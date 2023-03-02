Cindy McCain will lead UN World Food Program

Cindy McCain, the widow of the late Republican Senator John McCain, has been tapped to lead the world's leading humanitarian organization at a pivotal time.

Cindy McCain will head the UN World Food Program , United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced on Thursday.

A longtime friend of US President Joe Biden and the widow of the late US Republican Senator John McCain, Cindy McCain will replace outgoing executive director David Beasley.

Beasley, a former Republican governor from South Carolina, steps down on April 4 after his term of six years ends.

McCain is currently the US ambassador to UN agencies for food and agriculture, and has for years participated in humanitarian work.

McCain says honored to take over role

McCain, 68, tweeted that she was "deeply honored" to take on the role of the new executive director at the organization.

Beasley tweeted that McCain's experience and leadership would be "critical as conflicts, climate shocks and hunger soar."

"Look forward to working together, our transition will be seamless!" he added.

McCain takes the helm at the Rome-based UN agency.

The World Food Program depends heavily on the US for funding to carry out their work globally.

Leading humanitarian organization

McCain was considered the top choice to lead the organization, media outlet Devex first reported last month.

Though the World Food Program has strived to remain apolitical, McCain brings good relations with Democratic and Republican lawmakers to the table.

It is a global leader as a humanitarian organization, with a focus on emergency assistance, relief and rehabilitation and development aid, critically in conflict zones.

The UN agency won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2020 and provided aid to 158 million people in 2022.

Recently, an increasing number of conflicts and economic turmoil have led to a sharp rise in the number of acutely food-insecure people – up almost 200 million since before the coronavirus pandemic.

The United States is the biggest contributor to the organization, followed by Germany, Canada and Sweden.

rm/ar (Reuters, AFP)