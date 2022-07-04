 Cinema icon Gina Lollobrigida turns 95 | Film | DW | 04.07.2022

Film

Cinema icon Gina Lollobrigida turns 95

Italian actress Gina Lollobrigida, who is now 95, rivaled Sophia Loren for the title of Europe's most erotic film icon. Known as a major star of Italian cinema, she also found success abroad.

  • Film still Dangerous Beauty, featuring Gina Lollobrigida (picture-alliance/United Archives/IFTN)

    10 European film icons from the post-war era

    Gina Lollobrigida: 'The most beautiful woman in the world'

    Audiences and press alike loved her. The Italian actress, born just outside Rome in 1927, became one of the biggest names in European film during the 1950s and '60s. Widely known as "La Lollo," she managed to celebrate success in Hollywood as well. Lollobrigida retired from acting in the early 1970s after more than 25 years in the biz.

  • Sophia Loren in 1994 (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Schmitt)

    10 European film icons from the post-war era

    Sophia Loren: Rival and arch enemy

    Lollobrigida didn't lack for competition, with Sophia Loren's career taking off right about the same time. Six years her junior, Loren reveled in and milked her status as a sex symbol, further fueling the feud between the two actresses. Loren continued to be active as an actress for many years and still seems to enjoy the attention.

  • Claudia Cardinale in The Legend of Frenchie King (Getty Images)

    10 European film icons from the post-war era

    Claudia Cardinale: Much more than just a cowgirl

    Another actress soon joined the ranks of the busty Italians leading the way in European cinema. Claudia Cardinale featured in a number of outstanding roles directed by some of Europe's greatest directors, such as Luchino Visconti or Federico Fellini. The talented brunette managed to highlight her charms as well as her daring side in Western classics like "Once Upon a Time in the West" (1968).

  • Brigitte Bardot (picture alliance/dpa)

    10 European film icons from the post-war era

    Brigitte Bardot: Mother of all pouts

    In neighboring France, another sex bomb was advancing to new heights in film. Brigitte Bardot showcased the best of La Republique Francaise starring in such unforgettable movies as "And God Created Woman" (1956) and "Love Is My Profession" (1958). Bardot also retired from acting in the 1970s and turned her focus to animal welfare.

  • Catherine Deneuve in Umbrellas of Cherbourg (Imago/United Archives)

    10 European film icons from the post-war era

    Catherine Deneuve: Enigmatic allure

    By the 1960s, Bardot's compatriot Catherine Deneuve started to attract a following in her own right. Her parts, however, were more subdued than those of the ladies who predated her, not exclusively pandering to male fantasies but bringing cinema into an age of complex roles. Her talent for acting has allowed Deneuve to continue featuring prominently in films to this day.

  • Romy Schneider (Imago/United Archives)

    10 European film icons from the post-war era

    Romy Schneider: Tragic beauty

    The 1960s and '70s were Romy Schneider's golden era. Born in Vienna, the actress achieved her breakthrough in Germany in the role of "Sissi" in 1955. She later moved to France where she became one of the most charismatic and outstanding performers of European film. But her private life was anything but happy. In 1982, Schneider died under tragic circumstances.

  • Irene Papas opposite an actor in Zorba, the Greek (Imago/United Archives)

    10 European film icons from the post-war era

    Irene Papas: Greek icon

    Actresses from smaller European nations were also able to conquer the hearts of audiences across the continent in the decades after World War II. Among them was Irene Papas. The Greek actress, also venerated as a great singer in her home country, achieved her biggest international success in 1964 with "Zorba the Greek." Papas went on to perform in numerous European and Hollywood movies.

  • Filmstill of The Cranes are Flying starring Tatiana Samoilova (Imago/United Archives)

    10 European film icons from the post-war era

    Tatiana Samoilova: Russia's beauty

    Naturally, most audiences in Western Europe focused on Italian, French, German and British films. Postwar female icons from Eastern European countries were almost entirely overlooked. The biggest star of Russian film was Tatiana Samoilova, who celebrated world success with "The Cranes Are Flying" in 1957.

  • Filmstill The Mole Espion Leve-toi starring Krystyna Janda and Lino Ventura (Imago/United Archives)

    10 European film icons from the post-war era

    Krystyna Janda: Intellectual star

    Poland is the home country of several outstanding actresses who celebrated international success. In the 1970s, Krystyna Janda became famous for her performances in films directed by her countryman Andrzej Wajda, followed by international co-productions alongside stars like Lino Ventura (seen here in "Espion, leve-toi" in 1982). Back in Poland, Janda is also known as a singer and author.

  • Penelope Cruz in Volver in 2006 (imago/EntertainmentPictures)

    10 European film icons from the post-war era

    Penelope Cruz: Emotions on screen

    One of the biggest female stars of the European continent hails from Spain. Born in 1974, Penelope Cruz became a star in her home country before achieving fame in Europe and Hollywood. She has given a number of brilliant performances, especially when working with one of her favorite directors, Pedro Almodovar - like here in "Volver" in 2006.

