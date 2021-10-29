Clean and cheap: Solar's winning formula

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Solar energy is clean, renewable and costs less than burning fossil fuels. So why do we make such little use of it?
The first solar thermal power plant in South America hopes to reduce reliance on fossil fuels while maintaining jobs for the coal industry's workers.
Africa's abundant sunshine is ideal for renewable energy production. But the continent relies heavily on crude oil. Experts warn that the economy will continue to suffer if governments don't wean themselves off of oil.
Climate protection in some countries is improving. But the world's 61 biggest emitters are failing to take action needed to stick to 1.5 degrees Celcius warming, according to the latest Climate Change Performance Index.
The pressure is on for leaders attending the 26th climate conference to prevent global warming from accelerating further, but there is still a long way to go.
