 Claudia Schiffer: The Ice Queen turns 50 | Arts | DW | 25.08.2020

Arts

Claudia Schiffer: The Ice Queen turns 50

With guidance from Karl Lagerfeld, the shy German teen became an iconic 1990s supermodel. Beneath the glamor, Claudia Schiffer was lauded as a disciplined professional. She maintains her cool at 50.

  • Claudia Schiffer modeling for the Chanel show in 1990 (picture-alliance/United Archives/W. Kühn)

    Claudia Schiffer: The supermodel at 50

    From schoolgirl to cover girl

    German supermodel Claudia Schiffer initially planned to be a lawyer like her father. All that changed in 1987 when the 17-year-old was discovered in a Dusseldorf disco by a modeling agent who invited her to go to Paris for a trial shoot. Shortly after, fashion photographer Ellen von Unwerth shot Claudia for the cover of "Elle." Just a few years later, she appeared at the Chanel show in 1990.

  • Claudia Schiffer with Karl Lagerfeld (Imago)

    Claudia Schiffer: The supermodel at 50

    Karl Lagerfeld's muse

    Success came rapidly for the newbie model. Von Unwerth photographed Claudia for a Guess jeans campaign and in 1988, top designer Karl Lagerfeld (left) declared her to be his muse, also making her the new face of Chanel. Her bright blue eyes shone out from the covers of all the top fashion magazines, and she walked global runways for designers such as Versace, Valentino and Dolce & Gabbana.

  • Claudia Schiffer with Cindy Crawford and Karl Lagerfeld (AP)

    Claudia Schiffer: The supermodel at 50

    The golden age of supermodels

    In the 1990s, Claudia (right) was earning around $10 million per year. It was the apex of the supermodel era, a decadent decade filled with alcohol, astronomical fees and first-name global fame. But Claudia's reputation within the industry was one of discipline and standoffishness. "Maybe I should have had a glass of champagne now and then," she told German newspaper "Süddeutsche Zeitung" in 2014.

  • Claudia Schiffer and David Copperfield (AP)

    Claudia Schiffer: The supermodel at 50

    Enchanted by a magician

    In 1993, the then 23-year-old met star magician David Copperfield (right) at a gala in Berlin and became engaged in 1994. Claudia even appeared in some of Copperfield's stage acts. However, after a few years the magic faded from their romance; in 1997, they announced their split, citing incompatible work schedules. There were rumors that the romance was not real, but just a business relationship.

  • Claudia Schiffer and family (AP)

    Claudia Schiffer: The supermodel at 50

    Family life

    Claudia continued a full-steam modeling career into the early 2000s. But her priorities shifted after marrying film director Matthew Vaughn in 2002 and starting a family. She scaled back her work to spend time with her husband and their three children: Caspar (left), Clementine (right) and Cosima (not pictured).

  • Claudia Schiffer on a London tube ad for German investment before the 2006 FIFA World Cup (picture-alliance/ dpa)

    Claudia Schiffer: The supermodel at 50

    Beyond the runway

    The Rheinberg-born model made her home in London, where she appeared on a series of 2006 tube ads highlighting German investment (above). Her project portfolio diversified in the new millennium: She launched a cashmere collection in 2011, as well as designed a series of glasses frames for the German eyewear company Rodenstock. She also appeared in a minor role in the hit movie "Love Actually."

  • Claudia Schiffer signing her book in 2017 (picture-alliance/dpa/B. Pedersen)

    Claudia Schiffer: The supermodel at 50

    Tributes to a supermodel

    In August 2017, Prestel Verlag published a commemorative book of photos and text tributes from the photographers and designers who have worked with the supermodel. Here, the cover photograph of the book she is signing shows the mother of three in a nude photo by Mario Testino for "Vogue" in Paris in 2007.

    Author: Cristina Burack


Unlike the generic, faceless catwalk models of the 2020s, Claudia Schiffer was among a group of 1990s supermodels who were celebrated like rock stars. At the age of 50, the celebrity model symbolizes a bygone fashion era that holds increasing fascination today. 

