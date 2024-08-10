Civilians suffer as war in Lebanon expands

ConflictsMiddle EastCivilians suffer as war in Lebanon expandsTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsMiddle EastKillian Bayer10/08/2024October 8, 2024Israel's continued airstrikes targeting the Hezbollah militant group are putting civilians in an increasingly difficult situation. Meanwhile, Hezbollah officials appear to have dropped a truce in Gaza as a condition for a cease-fire in Lebanon.https://p.dw.com/p/4lYWSAdvertisement