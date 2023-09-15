Tiny House Concert #3: Cellist Isang Enders

  1. Skip to content
A fresh take on classical music: Steven Walter, artistic director of the Beethovenfest Bonn, invites young stars to talk shop, cook and make music. Part 3: Cellist Isang Enders on conformity and the desire for freedom.

Image: DW
Beethovenfest Tiny House Concert
Image: Michael Staab

This five-episode series features artistic director of the Beethovenfest Bonn, Steven Walter, multidisciplinary artist Coco Elane and rising stars of the European classical music scene. Walter and Elane host internationally acclaimed musicians at Walter’s Tiny House in the Bonn countryside to talk shop and make music.

 

 

 

Episode 3 features guest Isang Enders. At just 20 years old, he landed an orchestra job that many can only dream of: First solo cellist of the Staatskapelle Dresden! But he soon realized: "Somehow I'm becoming a yuppie here!" and quit. Today he enjoys the freedom of a solo career and shows his skills: from Bach to Hans-Werner Henze – and how to make a Frankfurt Green Sauce according to an old family recipe.

The Tiny House series features a young generation of artists talking about their experiences in the classical music world, performing their favorite pieces and discussing their favorite recipes. It’s part talk show, part cooking show and part intimate private concert.

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

SAT 16.09.2023 – 05:02 UTC
SAT 16.09.2023 – 10:30 UTC
SUN 17.09.2023 – 07:30 UTC
SUN 17.09.2023 – 12:30 UTC
SUN 17.09.2023 – 22:30 UTC
MON 18.09.2023 – 17:30 UTC
TUE 19.09.2023 – 06:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

SUN 17.09.2023 – 07:30 UTC
TUE 19.09.2023 – 06:30 UT

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3

