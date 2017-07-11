Cleo Smith: Australian man pleads guilty to kidnapping 4-year-old girl

An Australian man on Monday pled guilty to abducting 4-year-old Cleo Smith from her family's camping tent last year.

Cleo Smith's disappearancelast October captured national attention and sparked nationwide search and rescue operations.

She was found by police in November, 18 days after she went missing from a campsite near her hometown of Carnarvon.

Watch video 01:33 Missing four-year-old Australian girl found alive and well

What happened in court?

The 36-year-old suspect appeared via a video link at a courthouse in Carnarvon, a coastal town in Western Australia.

He appeared on video from prison in Perth.

While the man has been charged with several offenses, including assaulting a public officer, he has been so far convicted on the charge of forcibly taking a child under the age of 16.

He was remanded in custody and has not entered a plea to other criminal charges he faces.

When the single charge was leveled against him in court, the man responded: "Guilty."

The 36-year-old faces a potential sentence of up to 20 years. Other charges have been adjourned to a later date.

He will next appear in a district court in Perth in March for a hearing on his sentence.

Details of Cleo Smith's kidnapping are also expected to emerge during the hearing. Police said the man was a stranger to the girl and her family, and have not revealed further information.

rm/rs (AFP, AP)