 Cindy Parlow Cone becomes US Soccer′s first female president after Carlos Cordeiro resigns | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 13.03.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Sports

Cindy Parlow Cone becomes US Soccer's first female president after Carlos Cordeiro resigns

The former USWNT midfielder takes over US Soccer on an interim basis amid a legal battle between the women's team and the federation. Cordeiro took responsibility for offensive language in a document related to the case.

Fußball USA Verband Cindy Parlow Cone (picture-alliance/AP Images/C.R. Arbogast)

Carlos Codeiro announced his resignation as president of US Soccer in a statement released via his Twitter account on Thursday night. Cordeiro said he was stepping down over language contained in a legal filing as part of the federation's defense against a suit filed by women's national team claiming gender discrimination over wages and working conditions. 

The court filing said men's national team players had a greater level of responsibility than the women and that their job "requires a higher level of skill based on speed and strength."

Cordeiro conceded that the language used had "caused great offense and pain" to the women's national team and others and that it was "unacceptable and inexcusable.” He also said he took responsibility for not fully reviewing the filing before its submission.

"Had I done so, I would have objected to language that did not reflect my personal admiration for our women's players or our values as an organization," he said.

The language so offended members of the women's national team that prior to a friendly against Japan in Texas on Wednesday, they took to the field wearing their warmup jerseys inside out to obscure the US Soccer logo.

Fußball SheBelieves Cup USA - Japan (picture-alliance/AP Photo/J. McWhorter)

Members of the USWNT wore their warmup jerseys inside-out in protest on Wednesday

First female president

Replacing Cordeiro as president US Soccer Vice President Cindy Parlow Cone, who takes over on an interim basis until the federation's next annual general meeting in February 2021. At that meeting, a new president is to be elected for the last year of Cordeiro's term.

Parlow Cone played for the USWNT from 1996-2004, winning the 1999 Women's World Cup and two Olympic gold medals. After hanging up her boots, she took up coaching, leading Portland Thorns FC to the 2013 National Women's Soccer League championship. She was elected US Soccer vice president in February 2019.

Watch video 01:36

US Soccer says women's team paid more than men

pfd/ (AP, Reuters)

DW recommends

US men's soccer team express solidarity with women

The United States Women's National Team have received support from the union representing their male counterparts in their ongoing legal dispute over equal pay. Elsewhere, coach Jill Ellis is to step down. (31.07.2019)  

What’s the real reason behind gender inequality in football?

Following a lawsuit involving the US national football team, the issue of equal pay is in the spotlight. Two Germany internationals talked to DW about the issue at a Berlin film festival focusing on women's football. (20.03.2019)  

Related content

Fußball SheBelieves Cup USA - Japan

US women protest soccer federation's gender discrimination by hiding logo 12.03.2020

The national women's soccer team in the US decided to wear practice jerseys inside-out, hiding the logo of the country’s soccer federation. Only four stars, standing for their World Cup victories, were visible.

Frankreich, Paris: USA Fans mit Plakat Equal Pay

US Soccer says women's team paid more than men 31.07.2019

The dispute over equal pay in US soccer took a new twist after the national federation said players from the women's national team had been paid more than their male counterparts in recent years.

USA Sieg FIFA Frauen-WM 2019 | Feier in New York City

US men's soccer team express solidarity with women 31.07.2019

The United States Women's National Team have received support from the union representing their male counterparts in their ongoing legal dispute over equal pay. Elsewhere, coach Jill Ellis is to step down.

Advertisement
Instagram Logo Neu (Instagram)

DW Kick Off on Instagram

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Deutschland Negativ-Journalistenpreis «Verschlossenen Auster» geht an Facebook (picture alliance/dpa/K. Nietfeld)

DW Kick off on Facebook

This is the place to come to find all of our Bundesliga and other football-related content on Facebook.  

Social Media Twitter Logo Symbolbild (picture alliance/ANP)

DW Sports on Twitter

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Fussball 1.Bundesliga Saison 17/18 - FC Bayern Muenchen vs Hannover 96 (picture-alliance/Pressefoto ULMER/Markus Ulmer)

DW Bundesliga on Alexa

Want to hear what we think about the latest Bundesliga matchday? Just ask your Alexa device to play the audio of our opinion piece.  