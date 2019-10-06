 Citizens′ Assemblies: Time for the people to take control of the climate crisis? | Global Ideas | DW | 07.10.2019

Global Ideas

Citizens' Assemblies: Time for the people to take control of the climate crisis?

Extinction Rebellion is demanding politicians step aside and let the people decide on climate action. Could citizens' assemblies be a democratic tool fit for the scale of the crisis?

Green color on hands during climate protest (picture-alliance/NurPhoto/A. Pitton)

Over the next two weeks, protestors will be taking to the streets in 52 countries to demand urgent, radical action on the climate crisis.

Extinction Rebellion emerged in the United Kingdom last year, blocking London's major traffic routes, stripping off in the House of Commons and deliberately seeking arrest in defense of the future of the planet.

At the center of their message are warnings of "mass extinction" and an "unprecedented global emergency," and three seemingly simple demands.

They want a "climate emergency" declared, something the British government did earlier this year. Then there's carbon neutrality by 2025 instead of the commonly touted 2050

Their third demand  is for the public to drive climate policy through a citizens' assembly. Because parliamentary democracy — under pressure from lobbyists and fearful of big trade-offs — has proven unfit for such challenges, says Linda Doyle of Extinction Rebellion.

Read moreExtinction Rebellion: The activists risking prison to save the planet 

"It's inherently not able to solve them because it's just based on short-term election cycles and that encourages short-term policymaking," she told DW. "We believe that the British public should have the power to sit down and learn and deliberate with their peers and decide how we're going to respond to this crisis."

Summer Uprising Protest (picture-alliance/dpa/D. Haria)

Some argue citizens assemblies can help bridge the gap between people and parliament

Model of the moment

Canadian province British Columbia pioneered the concept in 2004, when it entrusted 161 of its citizens with proposing a new electoral system.

Since then, it's been used on a local level in Poland, and in South Australia to decide on the fate of nuclear waste. Madrid and German-speaking Belgium are making citizens' assemblies a permanent feature of their democratic systems, and in France they've become part of the national debate in response to the gilet jaunes protests.

Most famously, it was a citizens' assembly that broke decades of political deadlock in Ireland to usher in legal abortions and same-sex marriage.

Extinction Rebellion is convinced that, properly informed and given time to deliberate, randomly selected citizens "will understand the sense of urgency that everybody in Extinction Rebellion feels," Doyle says. "Then it will be just a matter of trying to figure out the best way to deal with this situation."

That's a big "just."

Read more: German Extinction Rebellion activists chain themselves to chancellery

As complex and emotional as the debate over abortion was in Ireland, the issue could be boiled down to a yes/no question. Policy-wise at least, decarbonizing the economy is a challenge on another scale.

Radical in scale

The Irish assembly did also address climate change, and agreed on 13 proposals to cut emissions — including tax hikes — by a majority of at least 80%.

Having met and deliberated over two weekends, it put recommendations to a parliamentary committee that turned some of them into a climate action plan published in summer 2019.

Extinction Rebellion protests in London against climate change (Getty Images/D. Kitwood)

Environmental campaigners at Extinction Rebellion protest glue themselves together in London

But Extinction Rebellion has bigger ambitions than the "surface-level" proposals made by the Irish assembly, says Doyle.

The activists want an assembly that dives deep into climate science and questions of environmental and social justice, before focusing in on areas such as transport, agriculture and housing. And they want any decision reached with a two-thirds majority to be binding on governments. 

Not everyone agrees on this last stipulation. 

Oliver Escobar, senior lecturer in public policy at Edinburgh University, says citizens' assemblies need to work with existing democratic institutions, not bypass them.

"There is a role for parliament to then take in the results of the assembly and scrutinize them, as they will scrutinize any other piece of legislation," Escobar told DW. "Those checks and balances are crucial."

Radical in scope

The selection process is also delicate. To be truly representative it has to take in a great number of demographic variables — age, gender, income, education, geography and so on.

Escobar says viewpoints also need to span the range found in society, including participants with no strong existing views, and even a proportionate number of climate deniers.

Read more: Psychology behind climate inaction: How to beat the 'doom barrier' 

"They need to be witness to the whole process, and they need to be then spokespeople who will speak to their own community of views about what transpired in the assembly," Escobar says. 

Extinction Rebellion, of course, wants to ensure debates extend to the other end of the ideological spectrum, too, and to give time to far more drastic proposals than are currently on the political agenda — like its 2025 net-zero demand.

The British government is launching a national Climate Change Citizens Assembly this fall "to inform political debate" on how to reach net zero by 2050 — "a death sentence for many people around the world," Doyle says. 

New York Extinction Rebellion Protest (picture-alliance/Pacific Press/E. McGregor)

Making citizens assemblies truly representative will mean also including those not engaged with the issue

Doyle is also concerned the British assembly won't address the biggest steps the country could take.

"Plastic straws and plastic bags and flying are good things to think about," she says. "But really, we need government level action," such as banning fracking, ending fossil fuel subsidies and punitive action against the biggest emitters.

Bridging streets and parliaments

Ending the use of taxpayer money to dig up and burn fossil fuels might seem like a no-brainer to those marching with the global climate strike last month, yet so far, no European government is taking serious action to do so.

Proponents say citizens assemblies could bridge the gap between people and parliament.

"It's not enough to have a powerful movement on the streets to be able to get something done," Escobar says. "You also need some kind of mechanism that connects the streets to the institutions."

Extinction Rebellion protest in London (Getty Images/D. Kitwood)

Extinction Rebellion wants assemblies to debate how to reach net zero emissions by 2025

This summer, Camilla Wilkinson, who teaches architecture at Westminster University, participated in an assembly that put local climate protection proposals to London's Camden Council.

Wilkinson told DW that participants were energized over the idea of a cleaner, greener Camden, but that the process sharpened their sense of the political pitfalls of policies.

Read more: In New York, global climate protesters plead for action 

"It's such a difficult thing to get your head round, that you have to pay huge amounts of money to maintain the status quo." 

Mandate for tough trade-offs

However that's perhaps one of the model's strengths — giving elected officials a powerful mandate to make tough decisions.

"Abortion in particular, but also climate change, were topics that politicians didn't really want to touch," says Diarmuid Torney, who was on the Expert Advisory Group for the Irish climate assembly, "and so they handed it over to a citizens assembly that came up with a set of recommendations that then allowed politicians to go forward with policymaking."

Torney says the Irish assembly resulted in climate being given a central place in parliamentary decision-making — in a country that had been a laggard on its protection.

Although he admits the scope was limited, much has changed in the two years since the assembly first convened, too. The sense of urgency — among scientists, the public and political experts like himself — is far greater now.

"We've had the IPCC 1.5 degree report came out last autumn, Extinction Rebellion didn't exist two years ago," Torney says, "If we were doing it today I think we might think differently."

  • A person walks across Waterloo Bridge during the Extinction Rebellion protest in London (Reuters/P. Nicholls)

    Climate protests: Extinction Rebellion gets creative

    Save Mother Earth!

    Beginning April 15, protesters with Extinction Rebellion took to the streets of London and other cities to demand governments declare a climate and ecological emergency. They occupied key spots in the city, calling on those in charge to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to zero by 2025, halt biodiversity loss and set up citizens' assemblies on climate and ecological justice.

  • Performers arrive at Waterloo Bridge during the Extinction Rebellion protest in London (Reuters/P. Nicholls)

    Climate protests: Extinction Rebellion gets creative

    Creative protests

    Extinction Rebellion, founded last year by academics in the United Kingdom, is one of the world's fastest-growing environmental movements. Their aim is to protest climate change inaction in a creative and nonviolent way. Demonstrators say people are causing their own mass extinction, which is the basis of their "rebellion."

  • Climate change activists display a sign while wear masks depicting Britian's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex during the Extinction Rebellion protest at Waterloo Bridge in London (Reuters/P. Nicholls)

    Climate protests: Extinction Rebellion gets creative

    Royal support?

    Harry and Meghan, the duke and duchess of Sussex, didn't exactly take part in the sit-in on London's Waterloo Bridge on April 18. The royals are expecting and protesters used the happy event in their demonstration, having the couple "thank" Extinction Rebellion for saving their child's future.

  • Climate change activists demonstrate during the Extinction Rebellion protest, at Canary Wharf (Reuters/H. Nicholls)

    Climate protests: Extinction Rebellion gets creative

    Stuck to the train

    Activists have used a variety of unusual protest methods to draw maximum attention and get their point across. Throughout the week, they've blocked traffic, climbed atop buses and superglued themselves to buildings and, in the case of this young man at London's Canary Wharf station on April 17, trains.

  • Police detain a protester as climate change activists demonstrate during an Extinction Rebellion protest (Reuters/H. Nicholls)

    Climate protests: Extinction Rebellion gets creative

    Civil disobedience

    The goal of the protests is to temporarily disrupt everyday life. As a result, police have arrested more than 800 people in London alone. Activists want to get the public on their side, but a YouGov survey showed that just 36% of more than 3,500 British polled support the protest, with 52% against.

  • Extinction Rebellion activists strip off in House of Commons public gallery in London(Reuters/EXTINCTION REBELLION)

    Climate protests: Extinction Rebellion gets creative

    Naked truth

    Extinction Rebellion protesters first attracted global attention on April 1, during yet another heated Brexit debate in the British Parliament. A group of semi-naked activists revealed themselves in the visitor gallery with slogans including "SOS" and "Stop Wasting Time" written on their bodies, with some gluing their hands to a glass barrier. The scene was quickly broken up my security.

  • Activists on the Oberbaum Bridge in Berlin block traffic (picture-alliance/dpa/C. Soeder)

    Climate protests: Extinction Rebellion gets creative

    Global movement

    The Extinction Rebellion protests got their start in London, but the movement has also spread to other major cities around the world. On April 15, these activists on the Oberbaum Bridge in Berlin blocked traffic for hours.

  • Street art bearing the hallmarks of a Banksy piece which appeared at the base of Extinction Rebellion's recent protests in Marble Arch (picture-alliance/dpa/NurPhoto/R. Pope)

    Climate protests: Extinction Rebellion gets creative

    Switching tactics?

    On April 21, organizers in London said they were willing to switch tactics and talk with the government. "We're giving them an opportunity now to come and speak to us," said spokesman James Fox. "If they refuse … then this is going to continue and this going to escalate in different, diverse and very creative ways."

    Author: Friedel Taube