Schiffer made her name in an iconic 1989 photoshoot for the Guess fashion brand. "I never had the urge to be in the spotlight," she confessed a few months ago in the British edition of Elle fashion magazine. She was always considered diligent, disciplined — and free of scandal. Unlike the wilder supermodels of the era, like Kate Moss, Schiffer never made headlines for being drunk at after-show parties.

"In the last 30 years I had the reputation as a sort of 'Ice Queen,'" Schiffer wrote in her eponymous 2017 book about her 30-year career. "A little cool, professional and always restrained when out of the spotlight. A somewhat harsh, but not unfair description."

The cover of Claudia Schiffer, was published in 2017

The cover of 'Claudia Schiffer,' published in 2017

Discovered on a dance floor

Schiffer was discovered at 17 on the dance floor of a disco in Dusseldorf. At the time, she wanted to follow in her father's footsteps and become a lawyer. But the shy young girl from Rheinberg, a northwest German town, was soon a star, her blue eyes, blonde mane and legendary pout used to sell fashion, cosmetics, soft drinks and car brands around the world. 

In addition to strutting the catwalk for haute couture label Chanel and modeling for fashion chains such as Mango and Accessorize, Schiffer's face also soon adorned the front pages of more than 1,000 magazines. It was a lucrative career; the supermodel today has assets estimated at around €200 million ($236 million).

The Schiffer brand

In 1989, the German photographer Ellen von Unwerth photographed Claudia Schiffer in a legendary shoot for the German edition of Elle, describing the 19-year-old model as a "healthy German girl with a stunning smile" and comparing her with Brigitte Bardot. 

The resemblance to Bardot meant Schiffer was particularly well received in Paris. As early as 1988, designer Karl Lagerfeldsigned her with Chanel, helping "La Schiffer" to become the world's best paid model. 

"I will be forever grateful to him," she wrote on the occasion of the German designer's death in 2019, adding that the designer taught her about fashion, style and how to survive in the fashion industry.

A smiling Claudia Schiffer (picture-alliance/Newscom/A. Scull)

The world at her feet: Claudia Schiffer in New York in 1989

Schiffer's career soon catapulted beyond catwalks and photo modeling to become her own brand. She worked with world-leading photographers like Peter Lindbergh, Mario Testino and Helmut Newton, her iconic look setting her apart. Star designers Dolce and Gabbana wrote of Schiffer: "Her perfect beauty overwhelmed us from the start: luxurious, shining golden locks, eyes as blue as Sicilian waters, a body stature that recalls antique statues of goddesses."

But it wasn't just star designers and global brands that wanted to be associated with the supermodel. 

"It was insane," Schiffer recalled of her peak years in Elle. "Like being a rock star. You couldn’t get to your car unless a path was carved for you. People would cut holes in the fashion tents and try to take pictures of us." She had to employ security to guard her underwear. "When I was out on the runway I'd come back and constantly my underwear would be gone — my bra, my knickers … gone!" she said.

Quiet life in the English countryside

"I am so happy to turn 50 and in my life I have never felt safer or happier. I don't try to look or feel younger," Schiffer recently told Britain's The Telegraph newspaper.

  • Lagerfeld Crawford Schiffer (picture-alliance/AP/L. Cironneau)

    8 of Karl Lagerfeld's models

    Claudia Schiffer

    Lagerfeld had an inestimable impact on the career of Claudia Schiffer (far right on this picture). "Karl was my magic dust, he transformed me from a shy German girl" into one of the world's most famous top models in the 1990s, she said. "What Warhol was to art, he was to fashion; he is irreplaceable," she wrote on her Instagram account in tribute to her legendary mentor.

