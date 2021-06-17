'Music is good for you'

Your ticket to the German classical music festival scene: Concert Hour has the picks of the season — two hours of music updated regularly. Along with host Rick Fulker, the musicians themselves are on hand to give their insights into the events and the music.

Part One

This hour we'll explore what the Deutsches Symphonie-Orchester Berlin and its principal conductor Robin Ticciati were up to at the beginning of the concert season.

The first part of the program showcases British composers from different eras – from Purcell to Vaughan Williams to Birtwistle – and music by a Russian: the first violin concerto by Sergei Prokofiev.

Henry Purcell wrote his march for the funeral of Queen Mary II, who died in 1694, only 32 years old, and was laid to rest at Westminster Abbey.

"Cortege," by Harrison Birtwistle, was written for the funeral of Michael Vyner, artistic director of the London Sinfonietta, who died of AIDS in 1989.

Robin Ticciati describes the experience of these two composers reaching out to each other over the centuries thus: "After the darkness and blackness of Purcell's funeral music comes what on the face of it seems to be a wild, jaunty, edgy, destructive piece. But in fact, it's an extraordinarily tender piece. 'Each player,' Harry said, 'should play as though he's offering a flower onto the coffin.'"

We now move over to the Russian composer Sergei Prokofiev, who premiered his first violin concerto at the Grand Opera in Paris in October 1923 for an audience including the artist Pablo Picasso, the pianist Artur Rubinstein and other luminaries. The soloist in this performance is the Georgian violinist Lisa Batiashvili, who makes her home in Munich.

Ralph Vaughan Williams (left) speaks with conductor Malcolm Sargent (pictured right)

And for the final piece in part one of the concert, Ralph Vaughan Williams sets his "Fantasia on a theme by Thomas Tallis" for performance in the vast acoustical space in Gloucester Cathedral, to be played by two orchestras and a string quartet. The socially-distanced musicians onstage in the Berlin Philharmonie are fewer in number, but the beautiful sweep of the music is undiminished.

Henry Purcell

March from Music for the Funeral of Queen Mary

Harrison Birtwistle

Cortege – A Ceremony for 14 musicians

Sergei Prokofiev

Violin concerto No. 1 in D Major, op. 19

Ralph Vaughan Williams

Fantasy on a theme by Thomas Tallis (excerpt)

Performed by:

Lisa Batiashvili, violin

Deutsches Symphonie-Orchester Berlin

Robin Ticciati, conductor

Recorded by Radio Deutschlandfunk Kultur, Berlin in the Berlin Philharmonie on September 4, 2020

P art two

On the playbill this hour: the Concerto for two pianos, percussion and orchestra by Bela Bartok – and a performance of Bartok and Brahms by the remarkable piano duo of Grau and Schumacher.

There's more to serious music than just good vibes and entertainment. As conductor Robin Ticciati says, music is good for us in that it helps us face the less than perfect aspects of human existence. Describing Bartok's concerto, he said: "The opening of this piece it comes from somewhere so dark. In physical terms, it makes me think of rotting flesh, of things really not nice. Yet the piece ends up in a folk dance."

As Bartok specified, the four soloists are positioned at the front of the orchestra, the two percussionists with timpani, xylophone, bass drum, triangle, tam tam and cymbals - and the two pianists at either side.

Robin Ticciati, chief conductor of the German Symphony Orchestra, Berlin

The Grau-Schumacher piano duo has performed together since 1981 when they were both 15 and have had music written for them by contemporary German composers Karlheinz Stockhausen, Helmut Lachenmann, Wolfgang Rihm, and Hungarian composer Peter Eötvös.

Bela Bartok

Concerto for two pianos, percussion and orchestra, Sz 115

Performed by:

Grau-Schumacher piano duo

Jens Hilse, percussion

Henrik Magnus Schmidt, percussion

Deutsches Symphonie-Orchester Berlin

Robin Ticciati, conductor

Recorded by Radio Deutschlandfunk Kultur, Berlin in the Berlin Philharmonie on September 21, 2020

Bela Bartok

Seven pieces from Mikrokosmos, version for two pianos

Johannes Brahms

Sonata in F Minor for two pianos, op. 34b, first movement (excerpt)

Performed by:

Grau-Schumacher piano duo

Recorded by Southwest German Radio Stuttgart (SWR) in the Mozart Hall of Schwetzingen Palace on October 26, 2020

