

    Flying is subsidized more than other modes of transport. Aviation kerosene, which is used as jet fuel, is not taxed in the EU. In Germany, cross-border flights are exempt from value-added tax. Through that, the government waived more than €4.7 billion of tax revenue in 2012, according to the latest data by UBA.

  • Ryanair plane in flight (photo: Imago)

    Seven things you must know about flying

    Government and staff costs

    The costs of air travel are often subsidized on the ground. Taxpayers' money is often spent on building new airports, a form of indirect subsidy. And budget airlines such as Ryanair have come under fire for saving money through imposing poor working conditions on their staff.

  • Man in suit on the beach (photo: Fotolia)

    Seven things you must know about flying

    Flying as a new form of imperialism?

    Only about 20% of the world population has ever flown. According to climate justice movement Stay Grounded, a minority of highly mobile people who are rich and educated cause 70% of all greenhouse gas emissions caused by flying.

    Author: Jeannette Cwienk (an)


ls/rc (AP, Reuters)

DW recommends

The global injustice of the climate crisis

Countries that are least responsible for causing climate change are the ones suffering most from its effects, especially regarding food insecurity and nutrient deficiencies, reports show. Scientists warn we must act now. (28.08.2019)  

Greta Thunberg: The teenage eco-activist who took the world by storm

She has addressed world leaders and top economists, had an audience with the pope and been named Sweden's woman of the year. Now the teenage activist is set to sail across the Atlantic in a climate-neutral yacht. (14.08.2019)  

Greta Thunberg sets sail for NY climate summit

No toilet, no shower, no kitchen; Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg has begun her trans-Atlantic yacht trip from Plymouth. She will spend two noisy weeks on the waves instead of flying for eight hours. (14.08.2019)  

Opinion: Has Greta Thunberg gone overboard?

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg is sailing from Europe to New York to travel carbon-free. But few ordinary people will be able to follow her example, writes DW's Felix Steiner. (14.08.2019)  

Is Sweden's no-fly movement just media hype?

Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg refuses to travel by plane. Media coverage would have us believe it's a movement that has spread across Sweden — but is it all just hype? DW's Louise Osborne reports. (02.08.2019)  

'No time for complacency,' warns top development expert

As head of the United Nations Development Programme, Achim Steiner is one of the most influential people on the world stage. He spoke to DW about his optimistic outlook and why world leaders need to be held accountable. (02.08.2019)  

Merkel on Brexit after summit: 'We are dealing with short deadlines'

After the UK secured a short extension to the Brexit deadline, Angela Merkel urged British lawmakers to make clear how they wish to proceed. She added that Brexit should not "undermine" the upcoming EU elections. (22.03.2019)  

German Fridays for Future climate activists block parliament

Some 500 students symbolically blocked exits as legislators wrapped up their final legislative session before the summer recess. Last week, 40,000 protested against coal in the western city of Aachen. (28.06.2019)  

Seven things you must know about flying

As summer comes around, holidaymakers pack their suitcases and jet off abroad — often in search of warmer temperatures. But those flights heat the planet. What are the costs of flying? (16.07.2019)  

Greta Thunberg | Atlantik-Reise nach New York

Climate-change activist Thunberg set to arrive in New York 28.08.2019

Swedish climate-change activist Greta Thunberg is set to arrive in New York after 14 days at sea. The 16-year-old Thunberg is headed to an environmental summit at the UN. Her zero-carbon journey on a sailing yacht started in the British port of Plymouth.

Profisegler bringen Greta Thunberg nach Amerika

Opinion: Has Greta Thunberg gone overboard? 14.08.2019

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg is sailing from Europe to New York to travel carbon-free. But few ordinary people will be able to follow her example, writes DW's Felix Steiner.

Greta Thunberg an Bord der Malizia II

Greta Thunberg: The teenage eco-activist who took the world by storm 14.08.2019

She has addressed world leaders and top economists, had an audience with the pope and been named Sweden's woman of the year. Now the teenage activist is set to sail across the Atlantic in a climate-neutral yacht.

