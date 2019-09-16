 Cities: ′When you design for cars, people get left out′ | Global Ideas | DW | 16.09.2019

Global Ideas

Cities: 'When you design for cars, people get left out'

Nepal's capital Kathmandu suffers from some of the world's worst air quality, due to rapid development, says environmental engineer Bhushan Tuladhar. How can the city in a valley be redesigned?

  • A hand holding an old photograph of Kathmandu in front of the same view of the city today

    Kathmandu: Living and breathing in one of the world's most polluted cities

    Then and now

    Looking down on Kathmandu from Swayambhu temple, a sacred Buddhist pilgrimage site in the west of the city, — last year and in 1967. Green spaces have been built over, and mountains have disappeared behind a veil of smog. In 2018, Nepal ranked as having the worst air quality of the 180 countries in the global Environmental Performance Index.

  • A traffic jam in Kathmandu

    Kathmandu: Living and breathing in one of the world's most polluted cities

    City of cars

    The Nepalese capital is set in a valley, where air pollution gets trapped between the mountains. Much of it is dust from unpaved, dirt roads. Brick kilns on the outskirts of the city also foul up the air. But the biggest culprit is traffic.

  • People with air pollution masks on their faces in dusty Kathmandu

    Kathmandu: Living and breathing in one of the world's most polluted cities

    No walk in the park

    The number of vehicles in Kathmandu is rising by 14% each year, three times faster than the population. As the amount of traffic grows, pedestrians face cars whizzing by in terrifying proximity, deafening noise and smog that makes the eyes water and the breath shorter.

  • Man wearing facemask against air pollution in Kathmandu, Nepal

    Kathmandu: Living and breathing in one of the world's most polluted cities

    Poisonous air

    Pollution takes it toll on residents' health. "My nose is dry, I suffer from headaches and my lungs are not well. So I am using a mask to protect myself from dust," says 63-year-old Narayan Dahal, walking through Kathmandu's busy Kalanki district.

  • An air pollution mask covered in dirt

    Kathmandu: Living and breathing in one of the world's most polluted cities

    Limited protection

    After two days wear in Kathmandu, a face mask is grimy from the air. While dust causes discomfort, these masks do little to protect the wearer from the fine particles in smog that go much deeper into the lungs and can cause heart and respiratory diseases, and even cancer.

  • Boy selling cotton candy in Kathmandu, Nepal

    Kathmandu: Living and breathing in one of the world's most polluted cities

    Getting a lungfull

    Many in Kathmandu don't bother with masks at all, and for street traders like this young cotton candy seller at one of Kathmandu's busiest crossroads, the fumes are an occupational hazard.

  • A horse and people stand amidst traffic on a busy road

    Kathmandu: Living and breathing in one of the world's most polluted cities

    Rushing into the modern age

    Just half a century ago, the Nepalese capital was a town of only a few hundred thousand people. Today, it's a metropolis of 3 million. Without proper planning, urbanization has exploded out of control. The city's main arteries, like Kanti Path, are choked with exhaust fumes.

  • A woman stands on scaffolding in the city

    Kathmandu: Living and breathing in one of the world's most polluted cities

    Gasping for breath

    A woman on a break from work holds her throat as she surveys the polluted city from above. Kathmandu is still being rebuilt after a catastrophic earthquake hit Nepal in April 2015, killing 9,000 people. Some hoped new builds would adopt cleaner burning brick kilns, for instance. But for now, pollution remains a big problem.

  • Buddhist monk wearing facemask against air pollution in Kathmandu, Nepal

    Kathmandu: Living and breathing in one of the world's most polluted cities

    Memories of fresh air

    "I used to come to Kathmandu as a kid, and the air was not bad," says 29-year-old Buddhist monk Pasang Thunglu. "But when I came back in 2015, the air was unbreathable. The earthquake made things worse because now construction sites produce lots of dust."

  • A gold statue of a deity with its face wrapped in cloth

    Kathmandu: Living and breathing in one of the world's most polluted cities

    Dirty and devine

    Even the deities aren't safe. In a Kathmandu craftsman's showroom, this brass statue of the goddess Tara is wrapped in paper to prevent dust from ruining the painted details of her face.

