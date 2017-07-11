 Cities widely unprepared for climate risks, warns study | News | DW | 12.05.2021

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Cities widely unprepared for climate risks, warns study

Almost half of 812 global cities surveyed still do not have climate adaption plans despite them admitting future risks from water-shortages, heat and disease.

People and birds amid urban waste, power pylons

The cities need at least $72 billion (€59 billion) to finance environmental projects

Many cities lack a plan to tackle climate change, a London-based think tank said in a report on Wednesday.

Among 812 cities examined across all continents, 43% had not yet drafted climate adaption plans despite most being aware of the risks such as heatwaves and flooding, CDP found. The group is backed by charities to encourage sustainable investments.

While some cities are making progress, adaption plans were "urgent" in many others to keep citizens safe in fast-expanding urban areas, the CDP stressed.

Described as the world's largest environmental database, the CDP study  found that 93% of cities it examined in 2020 admitted they faced "significant risks" likely to hurt "already vulnerable populations."

City councilors witnessing wildfires, heatwaves, droughts, storms and sea level rises could "now feel this and see this," asserted Mirjam Wolfrum, the CDP policy director for Europe.

Watch video 02:29

March, 2021: Eastern Australia flooded

"They are already paying billions in climate hazards, and they see this as increasing," said Wolfrum, noting a 17-fold surge in cities disclosing data to CDP researchers since their first report in 2011.

Ahead of November's Glasgow COP26 conference, with the UN's 1.5-degree-Celsius climate warming cap still unmet, the CDP estimated that 400 million people will be living in poorly prepared cities by 2030.

For each city a climate risk and vulnerability assessment (CRMA) was the "key step"  in identifying people, infrastructure and resources at risk, said the CDP study.

And, despite 3,417 actions to build resilience, notably greening such as tree planting, a quarter of the 812 cities blamed their inaction on "budgetary constraints."

Cities increasingly saw "potential" links between infections and climate, given the COVID-19 pandemic and the $12 trillion (€9.9 trillion) spent globally on recovery so far.

Water supplies, sanitation highly at risk

Presenting urban assets seen as "most affected" by climate change by 2050, the CDP ranked as most vulnerable, city water supplies, sanitation, public health and biodiversity.

"Close monitoring and management of this risk [infectious diseases] will be essential for cities to keep citizens safe from future pandemics," said the CDP.

Cities responsible for global emissions

Cities were responsible for some 70% of global carbon emissions attributed to climate warming and therefore they were "key actors in building a resilient future for all," said Kyra Appleby, a CDP global director. 

Solutions included improved green spaces, recycling, public transport and "retrofitting" of fueled vehicles and evacuation procedures for crises.

"However, in 2020 just 50% of reporting cities were taking actions to reduce emissions in buildings, only 42% were tackling transport emissions and only 34% were taking actions to decarbonize the electricity grid," noted the CDP study.

Among climate-friendly trendsetters, it highlighted Santa Fe County in the USA, Greater Manchester in Britain and Penampang in Malaysia's Sabah state on Borneo.

Watch video 03:29

Sustainable Cities: Urban trees under threat

"148 cities reported having targets aligned with a 1.5-degree Celsius future," said the CDP, forecasting "this figure is set to grow."

Needed by the 812 cities surveyed was at least $72 billion (€59 billion) to finance environmental projects, said the CDP, with three-quarters of them looking to the private sector for funding and innovation.

The cost of inaction would "greatly outweigh" potential climate-friendly investments, insisted Wolfrum. 

The World Bank says global annual losses from weather-related and other disasters in cities, estimated at $314 billion in 2015, will rise to rise to $415 billion by 2030.

ipj/aw (AFP, dpa)

  • A view of ancient windmills of Nashtifan in Khaf, Razavi Khorasan Province, Iran

    Global Wind Day: The power of wind

    Ancient origins

    These windmills in Nashtifan, northeastern Iran, are among the oldest in the world. Made of clay, straw and wood and standing up to 20 meters (65 feet) tall, they've been catching the area's strong winds to grind grains into flour for centuries. One of the few such windmills still in operation, they were registered as a national heritage site by Iran's Cultural Heritage Department in 2002.

  • View of windmills at Zaanse Schans in Netherlands at sunset

    Global Wind Day: The power of wind

    Land of windmills

    Early Persian models inspired the classic windmills of Europe, which have become a symbol of the Netherlands. Used to power industry and pump water out of the lowlands, there are still around 1,000 Dutch windmills left today. Sails can be used to convey messages, such as a death in the family, a happy occasion or a period of inactivity. Sail signals were even used to warn against Nazi raids.

  • Wind turbines in a field beside a highway; Palm Springs, California

    Global Wind Day: The power of wind

    Renewable leader

    Modern wind turbines are used around the world to provide a clean, sustainable source of energy, such as here in Palm Springs, California. Wind energy is the largest renewable energy source in the US, providing more than 7% of the country's electricity in 2019. In the European Union, wind energy accounts for around 15% of total supply, mostly generated in Germany, Spain, the UK, France and Italy.

  • The Strata building at the Elephant and Castle in London

    Global Wind Day: The power of wind

    Catching the breeze

    Wind turbines aren't just restricted to windswept fields and coastlines. Modern structures have also begun adding them as an alternative way to generate electricity, though the idea isn't widespread just yet. The Strata building in London, which opened in 2010, is the world's first building to integrate wind turbines into its design. They generate 8% of the tower's energy needs.

  • A prototype of a floating wind turbine in Lower Saxony, Germany

    Global Wind Day: The power of wind

    Riding the waves

    This floating version, tested on a small lake in Lower Saxony in April 2020, could end up bobbing off the coasts of Europe in the coming years. The new model is tethered with a line to the seafloor, rather than anchored with steel frames, reducing costs and allowing it to be used in waters up to 100 meters (330 feet) deep. Energy company EnBW and Aerodyn Engineering are behind the project.

  • A prototype of the Wind Tree, a tree with small wind turbines for leaves

    Global Wind Day: The power of wind

    Power in the park

    Smaller wind turbines haven't generally been worth the expense. But the Wind Tree, introduced by French green tech company NewWind in 2015, uses small, leaf-shaped turbines — some outfitted with solar panels — to produce around 80% of the average household's electricity needs. Quiet and stylish, they don't need much of a breeze to get going. But they're pricey: a basic model costs nearly €50,000.

  • Children play at a new playground made of recycled materials such as windmill blades in Rotterdam, the Netherlands

    Global Wind Day: The power of wind

    A whirlwind of fun

    The lifespan of the average wind turbine is around 20 to 25 years. After that, they're decommissioned and usually end up in landfills — the blades, longer than the wing of Boeing 747, are made of resistant fiberglass and difficult to recycle. But this playground in Rotterdam found a home for at least five old blades, creating a maze-like climbing structure complete with slides and climbing nets.

    Author: Martin Kuebler


DW recommends

German glaciers may melt away in 10 years, study finds

Germany's five glaciers, all in Bavaria's Alps and melting faster than once forecast, could be doomed within 10 years, experts have said. Melt from glaciers is partially responsible for rising sea levels.  

Why don't we want to hear about climate change?

Despite powerful evidence that climate change threatens our economies, our health and our safety, we remain slow to act on environmental protection. What is behind our collective inaction?  

Climate scientists, what keeps you up at night?

From atmospheric physicists to urban climatologists, DW spoke to researchers who study the many and varied aspects of climate change about what concerns them most as our planet heats up.  

Audios and videos on the topic

Wood use rising for tower blocks  

Advertisement