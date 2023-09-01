  1. Skip to content
Classical Music on a Small Stage: Tiny House Concert 1

September 1, 2023

Classical music can be young and edgy. Steven Walker of the Beethovenfest Bonn invites bright, young stars to his Tiny House to talk, cook, and play music. Guest in our first episode is Pianist Danae Dörken.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Vpgf
Beethovenfest Bonn | Steven Walter, Danae Dörken und Coco Elen
Image: Michael Stab/Beethovenfest Bonn

In this four-episode series, Beethovenfest Bonn’s director Steven Walter invites young stars from Europe’s classical music scene to his home. Alongside multidisciplinary artist Coco Elane, they welcome internationally renowned musicians to his tiny house in the Bonn countryside.

Danae Dörken
Image: Michael Staab

The first episode features pianist Danae Dörken, who began her classical music education at one of Germany’s most renowned musical institutions at the tender age of 11. There, she faced enormous pressure that prepared her for a global career. While staying in the tiny house, she talks about bloody piano keys, strategies to combat stage fright, and performing concerts in a refugee camp. Later, in the middle of the night, she makes the house’s wooden halls shake with a rendition of Manuel de Falla’s Ritual Fire Dance

What emerges is an intimate discussion about the younger generation’s experiences in the world of classical music. Guests aren’t just bringing their instruments. They also share their favorite recipes, and the result is a cooking show that also features extraordinary private concerts.

 

The series airs over four dates: 2, 9, 16, and 23 September, 2023.

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

SAT 02.09.2023 – 05:02 UTC
SAT 02.09.2023 – 10:30 UTC
SUN 03.09.2023 – 07:30 UTC
SUN 03.09.2023 – 12:30 UTC
SUN 03.09.2023 – 22:30 UTC
MON 04.09.2023 – 17:30 UTC
TUE 05.09.2023 – 06:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

SUN 03.09.2023 – 07:30 UTC
TUE 05.09.2023 – 06:30 UT

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -

