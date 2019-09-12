Cities key to tackling climate crisis – global climate group

The world needs to drastically cut its carbon emissions by 2050 to head off the worst effects of climate change. A new report highlights how cities could make a huge difference with local green initiatives.
As cities pledge to plant more trees, ban diesel vehicles and make the switch to renewable energy, it's becoming increasingly clear that urban areas — home to more than half of world's 7.5 billion people — will be central in efforts to tackle the climate crisis.
That's the message of a new report released by the Coalition for Urban Transitions (CUT) on Thursday. In the climate fight, "the battle for our planet will be won or lost in cities," it says.
With urban areas responsible for around three-quarters of the world's total carbon emissions, it says a major shift in how cities handle their CO2 — or don't — could significantly influence global efforts to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 and limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit).
Read more: German environment minister: No more 'soapbox speeches' on climate protection
The report, compiled by more than 50 organizations including the World Resources Institute and the C40 Cities network and funded in part by the German Environment Ministry, points out that climate-friendly economic and social development plans will not only help reduce emissions but also "enhance economic prosperity [and] make cities better places to live."
"This demonstrates that it is wholly feasible, using proven technologies and practices, to cut emissions from urban areas by 90% by 2050, just with the technologies and practices that we already have in place," said Sarah Colenbrander, lead author of the report.
Those cuts would deliver more than half of the world's needed carbon reductions, and at the same time create "places where people are healthier and more productive."
Here's a look at some of the recommendations about what cities could do:
Over three decades, Medellin went from the "world's deadliest city" to an era of innovative public transport solutions
Where this is already happening
The CUT report gives numerous examples of cities and regions that have already been transformed by focusing on low-carbon, participatory development and efforts to eradicate poverty and reduce inequality.
Nearly 30 years after ranking as the "world's deadliest city," Medellin — the former poverty-stricken center of Colombia's drug trade — now boasts higher living standards thanks to solid municipal development plans for neglected neighborhoods and public transport upgrades. Cable cars that connect poorer areas of the city have ushered in an era of innovative public transport solutions for a network that now accommodates 256 million passengers a year.
Read more: To combat climate change, increase women's participation
Residents of the megacity of Indore went from suffering with noxious smog and human waste in the streets in 2016 to living in India's cleanest city by 2018. The dramatic makeover was thanks to ambitious waste management projects funded by public and private partners and legislation changes at the national level.
And in Germany, the transition to renewable energy over the last two decades — from 6% of electricity production in 2000 to 38% in 2018, resulting in hundreds of thousands of new jobs — has been achieved through a combination of national policies, partnerships between federal and city governments and citizen-owned energy initiatives.
Time is of the essence
But cities can't afford to waste any time enacting these changes, with the CUT report warning of a "short window of opportunity." Any urban plans launched today — infrastructure, transport, energy supplies, buildings — will likely still be in place decades from now.
"The policies and investments made in the next two decades will determine the quality of life on this planet for generations to come," said British economist Nicholas Stern of the London School of Economics, in the report.
Speaking to the press, Christiana Figueres, a former UN climate official and current vice chair of the Global Covenant of Mayors, a coalition of more than 10,000 city leaders addressing climate change, stressed the importance of national support for these plans.
"Cities cannot do this alone," she said. "All of these mayors have pledged and are working toward decarbonizing their urban areas, but there is a very clear limit as to what they can do without a coherent policy with national governments."
The report's authors noted that even if support for climate policies falls short at the national level, commitment at the local level can still make a big difference.
"Cities aren't waiting for anybody to take action," said Eric Garcetti, mayor of Los Angeles, pointing out that cities can enact many necessary measures on their own. In the US, "where the Trump administration is actively pulling us backward in the fight against climate change, mayors and cities are still doing the work that serves our residents and our futures."
Other challenges
Commenting ahead of the report's publication, Felix Creutzig of TU Berlin's Institute of Landscape Architecture and Environmental Planning also pointed to the difficulty of convincing fast-growing urban centers in developing countries like China, India and much of Africa that they should give up the easy, fossil-fueled path to development enjoyed by wealthier nations in North America and Europe.
"Importantly, the 'American way of life' still serves as a role model in many countries," Creutzig told DW in an email. "There is a need to build visuals and imageries that depict a status-rich low-carbon way of life that is inclusive and just."
Read more: Greta Thunberg: The teenage eco-activist who took the world by storm
Looking ahead to Climate Action Summit
One of the main issues up for discussion at next week's UN Climate Action Summit in New York will be how the world can bring about a "full transformation of economies in line with sustainable development goals." In its report, CUT says cities are in a prime position to contribute to this shift.
"[The UN summit] is the time for national governments to demonstrate leadership and seize the urban opportunity," says the report. With countries boosting their efforts to reduce emissions ahead of the COP26 climate change conference in late 2020, "it is vital that cities are at the heart of their low carbon economic and development priorities."
CUT warns that the next 15 months will be "critical in tackling the climate crisis," with world leaders aiming to intensify their 2020 climate goals in an effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 45% over the next decade.
Every day, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up for the newsletter here.
Spurred on by the Fridays for Future movement, more and more cities around the world are declaring a climate emergency — in recent weeks, it's been almost a daily occurrence. Is this a sign of real change? (09.07.2019)
Municipal cyberadministrations, automated traffic flow, energy-efficient buildings — the cities of tomorrow will be smart. Cologne's "climate street" project shows what a digital city could look like in practice. (19.05.2019)
More than 100 cities worldwide get at least 70 percent of their electricity from renewable sources, according to a new initiative. How did they manage and what can we learn from them? (09.03.2018)
The EU is expected to commit to going carbon neutral. But what will net-zero emissions mean in practice? What are negative emissions, and why do we need them? DW unpicks the jargon. (31.05.2019)
The quantity of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere keeps increasing. The Earth's temperature is rising. Now media are reporting that we only have 18 months to save the climate. Scaremongering, or a serious prognosis? (04.08.2019)
An electric taxi can travel 150 kilometers on full charge. As the Kenyan capital struggles with air pollution, electric taxis are an opportunity for cleaner transport and also a way to make money. (24.08.2019)
Germany's decision to phase out nuclear energy and boost renewalables has led to the creation of more green jobs. A study suggests that by 2020 half a million people will be employed in clean energy companies. (06.06.2012)
Elections in India usually center around communities, religion, jobs and development. But political parties need to focus on reducing pollution and reining in the environmental crisis, young people say. (11.03.2019)
A global commission — which includes billionaire Bill Gates and former UN chief Ban Ki-moon — has called on nations to invest now to protect against the effects of climate change. (10.09.2019)
First Hamburg and Stuttgart, now the diesel ban has come for Germany's financial capital. A new ban could affect a quarter of vehicles in Frankfurt, as well as countless commuters. (05.09.2018)
Forests are shrinking around the world, but Europe is bucking the trend, with France at the heart of this reblooming effort. A new €72-million project in Paris plans to transform the City of Light into the City of Green. (05.08.2019)
She has addressed world leaders and top economists, had an audience with the pope and been named Sweden's woman of the year. Now the teenage activist is set to sail across the Atlantic in a climate-neutral yacht. (14.08.2019)
The Fridays for Future youth movement has piled on the pressure; in Germany, politicians are debating a carbon tax. DW spoke with Environment Minister Svenja Schulze about whether climate protection efforts are enough. (13.07.2019)
Critics say the emissions deal Christiana Figueres helped reach in December was "watered down." Figueres, a diplomat from Costa Rica who has headed UN climate negotiations for six years, will leave her position in July. (22.02.2016)