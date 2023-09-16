  1. Skip to content
Classical music on a small stage: Tiny house concert (3)

September 16, 2023

A fresh take on classical music: Steven Walter, artistic director of the Beethovenfest Bonn, invites young stars to talk shop, cook and make music. Episode 3: Cellist Isang Enders on conformity and the desire for freedom.

https://p.dw.com/p/4WLzJ
Isang Enders, Steven Walter and Coco Elane in Steven's Tiny House Concert
Image: Danial Fischer

This five-episode series features artistic director of the Beethovenfest Bonn, Steven Walter, multidisciplinary artist Coco Elane and rising stars of the European classical music scene. Walter and Elane host internationally acclaimed musicians at Walter’s Tiny House in the Bonn countryside to talk shop and make music.

 

[No title]
Image: DW

Episode 3 features guest Isang Enders. At just 20 years old, he landed an orchestra job that many can only dream of: First solo cellist of the Staatskapelle Dresden! But he soon realized: "Somehow I'm becoming a yuppie here!" and quit. Today he enjoys the freedom of a solo career and shows his skills: from Bach to Hans-Werner Henze - and how to make a Frankfurt Green Sauce according to an old family recipe. The Tiny House series features a young generation of artists talking about their experiences in the classical music world, performing their favorite pieces and discussing their favorite recipes. It’s part talk show, part cooking show and part intimate private concert.