  • Inès de la Fressange with Karl Lagerfeld at a fashion show (picture-alliance/dpa/H. Ballhausen)

    8 of Karl Lagerfeld's models

    Ines de la Fressange

    Lagerfeld saw her as the archetype of "the Parisienne." One of his earliest and most iconic muses, French model Ines de la Fressange (right) was the first to sign an exclusive contract with Chanel, in 1983. "He was the opposite of the great couturier who had to suffer to create. He did nothing but work yet he refused to make it look like work," she told press agency AFP after his death.

  • Stella Tennant with Karl Lagerfeld (picture-alliance/abaca/C. Guibbaud)

    8 of Karl Lagerfeld's models

    Stella Tennant

    Lagerfeld felt the androgynous elegance of British model Stella Tennant perfectly reflected the spirit of Coco Chanel, and Tennant became another one of his muses. He described her as "the face and attitude of our times. She does not correspond to the glamour of the '90s. She is truly a beauty for the end of the century."

  • Baptiste Giabiconi (picture-alliance/dpa/epa/I. Langsdon)

    8 of Karl Lagerfeld's models

    Baptiste Giabiconi

    He initially worked at a helicopter manufacturing company before becoming a model — and Lagerfeld's muse. If Giabiconi (left) is now one of the world's top male models, it's thanks to his "guardian angel," as he described the designer on Instagram after his death. "Today I lost a part of me, a pygmalion, a father, a landmark."

  • Lily-Rose Depp with Karl Lagerfeld (picture-alliance/AP Photo/F. Mori)

    8 of Karl Lagerfeld's models

    Lily-Rose Depp

    The daughter of French star Vanessa Paradis — another one of Lagerfeld's muses — and actor Johnny Depp became a Chanel ambassador in 2015, just like her mother did in 1991. "Words can't express how much your belief in me has impacted every aspect of my life," she wrote on Instagram. "The world will never know another force like you."

  • Kaia Gerber (picture-alliance/dpa/C. Charisius)

    8 of Karl Lagerfeld's models

    Kaia Gerber

    Another one who is following her famous mother's catwalk footsteps, Cindy Crawford's daughter, Kaia Gerber, was only 16 when Lagerfeld first hired her to walk for Chanel. "My dearest Karl, you have taught me things that I am eternally grateful for," she wrote on Twitter. "The world is more beautiful now because of you."

  • Cara Delevingne with Karl Lagerfeld (picture-alliance/picturedesk.com/APA/B. Gindl)

    8 of Karl Lagerfeld's models

    Cara Delevingne

    Lagerfeld saw English model Cara Delevingne as the Charlie Chaplin of the fashion world. "She is a kind of genius, like a character out of a silent movie," he said. Her tribute on Instagram also expressed how he changed her life: "He believed in me when so many others didn’t including myself […] He is a visionary, a genius but more than that.... a dear friend."

  • Karl Lagerfeld with Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista and Claudia Schiffer (picture-alliance/dpa/AP/R. De La Mauviniere)

    8 of Karl Lagerfeld's models

    Linda Evangelista

    The Canadian model (at Lagerfeld's left, along with Cindy Crawford and Claudia Schiffer) began working with the Chanel designer in 1985, and became one of the most influential models of all time. Lagerfeld once said of her, "There is not another model in the world as professional as she is." After his death, she posted a picture of them together, and simply wrote: "Great love of my life."

    Author: Elizabeth Grenier


Schiffer retired from the catwalks in her late 20s. In 2018, she once again appeared in a Donatella Versace show together with fellow '90s supermodels Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Carla Bruni and Helena Christensen. 

But the celebrity model still adorns the front pages and continues to be the face of major brands, including Chanel's J12 watch.

Today Schiffer lives with her husband, the film producer and director Matthew Vaughn, and their three children in the countryside in Oxfordshire, about 100 kilometers (62 miles) from London. Secluded but still busy, she designed her own "Claudia" clothing and accessories collection for a French brand. She also maintains an Instagram account with 1.3 million followers. 

Meanwhile, at the Kunstpalast art museum in Dusseldorf, the city where it all began, she is curating an upcoming photography show drawn from her perspective on the dazzling 1990s fashion world. 

