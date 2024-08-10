  1. Skip to content
Civilians suffer as war in Lebanon expands

Killian Bayer
October 8, 2024

Israel's continued airstrikes targeting the Hezbollah militant group are putting civilians in an increasingly difficult situation. Meanwhile, Hezbollah officials appear to have dropped a truce in Gaza as a condition for a cease-fire in Lebanon.