    Author: Jochen Kürten (ss,ad)


With some actors, you only need to take one look at the names of their movies to get an idea of where they excelled.

In the case of Gina Lollobrigida, her film titles truly say it all: "Wife for a Night," "The Unfaithfuls," "The Wayward Wife," "Beautiful But Dangerous" — these are all titles from the 1950s, linked by a clear theme. That same theme continued well into the 1960s: "Go Naked in the World," "Strange Bedfellows," "Pleasant Nights," "The Sultans," "Imperial Venus" and "Curious Way to Love."

Gina Lollobrigida in Frisky

Lollobrigida, Italy's sexy sweetheart, was recognized for her temperament as much as her figure

'La Lollo' marketed for eroticism

Admittedly, the original Italian names of some of these highly eroticized film titles sound rather harmless in comparison. Film distributors throughout the world tried to draw attention to the attractive actress' sex appeal — even if the actual films didn't have much to do about sex.

And it worked. Lollobrigida became one of the most sought-after sex symbols of her era. While the US was busy promoting the likes of Jayne Mansfield and Marilyn Monroe, Europe responded with Lollobrigida and, later on, Sophia Loren and Brigitte Bardot.

And while the respective film industries on either side of the Atlantic were competing to crown the unparalleled beauty, Lollobrigida saw her own rivalry heating up with Loren.

The two divas of the silver screen were in fierce competition, along with all the other European belles, to be unofficially crowned as Europe's most erotic female film star. The winner is still up for much debate.

Born to be famous

Born on July 4, 1927, just outside Rome, Lollobrigida began participating in beauty pageants at the tender age of 3. The camera loved her outstanding beauty — and she clearly loved the camera.

Gina Lollobrigida at Bambi Awards in 1958

Germany loved 'La Lollo' (left). In 1958, she scored six German Bambi film awards

It was through these pageants that Italian film directors first took notice, when she was in her teens. Following numerous performances as an extra, "La Lollo" was cast in minor and increasingly larger film roles as she became an adult.

Her first major roles came in 1952, starring opposite French screen hero Gerard Philipe in "Fan-Fan the Tulip" and "Beauties of the Night."

Lollobrigida's fame grew steadily as she enchanted moviegoers across Europe with her Italian temperament, her boundless sensuality and her impressive figure, which was only emphasized by the work of canny seamstresses adapting her outfits to highlight her assets. 

Breakthrough role

The gorgeous Mediterranean brunette certainly had a knack for making the hearts of men skip a beat.

This did not go unnoticed in Hollywood, where Lollobrigida launched a successful career just a few years later. Her breakthrough came in 1956 with a pan-European production opposite Anthony Quinn in "The Hunchback of Notre Dame."

Gina Lollobrigida in The Hunchback of Notre Dame

Lollobrigida's major international breakthrough was in 'The Hunchback of Notre Dame'

Despite her widespread popularity, "La Lollo" never managed to win an Academy Award. Though many other famous actresses over the years have shared a similar fate, it may just have been due to her reputation with regard to her acting ability. 

Film producer Carlo Ponti allegedly once said that she was, at best, a "mediocre" actress. Whether or not he was right in that assessment is in the eye of the beholder.

With or without the coveted award, Lollobrigida's career continued to reach ever greater heights. In the 1960s, she starred in one movie after the next. While arthouse films were beginning to carve out their share of the market during that decade, she continued to see herself first and foremost as an actress in popcorn flicks. However, her fame could only go so far, and the nature of cinema was changing rapidly.

But instead of trying to push the envelope, she also wanted to focus on things that were important to her. She turned her attention to photography, and later sculpture, finding success in both.

But she didn't turn her back on show business altogether. A few minor roles in the 1970s and '80s aside, she remained true to her original calling by working as head of jury at film festivals — first in Toronto and later at the Berlinale in Germany as well.

Gina Lollobrigida in Woman Of Straw

Lollobrigida starred opposite many of Hollywood's leading men — including Sean Connery, here in 'Woman of Straw' (1964)

Diva-like behavior

The 1986 Berlinale, however, did not exactly run smoothly for Lollobrigida. As head of the jury, she caused a major stir when she rejected the majority pick for best picture.

"Stammheim," directed by German filmmaker Reinhard Hauff, was clearly not her cup of tea. The courtroom drama took a closer look at the legal proceedings behind the trials of the "Red Army Faction," a group of radical left German terrorists held responsible for the murder of 33 people during the 1970s. The film clearly went against Lollobrigida's ideas of what constitutes a good film, and she didn't hold back in letting the press know about it.

Her choice to distance herself from the jury's vote was seen as unprofessional, but in hindsight appears to be testament of her trademark confidence that had taken her so far in life.

Lollobrigida managed to weather the controversy, and is still recognized as "the" Italian diva to this day.