    Author: Marco Panzetti (Kathmandu, Nepal)


Bhushan Tuladhar is an environmental engineer by training and executive director of Sajha Yatayat, a public transport cooperative operating buses in and around Kathmandu. He is also chair of the NGOs Environment & Public Health Organization and Clean Energy Nepal, as well as an advisor to The United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN Habitat)

DW: Nepal has been ranked as having the world's worst air quality. What do you think of this[Yale air quality] report?

Bhushan Tuladhar:The air quality situation in Nepal, in particular in the city of Kathmandu, is bad but I wouldn't say it's the worst in the world. But we are in the top 10% of worst cities in the world. The Yale University study looks outdoors and indoors. Indoors is where we face more problems, because around 70% of the houses in Nepal use traditional stoves with what we call solid biomass, which is firewood, agricultural residue or dung. The fuel is very contaminating and the stoves are not very efficient. Kitchens are the most polluted environment in Nepal.

Read more: Where air pollution hits hardest

What are the main sources of outdoor air pollution?

The main source of pollution by far is transportation. The transportation system as a whole is not organized, with a lot of old polluting vehicles running on roads with a lot of dust.

The public transportation system is really inefficient and as a result we see a big increase in number of private vehicles. There are more and more trips made on private vehicles, particularly motorcycles. So the traditional way of mobility — walking, cycling — are going down steadily and right now only 27% of trips are made on public transportation, which is not enough.

Read more: Is climate change killing us?

Road dust is visually more of a problem, but then if you look at the smoke, it's more of a problem from the health perspective. Because smog — like diesel smoke for example — has much finer particles, and also more toxic particles, it goes deeper into your lungs and causes problems like heart problems, cancer and so on.

The second issue is, there are certain industries such as brick kilns, which tend to operate in the winter when the pollution level is at its worst. There are about 100 of these around the valley. And the third is probably the burning of trash and agricultural residue.

People wear facemaks in Nepal

Air quality in Nepal is poor and it's affecting people's health

How has the speed of Kathmandu's urbanization caused problems?

The first highway that connected Kathmandu to the Terai (in southern Nepal) came 60 to 65 years ago. Goods and services started coming in, physical development started coming in, tourism started coming in, industries started coming in. The way the government planned was Kathmandu-centric, so the industries were here, all the offices were here, all the hospitals, schools, everything was here. People who wanted employment and services would have to come to Kathmandu.

And while all of that was happening, they didn't realize that what made Kathmandu great was the way it was planned traditionally. Systems which had been in place for thousands of years to manage our natural resources, to manage our culture — a lot of that was destroyed.

What was the city like before this urbanization?

The traditional urban planners were some of the most brilliant people in the world. The way urbanism was planned in this valley, they realized the limits of natural resources. They were built as very compact settlements, with raw houses that helped conserve energy. They were compact settlements but with very large open spaces around courtyards. Courtyards also helped in bringing the community together, they helped to promote walking and cycling. And the open areas around the settlements were left for agricultural purposes.

Watch video 05:08

Electric scooters in Kolkata

They knew water was a limited commodity as well, so they had ponds collecting the rainwater, they had aqueducts transporting the water. It's a brilliant system from a technical point of view, from an environmental point of view and from a social point of view.

We lost a lot of that traditional system of water and land management. We rapidly jumped into the modern, Western culture and don't evaluate it properly. So what we see is the freeways of LA in Hollywood movies and we say, "Oh, we want some of that here in Kathmandu," without realizing that Kathmandu and LA are built very differently. But now we see cities like LA or New York going back to cycling and traditional transportation.

What can be done to make public transport greener?

In many countries, the government manages and subsidizes public transportation systems, so that it is affordable and it's efficient and so on. Here, the public transportation system is just left to the private sector, which operates its buses wherever they want, wherever they don't want.

Lines of cars on a highway

Cars at rush hour in Los Angeles. Bhushan Tuladhar says Nepal has been to quick to emulate cities like LA

Secondly, the government is promoting car-centred development. A great example of this is the ring road construction that is going on right now. It used to be a two-lane road with green belts on either side. Now it's being expanded to eight lanes with no trees, very small footpaths and nothing else. No cycle lane, no bus lane.

Read more: Top 5 greener transport ideas in Africa

We have been trying to convince the government that this is not the way you develop a city.

A street is a public space through which you experience a city. You go meet a friend on a street. There are people bringing business on a street. The festivals mainly happen on the streets. So that is how streets should be designed: for people and their activities. When you design for cars, people get left out.

This interview was conducted by Marco Panzetti and has been edited and condensed for clarity.

