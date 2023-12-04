  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
Nuclear energy
China-Taiwan crisis
10 images
FilmGlobal issues
Jochen Kürten
15 hours ago
https://p.dw.com/p/4PzYC
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

The exterior of the John Joseph Moakley United States Courthouse in Boston, where the individual appeared on Friday.

US: Intelligence leak suspect makes first court appearance

Rule of Law8 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A Nigerian woman, covered and unnamed to protect her identity, who told Reuters she received an abortion under a secret program run by the Nigerian military, poses for a portrait in an undisclosed location in Nigeria

Nigerian army denies forced abortion allegations in probe

Nigerian army denies forced abortion allegations in probe

Human Rights7 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock touches her shoulder during a press conference in China

Taiwan: Baerbock, Macron comments raise questions on EU ties

Taiwan: Baerbock, Macron comments raise questions on EU ties

Conflicts8 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius and German Development Minister Svenja Schulze hold a meeting with Mali's president, General Assimi Goita.

Germany to continue development aid to Mali

Germany to continue development aid to Mali

Politics6 hours ago03:39 min
More from Germany

Europe

An excavator is seen working in a remote border area near the Finnish town of Imatra.

Finland builds pilot security fence on border with Russia

Finland builds pilot security fence on border with Russia

Politics14 hours ago02:44 min
More from Europe

Middle East

A child watches as a local artist works on a mural painting showing the late Syrian rebel fighter Abdel-Basset al-Sarout in the town of Binnish in the jihadi-held northern Idlib province .

Arabs embracing Assad: Will it help ordinary Syrians?

Arabs embracing Assad: Will it help ordinary Syrians?

Politics4 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Putin and Orban have been on friendly terms

US sanctions on bank in Hungary mark new low in relations

US sanctions on bank in Hungary mark new low in relations

Politics17 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

An aerial view of the San Ysidro Point of Entry to Tijuana

China sees financial upside to setting up shop in Mexico

China sees financial upside to setting up shop in Mexico

BusinessApril 11, 202302:30 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage