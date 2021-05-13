 Claude Monet masterpiece fetches $70.4 million at auction | Arts | DW | 13.05.2021

Arts

Claude Monet masterpiece fetches $70.4 million at auction

An impressionist masterwork from Monet's "Water Lilies" series smashed price expectations in New York. The artist had dedicated his twilight years to the iconic motif.

The painting of multi-colored water lilies

A water lily work by Claude Monet has gone under the hammer in New York

Le Bassin aux nymphéas (Water Lily Pond, 1919), a celebrated work from Charles Monet’s iconic Water Lilies series of paintings, was sold for near $70.4 million (€58.3 million) in New York last night.

The price is among the top five for works by the artist to be sold at auction — the $110.7 million record was set in 2019 for a painting from Monet's "Haystacks" series. It far outstripped the price for works by Pablo Picasso and Paul Cézanne also sold at the Sotheby's contemporary art auction. 

20th century masterpieces

Claude Monet's water lily paintings are among the most beloved works of impressionist art. The renowned painter spent hours in his garden in Giverny, a small village 70 kilometers from Paris, painting the lilies, or nymphéas, that he lovingly cultivated. The garden was his place of inspiration, a cherished retreat during World War I.

Today, the public can visit the French impressionist's ornamental garden, complete with the famous pond where his his water lilies blossomed.

The paintings created here in the last decades of Monet's life are today considered to be among the most monumental works of early 20th-century painting.

When Sotheby's auction house put one of the most celebrated works from the collection, Le Bassin aux Nymphéas, under the hammer on May 12, it sparked a heated bidding war and a price almost doubling expectations.

Two men hang the painting which is up for auction

Sotheby's almost doubled the expected $40 million haul for the work

Monet's 'art garden'

Many of the flowers and trees Monet planted in his garden were exotic specimens that were becoming popular in France at the beginning of the 20th century.

Yet no plant was closer to the painter's heart than water lilies. He is said to have ensured that the pond where they grew was kept clean of other vegetation so that the water could best reflect the light. The painter employed half a dozen gardeners, one of whom was entrusted solely with caring for his precious lilies.

The novelist Marcel Proust suspected that the painter's intention was to achieve an effect "not quite in keeping with nature, because it (the garden) was laid out in such a way that only flowers of matching colors would bloom at the same time." He referred to it as a "color garden," or an "art garden."

Monet's obsession with the pond vegetation began in the 1890s and continued until his death in 1926. Sitting alongside the water, he often painted several pictures at once, setting up the easels side by side and working almost as if on an assembly line.

When World War I broke out in 1914, the painter was 74-years-old. He chose to spend an entire year in Giverny, at which point he decided to create a multi-panel water lily series.

Lotus flowers on the water

Lotus flowers on the water at Claude Monet's iconic garden in Giverny, France

Painting as a patriotic duty

Monet referred to such works as "great decorations" intended to distract from the suffering caused by the war. The day after the armistice of November 11, 1918, Monet donated two large-scale water lily works to the French state as a symbol of peace

At the urging of French statesman Georges Clemenceau, a close friend, Monet later donated up to eight paintings — but only after he had been promised that they would be displayed in daylight.

When exhibited together, the works measured over 100 meters side-by-side. It was not until 1927, a few months after the painter's death, that "Water Lilies" found a final home in the Musée de l'Orangerie in the Tuileries Gardens in central Paris.

Claude Monet with paint brush and palette

Monet dedicated the last part of his life to painting the ponds and lilies in his garden

To this day, the Orangerie remains a pilgrimage site for art lovers. Visitors can immerse themselves in Monet's Water Lilies cycle, which thanks to its ovular shape, makes visitors appear as if they are surrounded by the pond. The daylight streaming into the space makes the colors dance as the hours pass. The landscape gives the "illusion of an endless whole, of a wave with no horizon and no shore," in the words of Monet.

Through the eyes of the artist

Monet always depicted the garden in his paintings exactly as he saw it. As a result, anyone viewing his masterpieces sees the pond or garden directly through the painter's eyes — complete with the weeping willows reflected in the water, the glistening of the morning sun, and the shadow caused by clouds at sunset.

By the time of his death, Monet had created more than 250 water lily paintings, 40 of which were large format — including 1917-19 painting Le Bassin aux nymphéas (Water Lily Pond), which Sotheby's auctioned

Other large-format lily paintings are held in major collections around the world, including at New York's Museum of Modern Art.

  • La Cabane du Douanier by Claude Monet, 1882 (Imaging Department, President and Fellows of Harvard College)

    Claude Monet, a precursor of modernity

    A cottage on a rock

    Like many other of Claude Monet's works, this 1882 painting depicting a cottage is dominated by water. The sea is rough, and the wind blows through the bushes surrounding the modest hut. The colors are earthy and heavy. But Monet's brush works quickly, eternalizing a fleeting moment in nature.

  • Portrait of Claude Monet from 1888 (Terra Foundation for American Art, Chicago)

    Claude Monet, a precursor of modernity

    The master in a bowler hat

    Claude Monet, born on November 14, 1840, in Paris, already started at an early age to work with light and color. Concrete themes increasingly lost importance giving way to abstract images. He got together with other artists and set up his brush and easel in open spaces. In 1865, he was permitted to show his first painting in the Salon de Paris, which was a great honor.

  • Vue de Bordighera by Claude Monet, 1884, Foto: Fondation Beyeler

    Claude Monet, a precursor of modernity

    Love for the Mediterranean landscape

    In the 19th century, Bordighera in Liguria was highly poular among artists. Like many others, Claude Monet traveled to the town on the Italian Mediterranean in 1884 to spend three months there. "One would need a palette of diamonds and jewels. As far as blue and pink go - they exist here," he wrote about his stay, during which he created numerous paintings, among them "Vue de Bordighera" (1884).

  • Sunset on the Seine in Winter by Claude Monet (Pola Museum of Art, Pola Art Foundation)

    Claude Monet, a precursor of modernity

    As the sun sets on the Seine

    In this painting ("Sunset on the Seine in Winter") the light above the River Seine slowly vanishes and the sun appears as a tiny orange ball on the horizon. The weather and its effects on nature is a prominent theme of Monet's. Over and over again, he studied the changes of light on plants and water. The reflections of a sunset on the Seine bring about a romantic atmosphere.

  • In the Norvégienne by Claude Monet, 1887 (RMN-Grand Palais (Musée d'Orsay)/Hervé Lewandowski)

    Claude Monet, a precursor of modernity

    Double take

    Monet's stepdaughters Germaine, Suzanne und Blanche are seen fishing on a glassy lake. Due to the wood it was made from, their boat was called a "norvégienne" - which also lent the painting its title, "In the Norvégienne." The borders between colors and motives blend, and the foreground and background vanish into each other. The painting was praised for its tranquillity and beauty.

  • Charing Cross Bridge by Claude Monet, 1903 (Harvard Art Museum/Fogg Museum)

    Claude Monet, a precursor of modernity

    Fog on the Thames

    Monet creates magical landscapes that depict motives like flowery meadows, haystacks, cathedrals and bridges in the mist - like here where the Charing Cross Bridge crosses the River Thames in London. Monet wanted to eternalize his own feelings during a given moment in his work. The location itself seems to disintegrate.

  • Houses of Parliament Westminstr by Claude Monet (RMN-Grand Palais/René-Gabriel Ojéda)

    Claude Monet, a precursor of modernity

    Sunset over London's Houses of Parliament

    Monet painted the Houses of Parliament Westminster while sitting on the terrace of St. Thomas' Hospital in London. By depicting the changing light and the fog, he conveyed a mysterious aura on the imposing structure. Once again, the river and the fog are conveyed as a blurred shadow of color.

  • L'Ile aux Orties by Claude Monet, 1897 (The Metropolitan Museum of Art)

    Claude Monet, a precursor of modernity

    An island in violet light

    Here, the motif vanishes altogether. The borders between trees, clouds and their reflection in the water are no longer discernible. Monet painted this view of the Seine island Orties in Giverny in 1897. That's where he owned an estate with the famous pond covered with lilies. He rowed to the middle of the Seine where he worked on up to 14 canvasses at once, studying the different times of the day.

    Author: Sabine Oelze (ad)


This article was translated from the German by Sarah Hucal.

Claude Monet masterpiece fetches $70.4 million at auction

